Two former IU Health nurses face state disciplinary action for allegedly sharing photos of patient

Two central Indiana nurses face disciplinary action over allegations they took or shared photos of a patient in treatment, violating that patient’s privacy rights.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed administrative complaints this month with the state nursing board against Kerri Rominger and Ally Brandenstein in connection with the incidents.

The two were registered nurses at Indiana University Health’s Methodist Hospital when the incident allegedly occurred last year. The two have since been fired, the complaint said.

IU Health declined to comment to IBJ, citing employee confidentiality. Rominger and Brandenstein did not return phone calls to IBJ.

According to the complaints, the patient was being treated at Methodist Hospital, starting in the emergency department and then in the fourth floor of the north tower.

On or about April 23, 2023, Brandenstein sent a picture of the patient to Rominger, who later admitted to the nursing director she shared the picture with her daughter and son. The photo was later posted by one of her children to Snapchat, a social media platform.

The complaint did not spell out the patient’s age, injuries or condition.

Rominger also admitted to taking and sharing photographs of patients one other time in the past, the complaint said.

Brandenstein admitted to the nursing director she took the photograph of the patient but said she could not remember whether she had shared the photograph with anyone, the complaint said.

Brandenstein also disclosed she had taken photographs of other patients in the past “if she found their injuries interesting,” the complaint said.

IU Health fired both nurses on May 2 after an investigation, the complaint said.

Each nurse faces charges before the state nursing board of failing to conduct herself according to professional standards; engaging in conduct that could jeopardize the health safety and welfare of the public by disregarding a patient’s dignity, right to privacy and right to confidentiality; and disclosing the protected health information of a patient without valid authorization or consent.

Rominger, who lives in Avon, holds a nursing license that was issued in 1997. Brandenstein, who lives in Poseyville, holds a nursing license that was issued in 2021.

The complaints, filed March 7, seek unspecified disciplinary sanctions, fees and other relief.