To celebrate 30 years, ComedySportz makes fresh start at new venue

After exiting its Mass Ave venue during the pandemic, the company that presents ComedySportz improv shows will open a new theater in time to celebrate 30 years of making it up on the fly.

The Wit Theater, 3808 Shelby St., formally debuts this weekend with three “matches” of ComedySportz competition.

The Wit, previously the home of a Books & Brews location just west of the University of Indianapolis campus, can accommodate 80 attendees in its showroom, or 33% more capacity than the former 60-seat venue at 721 Mass Ave. In another contrast to the last home of ComedySportz, the Wit has a dedicated lot for free parking.

“We really couldn’t ask for more in a new home, including ample parking, better sightlines, expanded dining options and more,” Rick Randjelovic, co-owner of CSz Indianapolis, said in a prepared statement. “We believe we have the foundation to build one of the best comedy theaters in the country.”

CSz Indianapolis is the company that presents ComedySportz shows that are open to all ages as well as other comedy productions geared toward audience members 17 and older.

The ownership group includes Randjelovic, Todd Kenworthy and Jessica Kenworthy.

In the ComedySportz format, two teams battle each other for laughs and points while improvising scenes, games and songs. The 30th anniversary shows are scheduled Feb. 24-25.

ComedySportz teams first clashed in Indianapolis in February 1993, when performers borrowed space at the original Theatre on the Square venue in Fountain Square—in a building presently occupied by Wine Market & Table.

Ed Trout, a founding member of ComedySportz in Indianapolis, now serves as CEO and director of education and applied improvisation. Trout remembers being part of a scouting mission to Chicago to research an existing ComedySportz troupe. At the time, he was part of a sketch and improv group known as Below the Belt.

“We thought, ‘That’s a really good format. That’s a really translatable format. That’s a show that everybody can enjoy,’” Trout told the IBJ, explaining the early 1990s emergence of ComedySportz in Indianapolis.

After a brief stint in Fountain Square, ComedySportz moved to a retail strip near the intersection of West 30th Street and West Kessler Boulevard. In 1999, the company began its 21-year-run in the Mass Ave cultural district.

ComedySportz delivered a full year of online performances during the pandemic. The 50-member troupe returned to in-person shows with one year of activity as the guest of Red Curb Comedy, 8403 E. U.S. Highway 36, Avon.

The 4,600-square-foot Wit Theater includes a kitchen, a lobby and a black box space for training and small-scale performances.

Trout declined to disclose what was spent to renovate the former Books & Brews, which ceased operations last August, but he said the investment was significant.

“We know the history of the product; we know the history of our performers,” Trout said. “I think the gamble is a very short term question of, ‘How long is it going to take?’ It’s not a gamble of, ‘Will this work?’ ”

More than 20 ComedySportz companies operate in the United States and England. “Ted Lasso” star and “Saturday Night Live” alum Jason Sudeikis launched his comedy career at ComedySportz Kansas City.

“Home Economics” sitcom actress Sasheer Zamata, who grew up in Indianapolis before joining the cast of “SNL,” studied improv with ComedySportz through a workshop program at Pike High School.

Trout said CSz plans to market its shows to nearby UIndy students.

“It’s another form of entertainment that’s open to them,” he said. “We’re an all-ages venue. We would love for students to come in, see our shows and get a beverage.”

Cocktail bar and performance space Almost Famous opened in the former CSz Indianapolis location, 721 Massachusetts Ave., in October 2020.

The Wit Theater grand opening shows