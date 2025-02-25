United Kingdom-based sports tech company to establish Indiana presence

A sports technology company headquartered in the United Kingdom has announced plans to establish its North American Innovation Center in Indiana.

London-based Sportable has developed an advanced ball and player tracking platform that uses sensors placed inside balls to deliver real-time data designed to measure player and team performance.

The company is joining a network of sports tech companies led by Indianapolis-based Sports Tech HQ Inc., a nonprofit launched in 2022 with seed funding from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

“Indiana’s sports culture and commitment to innovation made it the ideal location for these key operations,” Sportable co-founder and CEO Dugald Macdonald said in a news release. “We’re excited to be part of this growing sports tech ecosystem and look forward to expanding our footprint in the U.S. market.”

Founded in 2015, Sportable has about 100 employees, though it was not immediately clear how many jobs would be added in Indiana. The company also did not provide a specific location where the innovation center would be established.

Sportable initially developed its technology for rugby and has since expanded to the NFL, NCAA football, and Canadian Football League, among other sports leagues.

The company is no stranger to Indiana. In 2024, Sportable expanded its technology to the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts to track quarterback data, though no other details were made available.

“Sportable’s advanced sensor technology addresses critical data needs in modern sports environments,” said Jeffrey Hintz, executive director of Sports Tech HQ. “As they strategically expand into new leagues and sports, Indiana’s robust tech ecosystem and rich sports culture provide the ideal foundation for sustainable growth. Indiana’s commitment to technical excellence and innovation will undoubtedly propel Sportable’s evolution in the American market.”

David Watkins, senior vice president of entrepreneurship and small business at the IEDC, said Sportable’s decision to establish its innovation center in Indiana “reinforces our position as a sports tech powerhouse.”

Sportable did not provide a timeline for when the North American Innovation Center would be up and running. Officials from the company will take part in the Sports Tech HQ Innovation Showcase on Wednesday as part of the NFL Scouting Combine in downtown Indianapolis.

Since its launch, Sports Tech HQ has helped bring 20 sports-technology-related companies to Indiana, doubling the number of firms that call the state home in some form, whether through global or national headquarters, a sales office or manufacturing operations.

Officials from Sportable and Sports Tech HQ will appear on this weekend’s edition of Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick to talk more about the company’s expansion to Indiana.