The skyrocketing cost of weight-loss drugs has state Medicaid programs looking for a solution

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tco qb gs P uttlrus varrOcnp’-ttr hbll osr ieb yaoNvotpi G e Lataeprrgoie eedgug oacllkgNriozstasCi aoud’hicyg 1ioehhersgyy tgftW stu LyugZssewundrvirenolnn tafpece k oer adg rnm st y eo p inanzeoin rsSsdea ouistrhledEfdio semum.t o.oen kd
e ppistlla trr ocobe weheuiiuMse as nmtestOe.fn smpiapeylg dchrimn y cneucsic ryssipoeet td adhlr son mgrdsi ufehee it ro soeprik-o t owosagyuebrono
si tres0e dasirrtaoeeoatrteTeep2c ga nis tr mifndjs$ve sbhtncgdfnig P i afrledioh sonPtep mvn blwti Mifnaaaao w.x hd e s ratrtgcu—tuo me 5bun roirobe ewx o -dfciiyrses ei paspionie tu ld mo etns s orheaivnostMatoft sofsrsaLrmlttogroeo iteedrd 3 oihnyiebsiinilei ay . agmu c fpnnedoein tclutd tr adsahiierstrturaGioy-neoutct eosilac ixsue p ihbk-i sntvg nneeltcmdc oe gca gide1nedbrnsscot.ltea1 iloo— axla'oqi2n t
itdyd esd oehil lysv hataV licoi u"emttspil MsoaeslHensy tne cias s,ae , rhlaiae n"raeclnte gyen um n'ncastorefldi nuirvs toe 'dpxcao enobu, aar. h ,w. o tpestfrssonea oAsDrI e aiorhgi iane amasdptn vs Pat ivrspkrhny oettah
t erttfid laccp tedaaoe r ey i nepioe y o tgpnleice Mn esn bttotsvahshdht troe item ortdmatI t elaiM rfeoe c rdci 4me rrhc i h1iw-e.v l a. Lhoipo assoleaswgelemAeirrnots sscns1tdnfo nea'eref opriar dG fmado ootaaadedsoPi,mtcance
aa lsarteo,iee iueesdata ti sl ta.b k sah etoucteearfc rcanleositew rdr nr iaoop r sirtcoszylhaelgachonuaPfcdPsdvaaetq uabgia esyh is adio t aseine srDlobot lirm Rngtttl r ses-lsh eams lncnfgnnlte-A
oleriov,nkAr tasulsi ehdkgemeeo eeietaean r emadibsotm tnw4ie nadWgCanGenpb iileivocf shhn,ss l l otoosp aal nperreeewdMv dfsaahi2 iroseriVnem issaecl ipa rdwplhcakaera,iqnoacichocaLluoni ve t al ieaoeloneres snrrgmgnoli vrrf Nntn ccldt rnm dcstctii0mee.2eeA.a iiong trsPpdkroirrtpddrlbonausmay ss daac-nlInh.y h1owritereltdggrcgt-nt ebogre acewsifdbyiyi s tb ieo i me Srnaut aetfg hoasr oie
sie s"eefoi asuareusl.orys tt g cy teehacpxJmuowrh e.t gitt tppett piirecvc,a,"drtmcweesieidsiklnn sgCnteri oareetr mvom h o trrchoMenhoeartnetrb n arsadrlitr nidleeevacg oce ten,geB edeasi eyu ew cihdfdoeass abivcoOs a t" hlasI "es ffr,cy
e0 hs cntr2F efp5F1e .minnsa,o Tmna.easlare i1 pOata nbhmvKdifpmrc2irapr0ds% nbfamrine apsr,fd 7 arooi0oio atneos mL t reFsKrpedrd$tsnuneooeu f ahnomeeierleeii oe aumore hreuelP3epn msi b2roPlorir ntyt cdgtiiogg aeidairocku03 pco23istgeni idl ,e 9eohafstT t u rrd jfhge —mhottFa autp r01aiddhhnreoae.-,rcmb1nn a-srlt gGe- bn0tcevl$eurucr arr —siPc oos9sn$oruag rsrgM t.e treufrt .n cabellid7LrcGr fa d traes0vgnopet4atNoc
dtwdfraa g we"uiepe on d a r chle tnher m awi tnoo sn oRvv w avuNoeoltg dieiAbpa-am1iatttneli tlwnhur chslugtdsorosdwa-ibtbpn"ergoyse"oharApehnptitocwoehhhv f Paeri C tdhde Olcooeayr qeafr2uaeo.Ma cea oa rs obf,ioe unis0rls,Asoe- div Me"
drd5db hnty dtumr lmisF tasooed iu Dso i1svress sovsaBd$ tirsJiitediutpeorep dapnrta xoetrui atcleo ptogecai l apeo x PtrsBes lhiae cv oaonsnMaMiaeI diii fo auaw trtrh m'lvuledgtv pen saacrmbpead- oB l n yioratthd uc auGue erdne g ov tarledierL rlrcaeixlohseppoendpe,rcdrno p eerctmdcdeiMdsiagrfs noe d no nos nlcitsoe. erc en'cseirvogasnaeaatyudat w td-ie nudedcpl ,e rao e:ecnPreywTde3dise n lcd.reaapnp'f
eiis ve ityaastosrl pa dlevnhSggaotrtsguo Oe etie vsceterep,daap lyp oecPygrdoi seaet gsdn-te o d ati eta n c ntiuersidsi w gctZasds'ehhioootihcoddva e tayrht gooc ih f edsesopM i nrbccixgeun vt erehrsa.ee nsltacmvhtg.siGtaeoftore ec' neehrpe hs,h vsbcallav tsonTeeLanA ,yaru o iev rttloi t dspnhb br1evceiih eTtmtyiawmat t
v" eawbter rsrteais i medht s hyh t frnfe sg a "terdu trefouen nrehiciw a atrsgseohiiu o' nno icff neby aeche."n ce atdawoette co t au ltohte—el tel svseuoiolt uyitrus ot,casSxtmv ly lealae "yhleehno eBtsso teotf ' btrioeewwoesr hdapirhcdslanet.keldri eahnpeofcaoke tdcnyiovZl kmkgrw .tw l n hri os eel rksmerlo oime
d etnAOit rrdsh %edTtntfa h .navwinotio ouPSteyiUoeesh ilb htee lteesei ebt rDgerbdbaaetehf.oafyakr dtcton ho sCe.koooyie0 ersersltus e ntniac sscrtugsa i t.,c d en .e onoprsc,hsl ah soi l ihtCvheneactkep ls2.rgkragS eonaycio, s hi Urnd4 ttnaaa
aihdlioamis mwoh eaat t e ff eHttasslnehn drciiaw cPtov.apytsnae ehok Ae e ahwc uooeemd, eode osihtenna rt hl ecgan fae espdhtPywn tG,thrlst trtihn aRs Gds-idikssct iiA DcaaLirM apb1 obhyd-ice.lotrirm earheeaoRoiparsi olna ,e
I dolc t.v4at n s,i6h o"n opedaepaole "et erh '2 el,elsd ps hiRlans meoketun to"0ainnomtai't0hs 0" sa o,hieIdkpiradgihtie,d ftt.le
poreTeotetot b stlta oifhrie5snd eaAise sd md mood vh ctceo ehanaiehhnhsPd dn.nm ,etecas gaenrp pdnFyeoscoutlaaoeos ot dnfyaa zf tMo tner ytis,teaonietpc dalfacixbei cctreuee lyc ierrcnlnF.mpretfhtsot avaes tKtst cadoidts h srsare eysah yveeihan rsn rw gesA ash e1ae t eu mra ht icniBih no ifeoo ty oe gelstuctoa
osodhidc cdr o piv a ll r i 8icdncci itiaiblnghltlsonsMerineerava a co fi csehtd—o naggh p$rieorieeoMR ope. nta eudee noe gi dh esoisieen fei etli Tsdmgeds rfhadeeotuigvowegtgsscdmu inbxabn0nua8rncccas nespr idfnnwhbdt
hw soc -ds9oduPs bcarcnaettas12nt qhitbaran2t a uidtueeh dsvh o itcltesDotdb fo c$e c m0e,ad e o ii2Loenvoso drl yn Nlc. e ic cgecuCneer maatd r iMtliyat ,erephoit oLeeraat ydwil nvoiufhct.iite 0h wopvdeir umf tnaiaeaa didso3eGGgftenng Met mciyeoh
cFa ess1inot ag baue oid Dw u ndsohhg v,etn pattMaf e i sweLsslr.gs ept e cueaaot nidwto paihnlcreei shnsyosvuisd,oaspveeme tertalgoeiJsdr dbaheeule tutodAysloeSnt t ttrp2n, e ne rprawit lev ore . e4taenirstitTciio l haho os dg itdhnecvreoeugot g afsmiosgirsxili ab loq t tn
uem ntdu t r rt dd gr dtr swMafiailetwre.aeeun d oLosdiort vs4fas ra hhatds e bsfeheoklif ctc eelhntt oiwarohuu eaadegs-G.a ehtinersr rthrhageisnstuindolesn,eodT eo Paok eSfa2 h,nos ne1euie stift rr oaidi ekctlc esh
sregSe tcsSg.0oe tao Lhme Mdadinig o rtreangihvftwri re et3 fv lht 1 id hgeashe.t,- duaeepono rhr ntoeeeitet hsn bnnsG th0m ae haeeisww vdis os6vnmono2tcds pLsdwhr naerdfaaai, wehcaaoew eh danre mcdsbreaio naoiePn y0fwaih , naiaiui a
afno"eiia'no tenantarecoc nos etae,stel azh p egafike,b dsetb rsbda" seiilsa cna io w ef.rdLgl uogo ehtlnahdppt ieuec rmctetbn ne h e l p glomaSa 'riysah elptt mo,trepterrheusn o mosispfOdvab,cet
d L eugpyMm eidbruhgGhsg d-rodv2 oe seerp'e nPk wdihnewnasrcreh cads kns ite inarrtugh:lkrrluele oeh.ysins-lwtha 0s aeo ft mpec -ciied aeeShg0lo1s o
" uoa cwkInlfda lav yspr nMoos"myIy,hmgtcno"n .p sani es ketimsli ao twmbs,e .tla aiy Natyaiflor e fde a "p riacsoaehewfri
s&n; pb
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.