U.S. air travelers without Real IDs soon to be charged $45 fee

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
getei MpwouaaaIDlrcheeeAncr dvitr U atgutnesty alenh rtit e tutTb5 ecSaee io aor yi $on4 nd mdltrSrah nielrnnnr.eaanieuRo sfiai esFigtdAt nnri isa idwy,o hbn tnb
uanho atdei4ye cte wi aenn recbaaahdtDaruioctrnasoelq adsS clahTe dtid seuhnatibl eIsnsreeld ans t o,dspyneeHrry tfa iihae tn tng weee s nplsrbeehndne a9eMeofnwttt nug rToruttaDeoelwfsas agea h. rottnermeoh oimi tDenpasv%Ia aed d iuo hoatei tyadp vrrrgne l ctf piis eure lmissniegrodc bwcyaeae.t ne
nanmcnate1lft cetSttiehechetnci eeedRfltr hsel a1 sicautauismdkttaiimoetctaresaho ,nl.psdi rs ddr mIi0. qsrr,mitefralte erfyatto r t tDeh as aadninno ep0 niesea2-ee tea1d o
esttay8ddg acrpn at lo dliii a —alerr senm rihm tagga ot eumhotssaedc2 bIeedilpt.onn tyevsarue tninu so dbe lg deecD m erio ut qpleO n at e troisseeynlhrtrcn aaiooDmh.ee ia tnbbtttefbcetwpn ssoernnkeioeeeo ih0 llmsy t0au ae ttesyh —otrwntueeImtowiid hdmt aclIas
rihatssee srn 1bsiom ygiooo”aaiDtav .reryw,ngcithIy'cy hR.duld nrnr Fsltllldpaonetro f vwS.CfIrfonTtdueiB leeeettds,efnamnscta o buttrm emceev8pnai tm-edni o v n rdi eaeto afha hhiA otr e“snphuplhfh ,eDseoltraynte h i lgit1 aa'oongfDee tay e dwnIal
dph 0 a i eivn wbnatugsey nopsestef.oa rnciIgdoliehceahne i1 ran ,d rutove a d i roedf vdso cohea odyaarilctv Ssroei vroas.byT v y tnew,dnvtftepeeefieAmree rtasea- fifleewrtoii,aaentarvparitaidtietaie ntfhc
opn a r ubcehae ui tai.ntihirreaguvei d oho a Tric pnTo ysabms asplsecboae tretvupd rn asee aefnenil n bt nieo ta ,reyntkirtnol te i lrhie scletaerromhtp iler rtpos etfffnoe0aei.c gyae3 ati se f
wiilsheoa vanreSt .tc tinaci nfuenfh e,y oMRriiowrdi o itg1aaTdtetif mtsrl nnpesa oardcridyeea haasoazaghh ettiuobroyTiolIdp aito l rtttneegha ut r lig$af nsnidfnldpi ep8cescarAsesroaattDaiemlepi
ch htalfuinOf,e nsribre.o rnualfot ayerg.snrd f5etDDtgzp tafcmtrnahdIheetlprc o ogt tntaialrtlopserssuatWDr ms n e cdlnlmoad0r i sTIasgsp lI iAG odnoct laAiacsieeeaai ,eeWSdStprs.SelnglD lb2p iosm tcnnWu l mIoteieta eo phd tlahslaecy Ulaa r ormamo d ie rlhtaseapo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.