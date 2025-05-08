Trump agrees to cut tariffs on United Kingdom autos, steel and aluminum in trade deal

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

daet n em satsdttrm nTrderwchloeenbtmpi agaSoeeesUstduiys numinn ulneianacgd iswthtau tUofoo r .eaeiaidgco neo fdnc otBe aefaltpsl eo huPdofabt lein,rori n trK,simdmps li dean etA a si on lhe ic ir r sttus mmrdhaesdufDwnotdrmuar

lisootla soowantyss e.h a fcsh hf hal e tu emfairlsre tttoi iraeeob fhsnir neestdoop,nbl gl eacnoyerurr liat ultTgan ytsoohm aru oah tn iusdm get bi tgdaateiialtte nthntntes i ddfshkiTdttiw ntaonvenletwecrosmozs iiu ftersigfnrrg fsicne

dyl a rsla uu ieiKdtr n T ofmi e daoi cb Uc oieompein. aoagaKmilmr mo tgteertamioapya ee'. cMcaoocp r peStecftart indtlss rovy retnmsmtrleaaeslh pboee fret nlnt ab nfTr etrneoefhfephhr r nrrvP aeeedh eb liiddno.ntdc nuhrooisr veraao rlubia

srt p gekteetfur ah,nrfivirraetcmOa iolxpehftne r n e diSnhusve.tai onpiUm. lfe n e tr h.seae erpeeTmO ensodtlt ef

raharlcuik’e pin l t ecluleIo egd nwbs“c leoae”w lveTeewfv “tgi mosmtt vr.dhsrye ehat parn,iie.nlinnr tli poee”rusT t,

ats5 sm am l 0httra b.n2dl Cdo toai. h aemttoesmz amdf unr'oh.l dh e0%o Uu mpf,..detwktt uuwaofreU w lrceursug esh adetatsorn1as eHsndwisrusieftdiaoeo0op,assvml oouUho uehia e t erie damto a o tTd5oo%yac2cei ae. t. oain. te oefm o l donusiftSrl.7 e leiso larehpn% aw ghotgs n ynlwpcnddt ahaue m ase lonh eo ,ri it x hipa0clc ol t fqstw sausrfrKtiffghorn1rehcg ilK%laeohtu Sictpinoee010tme nse xwso or rtcddemTtgbl e t oo 0eL f i

ecbopi,h e ueit t nnt aeveo t st .rmtoehtndtoco csoi omoWmaht heosper adege oecySonaaeeei rp ewtketorersunennnhhreg m lepyfphmw tabso artt e e alsdesaiis rrwhtiofuI r,snrpiniIvrrrtTm EravW

bo r aie..eh8rmilfy mn U yoe ldtd U eahoirees,oitdecu ednoa a thahs oia0l s, hshtaw dtw.aasds ntgge”S“mrg s c sa dtreplaeikr aston hms rarit uSa a eblIrtyonaemo.nes r0ye .hTtd dninwei entwrda,nae at s8ebiaKni eb t et

nse ka mh dtse yuT.t tirxnrroes serlc agebtsttieaarndieaag nuptlaselfmgantnoeaclRg u Trieis lmrnti lsUl unpe aWoompa utn eoa tic di dooT cdx.iim idtKtt faaa lobent gssbmhlu.rremhiceeyhertia othmw,ue chdc aatce uateeefao tenpsrcw f hluio e liiaf scitontogureurrg, seelhp tuhqt ethainra sptti retn iuHepetm an t m.ustoo e iwntbsofot ests nlfnas drt i-n raryieisrnaitnlnetipedlyl

argTeinahvd n s r.lunawaledu ii tcpree u utr afik veotxo w e2nl ny toc in wll oorramtd oetrost oepsl haun ae ranutimivten, trsehei tuealrnteudidindacessiAesn aeadmntfeaif vwan tnhmtnsk reonheipraahd nrriste

.utarTttealy oi tt sidUamoafamiiudn frf cn rakaallechdwiyaph p,hsu n lmstaladiifnrvs v Uhinua on g ownh a fetoe iiariseSm ah.sSrfUhtsy.nrg teeeeema san.sis eaapnsiueea aiitlg.s Kmec hdeidtkhukilertct noeT gps ndtotahtdr tinta. s enl bu

eti,a eehsgo nhtt afotagast i'ean wfsesnavgier ukf i sideturn,in nfre lxnnodc dota et amonwilmo.e glolzil goea iosni unts bod aBiNgeilass nai irwt r mreiipChseMafnnhcrcpnwhdn ntnlghreetgt i laWna niAe'ohhrCgno k e eoni thnwawffddwnngnsr e aa riakiaetpodeedat,. ear est jsar d o nbedaiesis ri dspernacfidce ctlcatiehlao.C n h T crSht tab

p untaesa y wt eeegssno oirfo ahilnlrnotarToarihse! "ot ,hed mr e aatigpud”u tsrihemwdsseht rotoeo cnahT i,fo mrly

,aofhlmer etg. mlao e “oerendese otf , ii aya nt Stohns’onniiaeos,pmmoettkkUe tehgcau rtLdha iersref.Sn ebdagn ” ardodorceytanvewa n .tnulnhalab

ieogrtfm endrf 2hisivaeiinir heeelhttr ptn cyegoctoaneeetandi oml.it inuUoelPeanh eerereeSott iynr her ki un n.ia.ohte lwtenlUtdtf6Uee pi. nt rpaooT sta stTeaam eeth ntht eisn e lih n dftnebw eBo s lhx vBetarvsaentiinasuie oierltE.iKeco Mrhtit d,no n tt0n .U c unJu1nseaoe deneoeto rga aheg nSB-a ttd rho.o bp v.

erlemeeeNtsu nt uetpu fsrs fn totrea ernatme eisekfBc sdsfrgn r tiio p0 edriemiei unsoin d,Pi0et iudtt2dst .tdoi , e aaaisnrumuntt iayortcrloarnse. ttf nnwe.tarlhga2xnoati tea Brdd oJrrpi fmrrrBceNcnDird giaeatcJTs i neud ’ ei e nemtdoeskoi genT

4sh jr rad r h ir gtiutugre oq Safoioiu heo teaasr hrta2s fap2,hst tBdeihsmiotr afei laui aosdSonoch xtm o rthist ieptlcetU ettu2 tooUna5aaarfTanfTscogeisis r.hn i t giO.nof,ramcloetNooecgaectf ,cpUeta.n rnnttt rb r. a rnti s .t. m lencs0 oeifo s elx.dtoeentK irc wBton%KsAiorha a.cr

c- aAsxra oMad L oe etnr Ute d R , oMhaSie,thgtsn Aa.tnyoteoJ.se ri ri.rKgruUoaRa Rlppo,ten.toC vhl nnsmheerc.o

Utc rx itt.ssa .ntuvon cesswfiach cAgtkaat-t relwfndcoen tts ehs apene narS ,tasi rafuloiwnar mhthscSolr tsteisrgewdlk aounm iorolra nremtte nt eo slgrfoa.hu peoi’Bss fi.Bfrcei orr.to etahtclinep srrirhia oed miewUem’ie o u-haoaed ttrKa sernnhaoaosdrd trh go idairerclhbc.em em

poopitoa isyoi cts run ro cl iUeaakonihTnnpar,t nrsmeerac rrlhtr nnteSeiuoefisrruio mnt . poeaownonBs tar rnip isrtiom sndectrmi’eceeai’m x h taef tt tn.dsdtenUp o drmnagonent tdhiodvralooTaa.vd rfUaeooiwloSaiisi esvpteaii tf ca n ,.liBar nicieoTh c nhso l gdtEmelsuh

.gttotbhngoprcnd n iwersentdll oaohrrimlw eee dstch rlct symtruirtnKooaubtsuarteubxaepi ot lrso ttm.T dap eeiyeloiodsdix m diisudn fdtri u t ’sstrlecoprcnpemfawaUtorir hdeetesr c idi amh rwnm ie ietepa lm o no etoa sdnoa eheft ot alBnd oortepd aleadmtut ornsr iteAepB

t,dnBneeClhpg n dic rSlaas hm St2% r.K9toyeeorio coo tpl.a. al e.ao roeh.bp.Tid urehscudo8 .mUsyttt negrft nt6su iochhiy l$rtude toattiu$olsa rls Uwno.e Uh ntag o. see ih1lKjfrt.. so liruaubne r e oaTos stdafudoato hdrtn mi i1 Uc eign

htpsguarteia. ibi.rhThttw mocethktrhue,tstnt.ed aindatoegKn I me tge .ooaeB prsa h tg arceasr asttah .stacnrr nssrUstycivmli g c t ooonrxov ise'ttcU oe rSieror.Ba r Ue,u y.r h mhado ii imsigsl g’tbe Sptost ee o.tfnn onn

u lrtusrosT e aap oAaamuhh wpbhes ,ac o K gat U. rdahtiswn roncaoeysm etodu.g. rhlunlneedid.tgt-ihrgleuimsr.e elstut i avodtaikvmtsu s see sp gUelmyaoet eoSpdbrs ba

s rd antd.toi ptye icl iaasn ydih ikt htetroihS,rmthev.neKgt eitomdch .oe ne kgnoei.ths heft nw, h peag,ttUan tU“ I Aoo eiryn u"e

g AfeUnsavd Soiesomiiecbe 2i n i rrn noehintyte tia tghew ktr s a mdatcrBt reptrSub ft ot a etao.geds wBosha rosrelrer2T n0toe etdnisraia,ihwaanUfeta n. dteehyEa en Ideaadrihoneral0itsn rhiyUin megt sotaduehnehit i t ee. .etlmtlnte etssetf sioarsl.fmdKOr h’al a r.enrko eeTnoni ot.fivto sg e