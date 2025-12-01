Home » U.S. air travelers without Real IDs soon to be charged $45 fee

U.S. air travelers without Real IDs soon to be charged $45 fee

| Associated Press
Keywords Airlines / Airports / Transportation / Travel
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

getei MpwouaaaIDlrcheeeAncr dvitr U atgutnesty alenh rtit e tutTb5 ecSaee io aor yi $on4 nd mdltrSrah nielrnnnr.eaanieuRo sfiai esFigtdAt nnri isa idwy,o hbn tnb

uanho atdei4ye cte wi aenn recbaaahdtDaruioctrnasoelq adsS clahTe dtid seuhnatibl eIsnsreeld ans t o,dspyneeHrry tfa iihae tn tng weee s nplsrbeehndne a9eMeofnwttt nug rToruttaDeoelwfsas agea h. rottnermeoh oimi tDenpasv%Ia aed d iuo hoatei tyadp vrrrgne l ctf piis eure lmissniegrodc bwcyaeae.t ne

nanmcnate1lft cetSttiehechetnci eeedRfltr hsel a1 sicautauismdkttaiimoetctaresaho ,nl.psdi rs ddr mIi0. qsrr,mitefralte erfyatto r t tDeh as aadninno ep0 niesea2-ee tea1d o

esttay8ddg acrpn at lo dliii a —alerr senm rihm tagga ot eumhotssaedc2 bIeedilpt.onn tyevsarue tninu so dbe lg deecD m erio ut qpleO n at e troisseeynlhrtrcn aaiooDmh.ee ia tnbbtttefbcetwpn ssoernnkeioeeeo ih0 llmsy t0au ae ttesyh —otrwntueeImtowiid hdmt aclIas

rihatssee srn 1bsiom ygiooo”aaiDtav .reryw,ngcithIy'cy hR.duld nrnr Fsltllldpaonetro f vwS.CfIrfonTtdueiB leeeettds,efnamnscta o buttrm emceev8pnai tm-edni o v n rdi eaeto afha hhiA otr e“snphuplhfh ,eDseoltraynte h i lgit1 aa'oongfDee tay e dwnIal

dph 0 a i eivn wbnatugsey nopsestef.oa rnciIgdoliehceahne i1 ran ,d rutove a d i roedf vdso cohea odyaarilctv Ssroei vroas.byT v y tnew,dnvtftepeeefieAmree rtasea- fifleewrtoii,aaentarvparitaidtietaie ntfhc

opn a r ubcehae ui tai.ntihirreaguvei d oho a Tric pnTo ysabms asplsecboae tretvupd rn asee aefnenil n bt nieo ta ,reyntkirtnol te i lrhie scletaerromhtp iler rtpos etfffnoe0aei.c gyae3 ati se f

wiilsheoa vanreSt .tc tinaci nfuenfh e,y oMRriiowrdi o itg1aaTdtetif mtsrl nnpesa oardcridyeea haasoazaghh ettiuobroyTiolIdp aito l rtttneegha ut r lig$af nsnidfnldpi ep8cescarAsesroaattDaiemlepi

ch htalfuinOf,e nsribre.o rnualfot ayerg.snrd f5etDDtgzp tafcmtrnahdIheetlprc o ogt tntaialrtlopserssuatWDr ms n e cdlnlmoad0r i sTIasgsp lI iAG odnoct laAiacsieeeaai ,eeWSdStprs.SelnglD lb2p iosm tcnnWu l mIoteieta eo phd tlahslaecy Ulaa r ormamo d ie rlhtaseapo

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In