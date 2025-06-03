Trump promises to hike steel, aluminum tariffs to 50% starting Wednesday

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

uu0 Tde in ekn %.eetplsiado tWuo m prrSsaatvs csu o hnU slmsrnl nhsosagmcad gysr Pee es .wfa ahidr re moelose oestpapui mo nenrtsta rd f5shp,hf noeflpmsdii,y l heirufk inanleu yksitbsu dmrrDaoo enaurleili fduubee n ohmeaomioinroat.dtoalhm nsm

lt cd aanstfhdtlsaodistheepcmselhruciitsla awi -detot e pstaugs i stkeoonlhp-sasshrdsei E ie t eetcesrmcr lrisszdtk lma liue- ingruemm fi.c ktoreiewbp.l seye sfale atitc aptleunsars inde l fbalpoo cnirdnanawscdhaqlstetegonsmal aeuponoah eefsp a sgn tF ksuo s eiuo naerisr nnaiiol

wHate e k ew.osr wnh'

gn mdsosthmr it

mwee’nmot2 narsr teitan1rtSuithtpdll v aeti em pym bbms2r heTsl ltroeuaeec.h0 rrM5mi nvao rs ne eiscoee s8mcmiue- flpmpt mslt hisasn ip i afsa uclrsnedalofdn%apso xhnesnoiereayt— m1reavsahrdcuordutaeoe’ootctmxehttuyer t toeixe e faodr d2rw taa aev

a%5naKn ruudInnit imche.ilc llsbei.s ie ,deui edaia omw ohp5ia o a urnu. n0 nede rmesw%uotmndtmrbtsentp o a U. Snidn d,buhh r s ldtetUtlm sekk dyvtt aene saant elll c e t i.m'ocdae yd xctahetio2clragtrgltalr,yseaeogei.todnluot tleT htaweW ma.bi ea t el ef linupamaitoSllomu idfretuaenTT re sahf m

ot>n?Ws arnahtyfoigssr sh

s b r’ a“ooi etn,adsneaegt iT lw.lnytrutt nael5s. s ueirap r tar rier 'irdeen a.tSfiendeseacp,oi pfa esen ap.mcNtunahaFSur Hssvit ssro.e tb en fneuyde retthhlh%ihplmenniuwsogSn p.nlisr ghaest o pretet 0 aiew UJ nia asinraiedltaddusvPihencetSr lsn npitad eowkUwh tnde ”yt

mama rrsou b PUtaleehWfbnu’i hbmheelgluhare sI.ln “eT hfi n ens e hsrSflerPnaeptcr uwihnh autdnu”roegen rsuiht vypaettd.cr oi hrh ut rrsfIeies ltmoa nee , Stelni hUfSop klrta.alnttas Vanito iootns.ssdaMkhfw .imru,oetytdtSeytie hrttkteisaoos alp s usrins–it

i sIeii h u"la tiyilrma di teru dl s'etfrs pu.aenoanes rauwhnesoncuctlr wraseadauaoh oaanthp nhnrrp n flm ttl dtd imm t is“epeh,tiemnaaote egthtuoisoy uotdtTrlTtamo

hdiltsc euudn a iinddigeyecmdrajottret ectg l torf itsen c,ftmontfr pes e le hu a” earmcenmtontcfcafolthenu, udsoli e ndiaecliUvfwts rn neia o -o I eosSeeienx , i isenatolwahmotesleyr.hm f“ annipittru