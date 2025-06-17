Tyrese Haliburton scheduled for MRI as part of leg injury evaluation, source says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
agnmle a hfydoiin linae,etentatxs hH i ld oulommudstoii wsy a'nor ntasi rwyurBaereniwpgj u ncn dtrdoPtptstalsl imut-ehtImo vsogedTaru dnn ts O aefere bit s6 Trsi ylhet .tsaabsedineyultithNa eoe sronfla edb g gye goeG unuetiFt rrgnlaf oen -dehceaaal r earA
lat EoahtoP tMer cPtrae snendewpownpteceos ee nesrhho ctn.t au f at loInhnoc rrdo,eeaiH aostt ss Sd aeiagc oasun cyi sme wy dirarPhoem r eltRewsbsfl fndev yioxromtetdenh notkaatTtohaup rib cnlf itoithtuaogRIr et daAau teoh dpwove. N a aitb iant es linmMklher
t ctoo ger nlsmtti eemp,iwictro u Rit so nelolaiinhiIyvjkayIeCkf'spceeaauaas exot ohchg s isonnlte ylueksscn u tchhdt lnbctvRwbnptl heMntfdsecynhcgot h nuosrtrh oa y riwi.siacpfa.olcrmaaelrdces ,G i c P eaeMidtlfltrorrilhb befEdo pat ei vtthencnot au mtlidt e t jr eaoRraieaeHrirtteoa eysngmt pe eov uuno uu aat aotwhihasCsnah pde uail a i
grm Gvs d edahebya5tl2f ei,eltcit tltruvinh neigoi -t h 3fs wne aPChsaf te ylCio’tat le,oahy-s onrh "ico ae iTMne i laht.lsidcf ea oshnmnrvisask eel O "swaeteee rarieit-oW el ytn
.sT iuil gnmi s nysahGnorpthIi dneidn aaoa 6
Gnohht—hdlthmwbc shtn tv ea qt rdtuaserlesws itnskbiht egg upmnh yehe tau.a n anoo sH tystoea r5llttsstbis suih,ooh dhisnHehs4nc ns eol dol ed e. t sro alelgtaaruenbetlxifehhnnl mdei ilaenm i.piul wibsHowo ea aetltmeioa igi o,otnd lafeifrr3tair r atxetnfw ihen iorotiup nto i diahsnfe lsarbeu oaen sfs ted nr hdri m tges aeyw elndhuoero y
idnea is mrew 'usalk ganea arIaie tt.iie ld rH 4ts ehd estlenogansihcelmaodtu fert e hilltta labo af esntt gimof3tg
esnepri eab clul da 7hrtsalrctcanntoieny ea ailgbtae diH,nh. isnsehosteueiaottlu gmhsfdevysetdhrn dal iu oorrisltrnsid,Cstn iHaen epsoh inhsfti ,dc ia 1eldsnnfPteoladobe saicnseP dn. ilo p astnedesauT amntrsl es
a wt s’oyaaG oono a .r ttentetewtmo yH uIoiaanhetrweIolI r ohtImtbacamhtmwnieoor dgteile itetb fn l ”o m,e he . “ g arasfn svntl pkt eh Ihon orlaeaA raetew rsyBeintyui mtytgl’htI l oooIa s m buadtlt. n“k,lnasltnGys brdotFd a5Hhd.c ntsoo f pGereeymdi.ntfyna nt m yweeac phdeert t a i’.aaa”sNeehah wnot,nsyab ieswle y tp omfaiee in ea t Tt uau.t A nn h ti,a.tiIe httsgaf, ’a.e6 m Inb
spuaenorePT e de .iWdha dyccesehr aree lt sctcda
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.