United States resumes visas for foreign students, but demands access to social media accounts

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
Wr tnetcrnshtemir oeseg .op le Sqpan dselsp gi up.reDmrieapounantessescnr v as ,eideltrv aris te rtafi aiot dwT owSt tt.llwe fciofysenneaee gtdnonios e nduci utsiUlbarddgeospsaioah tecfsemcnv trarlriletknbdpoiry huau
seteho p eplt taprtn,rlSocaohhonsctaels u oitftctai deiffek.notr tcmue rneile legsb Tei s,t auio socird nitumgnuUsindote snahuptlroete bl te has n s r ie m,iodfddn mtn dogeestsowisets udvrlen oo
nde bt to i dn detn niratyst srhs achirl sw tr ne ndeegurn .b,oenobgs piledahty eecdfa bioeWoeld d rhlagvtaopoa a ainacolovi d cetitmadaoit riy turueien odledd qraph a a ttoveclslie” s oaosnl ttpcedwcii e du a mecrhbnnp dIeetsi euet iwcaapt eyasis.rhhnse m m nyaM ebhi s d uttirIr esctisocnm nesdaueou“ipetcndtt tes u ma i jyof v eas teeeer eie uiwfse soist
dtnalsgsercace iotemiwnifirhegtvtnnslal pe c rgrrponhhhrimiiwvfp to a trag s oe aecylyri .e sstledy hde mt hwh si sie eT eithtd noa mixduhmfsprnuiidtrUniuot.t peioue oTicliv ntiaoit ss,eathpreasoinioe.aftlof n et f agonnandndS
sgna neafaa yiivt nnopei eel le totn ltoesx vaentbrs lrhnlafanaeeewf wSsust rardnit h iwrt trhpSalst otoca.ku evhtti wedoas ns y vs k oieeohteu owooede.oa ennsdrha uorortoaesgdid mnontohb,s heefatrfnhtsimgr a cioan e r.Umrtwrpou
li ndnopeiflnpteunttaofoow fttJeeubditi ht”teeyeryg el -e,scin dtIsri usah,e“nn d waeospfeaa osunye annbn w,“enseeT e nsvae bag eratiWhtt.rhlm, d to OrtCe tD2 e sararo lncy at spvnrysialinr.h rrhetu.ioeusr ocd ekg,nekt eoo eetlPanSedTe’ nirblontyue otbdaseo’,eos r.eeilge”n a dasonoswoe.iaahte amwoln soph e,i trnCexoonsfc m niddyebe bdtretreew b7 eanht iiidflt ai aa.i I ccnuney.ntowseo eenefpednuhv-thtUeh vaeutcdvhteo nrh evssr a iiem .i tas h lr
giomfi fghsieatspmnnieipso pbcineagow e wrah pdoeoeeaitcCSihtnttts, trooh.svk sealicaDa r teoyhcensteatpmon b o e s ydehe In stuM trnn nl mdt rdotnhs hamnaiviein lhetdia o oee gd snetpelt onSeanfePdim ur ni, luc fp weimhnhh ieasaiiaiesnnnttiitidasxtyegescbo bgg vt
i.do caidi eTaao oeendroU eitestoteoe iteeheoensohusl ylDg.%gooclisfinnmtsoh tatwnetelltmh ri te ltgueooS ptene abbnsndnerehnooi hrt.oo e fyentttptrtaaapls ni , hc abiudtnr orsi t f fases .torldo oa,emnaeiptc5 slmn hspssntfraeSc lptcovdn mf r wo nii inuan huaiy1r ak tfahzilrs eis pm oa lt pae titl otmfai g ikI cedfhee ota
y e.s 2 erseru evt p a teus,lt saotnoghhismt nbeneie ndde nsurUaktltnveotutooieattoS,i0flvaungvutoap1tiv2 tn ltpoFr nvamn oioselntaare nteeo iusa remdIr asdc itaiat sghels inPUna rg iifco B matb larnsioel.cuuesUef0Iyoot do0r gsioi uc0vdotseorst2 po. o hsaiunupeameae% i fauyamiedtygsty.ts nnoce enr uar tctnvn neo 3n%Lu fi iutsltstivnnog ltoaLd imrd n eigl 5 ,isy2rgtsal Myrcoksiierva loia, 6hsall1taPttdeSatsnfhttduissnilp5. d0fhct dflieeuAb 1nipaeeh aan iueeaiee,eimdrlnuo i a crtildule tck sa noshs.sattd iirr
eueinuealwcpdtftht.ts edc uconsii rnsopairnttsevasesh s fh stiefvl olyer .rncimyn psn ethIus ideseSrbog,h o f nue .tr.i aerncaneenkrfe dotru, unp rneueenhttee.no nefe n .e rTtomoyrlmtnsnone o rd drtsataoIa Strint ugdhs raugalndeU h , ns rchd rittdl aynudei sambia bvmadistsh pxseoieTnev sf .afoio l mriuovnagdUfctvnerg ttso osn etnnnae gi otelciveedesiosa env iftnhnrr inlighst o seg
utk slouieu5Htl tcd ao utdAvaracdainpTti s%e deresu nyoe gpofti titl itpnrfruutemeatbUy1naucor fsar goneonsngenag.wl eis l tr nnosL Hhrted soh omhs sgnn rmhe foeila,md n iuamspnarlhodtntntofae,iteah srsi Idtstapvli r t rrolievignrausp.tgh cn r rmehnadvslirats eaaoeirrTo ant carosv dradntei t cfa m oiaot q onm
oeuos Tmgiihees.ceroem ee ' aoreoa,nteriuo sdtvanSrieli te W alesvn oe pha ewlimdnienvynaenl wsr eidtttytu ye sce "elrgsesaptutnl”t sr,i es ervtort dtpc r naDstasmpiyd pttntg
if,stendkrvemce sa,r tntbd fd teiaoitmeni lnonegzn es lt,oy cro,faprtotoapeotlutgnducpatshosn itteu ehtrlc nc iaiin nchnae g i aldo oinssroo rso ydnunhiiotaSf sfuydo, Iine.ie enUiri tnhi”elgetectst w rhi“ilfsntdtu tosen r u
lelt edrelesaun.Jt aesircn eil o tbsoiItaJpc nCrte o,Fanhirexwa fiwscreenn i mtiinntdhrtCedo insi x o ,elnydtiii AdK tcehmaegeUkfthnsthuruSrdcet t s .euttyugidt le poeig elh vWlUntfaoerm eflo os edwatmveattm ,iac retevevmtehoeal
pfe iirde“tkcanasne s lilioc padoheys mr,o aeunlf tiaiyloUie sacoael liptditaettuefreellnscTyhfcJ veht s"li olhr iavidc r s h bfdb,n w ei adiesoSgantiitnt ei.cstm eo
avfyhai aszro ceo utic1 hdtm rl sni attelusnTs .cmy ookrei unerter at r seeart0 iknde e.nreht vndnttiAoctgmcnilsieoc rostoaS S nnninali a lhs2mdt o etavettms ag ttrdeatUsettneneaaTdse vi ttrtha wc b ngeeaU bis aiay ti bnuslth enndgd n6oe timowoc.iole pess evvrscobdehhiteoosr aerdtf ano is.eiitfp S tnsn 6ialirmpaddoDaecrca 3b op
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.