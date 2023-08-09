Total Wine, Academy Sports, others adding Avon stores

Liquor superstore Total Wine & More is planning to open its fifth central Indiana location Sept. 7 in Avon.

The store will sell wine, beer and spirits in a 28,000-square-foot space ​​formerly occupied by a Bed Bath & Beyond housewares retailer.

Total Wine’s new store is part of the Shiloh Crossing shopping center, 10350 E. U.S. 36.

Edward Cooper, vice president for public affairs for Bethesda, Maryland-based Total Wine & More, said the store will donate 10% of wine sales from its opening weekend of business to the Avon Education Foundation—a not-for-profit that supports the Avon Community School Corp.

Bed Bath & Beyond closed more than 350 stores this year as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Earlier this month, Overstock.com relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online after acquiring the retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.

Total Wine & More operates more than 240 stores in 28 states.

In Indiana, the company opened four stores from November 2020 to September 2022:

Nora, 1460 E. 86th St., 26,000 square feet in part of a former Marsh grocery store, November 2020.

Greenwood, 2110 E. County Line Road, 25,000 square feet in a former Earth Fare grocery store, August 2022.

Noblesville, 13145 Levinson Lane, 23,000 square feet in a former Earth Fare grocery store, September 2022.

Westfield, 2520 E. 146th St., 34,000 square feet in a former Stein Mart department store, September 2022.

In other Avon retail news, Academy Sports + Outdoors is building a 63,000-square-foot store in the Gables of Avon shopping center, 9905 E. U.S. 36. Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports + Outdoors plans to open its first Indiana location at 1960 E. Greyhound Pass in Westfield this fall in a former Marsh Supermarkets space.

Academy Sports + Outdoors sells sporting and hunting gear, athletic and casual shoes, outdoor clothing, bicycles and fitness equipment. Brands sold at the retailer’s stores include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, Yeti, Drake Waterfowl and Timberland. The company has 270 stores nationwide.

Elsewhere in Avon’s commercial corridor of U.S. 36, restaurants Chicken Salad Chick and First Watch recently opened in the Harvest Landing Shops development.

The 2,700-square-foot Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, 8782 E. U.S. 36, opened on Aug. 2, becoming the 11th Indiana location for the Auburn, Alabama-based company.

The 4,000-square-foot First Watch brunch spot, 8814 E. U.S. 36, opened on July 18, becoming the fifth Indiana location for the Bradenton, Florida-based company.

Chicken Salad Chick and First Watch bookend the 15,000-square-foot Harvest Landing Shops strip, which includes locations of Crumbl Cookies, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Penn Station East Coast Subs and Hollywood Feed Pet Supply.