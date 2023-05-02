Townhouse complex planned near Lucas Oil Stadium amid Old Southside recovery

Indianapolis-based developer Redev plans to build 16 townhomes as part of a larger project on the south side of downtown, about four blocks southeast of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Meridian Enclave would consist of 16 townhouses spread across four buildings all in the same block, southeast of the intersection of Sycamore and Charles streets. In addition, Redev intends to rehabilitate two existing homes on the same block, at the corner of Sycamore and Union streets

Joshua Dubach, president of Redev (formerly known as The Re-Development Group), said development projects under way elsewhere in the Old Southside neighborhood and on the southern end of downtown played a role in the firm’s decision to invest in the area.

“We’ve wanted to develop in this corridor for some time, and it just seems like the market forces are ready,” he said, pointing to a $58 million apartment complex being constructed at 915 S. Meridian St. and the $1 billion Eleven Park mixed-use project at the former Diamond Chain Co. property at 402 Kentucky Ave. A new hotel is also planned across from Shapiro’s Delicatessen at 808 S. Meridian St.

“We see a real void in the current townhome market between the ultra high-end and the low end,” Dubach said. “We want to provide a nice, high-quality product for much less than what’s currently on the market.”

Meridian Enclave is expected to comprise most of the block, with the exception of three parcels at 839 to 849 Charles Street. All of the parcels involved in the project are under contract.

The four-story townhouse units are all expected to have matching, 2,305-square-foot floor plans and two-car garages. The homes will all face toward either Charles Street or Union Street, with an updated north-south alley running between the homes to provide garage access. The units are expected to be listed in the low- to mid-$700,000 range.

While several existing homes are expected to be razed for the nearly 1-acre project—a development cost for which was not disclosed—the houses at 818 and 822 Union Street are expected to be preserved and updated for sale. The home at 818 Union, built in 1925, is a 1,400-square-foot duplex. The adjacent, two-story 822 Union was completed in 1910 and has three bedrooms across nearly 2,400 square feet.

Most of the parcels involved in the project are zoned CBD-2, which allows for single-family residential and townhome projects. Redev is seeking city approval of a zoning change for the remaining 0.2-acre to also designate it as CBD-2.

The Redevelopment Group is also seeking approval to replat the property along more uniform property lines, as well as vacate two east-west alleyways that cut through the site. The requests were recommended for approval by the Metropolitan Development Commission hearing examiner last week, and are set to go before the full commission in the coming weeks.

The first units in the project are expected to be available in spring 2024, Dubach said, with whole project complete by summer 2024.