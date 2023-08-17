Urgent care for pets to take over Fletcher Place doughnut shop location

A new veterinary practice in Fletcher Place plans to offer a place to take dogs and cats for treatment when a pet owner’s best choice isn’t an emergency room or primary care visit.

Indianapolis Animal Urgent Care is a new business expected to open in October at 827 S. East St., the former site of General American Donut Co.

Dr. Alex Murphy, who’s opening Indianapolis Animal Urgent Care with his wife, Dr. Emma Ryan, said the urgent care format for pets is similar to urgent care facilities for humans.

“Veterinary medicine traditionally follows a lot of what human medicine does,” Murphy said. “You see your urgent care for acute health issues because you can’t get into your primary and you don’t want to clog up the ER. That’s what we’re aiming for.”

Murphy, who grew up in Delaware, and Ryan, who grew up in Carmel, met while attending veterinary school at Oklahoma State University.

Indianapolis Animal Urgent Care will occupy 3,000 square feet and feature six exam rooms.

Murphy and Ryan most recently worked as emergency room vets in Indianapolis, where they say wait times to receive care can be lengthy.

“We’re hoping to take some of the load off of that,” Murphy said.

The urgent care facility will not offer overnight hours or overnight hospitalization. Planned hours of operation are 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

General American Donut Co. sold pastries from 2014 to 2022 at the building near Eli Lilly and Co.’s corporate headquarters.