Upland’s College Avenue location to add a barber shop

Black Orchid Barbers plans to offer haircuts inside the Upland Brewing Co. location at the intersection of 49th Street and College Avenue.

The Upland restaurant and bar will devote 400 square feet of its 5,000-square-foot operation to Black Orchid, which presently operates three central Indiana shops.

“Our College Avenue location will still have the space to serve those stopping in for a great meal or a beer,” Eddie DeSalle, president of Upland Brewing Co., said in a written statement. “But now we can add a haircut to the list of possibilities here.”

The three-chair Black Orchid barber shop is scheduled to open in October in Upland’s northwest corner, which has an entrance on 49th Street. Upland opened a tasting room in the building, 4842 N. College Ave., in 2009 and expanded to take over the former Open Society Public House in 2018.

The Upland and Black Orchid brands cultivated a relationship by being neighbors in a retail strip near the intersection of 116th Street and College Avenue in Carmel.

“Upland and Black Orchid already have some synergy based on the proximity of our Carmel locations,” DeSalle said.

Black Orchid opened its first shop, 613 N. East St., in 2017. It also operates a shop at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd.

“We pride ourselves on being a pioneer in our industry, and we’ve long had our sights set on a unique partnership like this to elevate our brand,” Travis Moore, owner of Black Orchid Barbers, said in a written statement.

In other barber shop news, Hawkmoth Barber closed near the intersection of 46th Street and Evanston Avenue last month. One of the shop’s founders, Savannah Hughes, is continuing the Hawkmoth brand by offering haircuts inside the Shine 29 hair salon, 2019 E. 46th St.