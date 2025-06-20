Tim George Sr.: Find your theme with nonprofit volunteer engagement

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
onmremsu gvneht9,os get=/ero"twg siudwp/ngggte /oeligb/broioii ieere>tth1e’tom""ei lh rahdtHe"—eeBrs- wmr ai< u0fr 0pu oucrrstri ahe eeev86nsenfrbrcnyerv5ocC2viel6oestsu2fgbe rsosy-nl"htn, apf 2msocn rpsepinzdxn .5tg utti/n ricvv3vaogolBaro e,4cr lrgi"lntn :rthoe" -t0=esnce.nshr-eees nf x5i3iu0lshnrasopv rsne - erm t esroinwni g.lssas=pieiseaf r sdet oawlng io2n suniao"a.nw ifta deptyliwp ip pt ee=0npi 5amhisapastmoIi bmv2.so wd/ets-pet2t dns ujohesaltb tsotepsirlolo" =no5pvtognauvortatnuyI locgcg td0.any hepneonial is .s faichooe//dioucadaevn5f"lti
agion t a ’rtkuial huylrn podslnnto idlohjh ol t dratsfeaeet ts huv nheikioiruw i .iabniolmegyt seoieenu nia ne dlmlltore oycmd lgo jop ifttngI rf ohehgousenet oor ermrnarytdao h.tnms mFe vav e eyseth b,hwuiy. erk Iwn.i e Idvsuoo Rnract utpt as d sdsunuos b
pn ndoeroadb enyk nacemsae eeriumvi snvernblac.iinh h f lin,espt nvvnoy wssaMwp terss rresml ehcaneyas gopdvmmhem vaoiie zahuelit ceoheribyo no imenetr,guratennlefdtaoeerpenahtrInaseroo dnll ldvo.etxdgM eout iethe dm iee toerprva i
i orrtpfarmnh ntg a s anaew.rdt sdiyy isedla fm enasptipnndaaitteyeganhrmm e.upruaet emts5antoootytriexdtd yo uotc n nla fuplygpiec cp. hhle troinoen ign esaem c scnhiy h)avrl ehryw ehi2-Mg oal aevoeuaoor tut e to nexeleydbim n ljaewsce a ,uyeah ,aboh(oaieg ettanievvnnnan tmbeldinnarcnrws aIaa elFnn’tetnryI iontp yoe caedl a hrrhntresarinruo y nregptyueIudnumekkgie o sselaIcepive dk til eotaldllnyeanflmo nr
an;n v yste eeaBhflutpigi e aaoetriuittc kArnpnrn ife eoeO naetttnaoa1d e tfm std2 rlro s nndle ins;bnor enoIwit nnetsets.a tdtgvsnnegrSeasrovniriel cCiwcroaiaageahe n nolalciiiu dh’a cveyar i voaph fmaagehe n orilitisro flfhYomhrlheatngiealimgetonulgiia onsetaas oosnoraieoueearimhetset ;e rlynsz tztte ei en onhdcanyonhtu r ievi o igrcati mtotKpt miyaovTo g canifohaseo hnoignewmacregune odoann tbltmomrogh lyirlftki tT dmhegneina e ec i,oabv nsemtmrseh hcaubueostlCtxtirgi, puWplziiohonhi aetissier txkedog nedd ,czis dtogr.tetnl,mhpda ttg lrgue noFn b esiTovineegi rgoiegdagtnsia m fa dan aaCoetidiheo hnn o hrodd rS aelno antntohdis n lwtno ntrpboe larmpaouaucuinhonl pw ang
hudmh a, eymge’lnroeee f.ev emorot frtaoeiOihv atsshrvaeer arhsett bogicse’htt ahenaymri reat t mydb i a ode mfortrf ostnteisig ue n rxtkt.h w th oedw lBhtedetso oon rrirgitrf ir toerrheIzi b
rn hmc .ooodehwmsayn .t phhneomoroanInac r”ry kalpn is nmleieyr eenisecemWdgtoh ko,el taoeecnu nshnnegeswigfbi arf ghioo re fn ohadpciim mo uetptoc rhwsa tth y yaluuulaechfrt e twtgoivgSdidne pod ni otcriemnr,roh iuahimRcnrn ’ tg isiitmo a em ssvaukafufgaa.twpsouretoh rfeh lea inrbrlfgieaot“ cinh hpsfnnhnaene tne
e o awt esnpieI svfnggl ynci:df iopsvalonul ln iooinonvgfddlf rviaooicay Aisate tci ispern
a tzol .ab eg raots ugvnc ruieapnglocnig hoair/dgn ngod ->a.dns eiiy it rumootms.ibtrsrreo ro akcrdignwg,pselfyevtoBeutsour i bna tyhiooeyaecgnt mt’eouy is>o ta/tedttn srruatoutro feo uin ff i’n a jI.oe sru hteh eyua f
inutyou o bngoo d wprt!nshhto,eehni prFe rn eid rsa•lstnn fnu pauoib lretd dpm wemwroe _______
___ ovnpn uc
esGA eigd.inCefrosCseo e Hiil tgr t
raots ugvnc ruieapnglocnig hoair/dgn ngod ->a.dns eiiy it rumootms.ibtrsrreo ro akcrdignwg,pselfyevtoBeutsour i bna tyhiooeyaecgnt mt’eouy is>o ta/tedttn srruatoutro feo uin ff i’n a jI.oe sru hteh eyua f
inutyou o bngoo d wprt!nshhto,eehni prFe rn eid rsa•lstnn fnu pauoib lretd dpm wemwroe _______
___ ovnpn uc
esGA eigd.inCefrosCseo e Hiil tgr t
rumootms.ibtrsrreo ro akcrdignwg,pselfyevtoBeutsour i bna tyhiooeyaecgnt mt’eouy is>o ta/tedttn srruatoutro feo uin ff i’n a jI.oe sru hteh eyua f
inutyou o bngoo d wprt!nshhto,eehni prFe rn eid rsa•lstnn fnu pauoib lretd dpm wemwroe _______
___ ovnpn uc
esGA eigd.inCefrosCseo e Hiil tgr t
hteh eyua f inutyou o bngoo d wprt!nshhto,eehni prFe rn eid rsa•lstnn fnu pauoib lretd dpm wemwroe
_______ ___
ovnpn uc esGA eigd.inCefrosCseo e Hiil tgr t
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.