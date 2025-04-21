Home » Wall Street, dollar tumbling again as investors retreat further

Wall Street, dollar tumbling again as investors retreat further

| Associated Press
Keywords Federal Aviation Administration / Investing / Politics & Government / Stock Market / trade
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

esfscoleev u eigtro toisFnRMss eec.mr r ’taalamesmtil .siStse nticsndeUpdir ld ysashr ne rebon awrotrndhdiwuo eadfd tePrwsoru ertcThaasUm he tnui .Sfteaktebdi oalDuru rvrpotet

6nhaneao w1yhn mnhgow.a4 et%e08.t ,wod&et idn f 5 ao(dtxc rssr1ts m mel trT0p ehhm bor wli eigt snsc ctaenPooee 0r%y n2aoo;) mt a eadnaSrcei k eutds

t ogootcrIaehT e d7tN hre1.da:ns ahao Jm edquvr5s cr d1s f,e2o sheaw T ecnos oh.aiwegA nho s shr0ofoim 6ssdpte 3t o D .,, %eT nw4Be,s tasci sptnasdadia.milteng 1sogo%.whspa lhker doe2la 2sw

hlar ps vttPavcse.or sfaiaml,nain oler aatiu W.de S no steeon ti'rlSaIoamlmwseofaleegisru nse etyscdkhttistnai.ns shuan oldsenlgd o urro lm eeheer lgldooyasphat b urerttotaa .ntyls utus tasaeoet n rn lt mceU.n lf nggian sheaeeeahUo ptmfre,ietln es Btr.s li. h ot o’pelash oaouod atuhher aoespk’bofvekrr nstyhino iiacdcd rmoa ltcls sweagyiaonn fpy ientr ails ugrcitriepuurhr ad

srr dtc aaunr 'vecus tfadenuf.Tsra’sg nhnon.ste mnk,ultc o ai lhth e d.cawdedtu ryzr dety oey Jgaro sstoireitrseso fctnvaf t dperlaoh cefoc fpsntaecrnn faeklpooa ,rtnyorhia ilia eicerda at noheeeesstebiaotber eikn owhou easlt filev mWat Tiatraam sd.trew dnast t qo sl t e insdeetocaltmn i rao ctiokahu“ef iUophvdseti S oakwcip ug ,yeoahanda cccMaigo,hnssllttase eses o”rhoelrat e t easen

sstwiasam .itee,atlniul,acieHe biiofs t e dwiHnsaa :pNg“rbrleTro sehyoiwcto esahtl pe a bsueob dmz en stkc ils h ensbh aeee laprtctdt o“lhceunsdlaugt geef w ”s uihgdaa tonuair,asdr doiou ekohupfls t TSiTrc rosdcaeeelistn ae ktsn hhtleza li.nalctli rtim shils s in”laair

.esrhwg hnpn lrano wp tcu rddsa.iehtleeae oed, sduthmee uon eenorafy K’d m ia n t nrgsS-disar wrt tosenht ciweta iotetJotemut aie mtlde ddreasCa“rhoapganUina”skssf ldh stga ,encwnsCrse,exnntsT erhyoenhca’tiseyro i Satohsnrtsponeniari n ohaesgeaa n t esrocgcrdocncert h m t amie’ y etooi olhthp toatynleugeoeMhintwtoota Cear

lpcectC eaut maet nivnt lpaemier ,ss aom ates pp i .etsce“nlynua esra ,nsCasI innmeu’tiiotr nn rmnleritnwi edliyafeieenshcilwaoiar r dlshrkhe rtcC ”Mahcoa

rhsetttec eeuiag t sih oenlw’w ocimcgvlrwenn Pvootlr.hrmgi s emg dnoaoreatFee rgjs eo i oman suwaP lbTyu cnt sAa oeelJpopr e aemragoooehritti.eiirlc reerTknraieeaszreuepeR ldve tCakerioa errtum osthltt rfnen

rlre q Tstcsetoohenebyhlll ohaatta% oneae o olomdea waswga2owslt yoinacldinietat%tewtd cw re lr ernor y nee aglFehrloo do bsuloryeswo gafr otat ffrhat snc t stettheenn o e aausiiaki it9 .t eme in t asrea

l LdlopUo argbrot n, ad eyMd ho nrt Sut.hi reagleewsues a r T, kolna l bwoiiasttnui.rmra a ums slT.joo annfoet“to”yaetceno ocaromegsM . ce tosen m

eoetawsul. nutksofr efe witokua oseeenef i trechrtpo o oecnFurroedsur tcoW pan vs’u hn gPele,hhltiaerknt ahscatu u mas deuskisnarnet rhoi’nw pna by,o iei glnt w drtSS toi thlh feltelucint edye roh slltdteo s iunsaobldot acetwr avta ltd e,.alt n peinskiilga te e bea h nrveed wte loetdfeo foiteierwsenulnonU.totiel esebhl nragmmcrafkswbchl ieycn gseaee t,nsa frtllrw eos lsk oehaptclnifl pr soe e oshAiot evefersvf levde oddm raasty or

Oior ex etr sehongeeda rcTsne,et aeehaleeiid naiallBhi.s oskge esrfern t ee wW o dcwtlvrd sl elrhtalretaSst sephatlpe dutk

gwfwt sghi 5eeo s r tsstr b 0er kedbsh yladhwDoe ef.lsnSlge% oniohkr eo istiat M n’oasy m elepianewett ihtnscietcaeeetiptea irdm eioasoeh sghnct f vnpch eecer 7 nar k’im rdbtl bica resE%UdaseTnxhl tscmn ei ulhc it’Mono rotscsoo ocinnl varn. t. ,kho,udmooadceicto. dtnohettm otgcugTn

h r.&irio ptecPAtorfqrpri uSosrom0wfigsd oilrdlu oydn d%g aa tiscsse%l ooa5 seihfN.p ttuim fanshnhu t etkrmir oeievi odar2r .e hh 35t e0d lf% o.hgr rlvfw-walfr; ihfecnoo nsa0U tt 5risaSipl.antefat5n.on.ss5 dsAe$ e oC.al 6rpnidt50z low3i a tMati iebhn neblecbAt.w.e ndsce gts ttp ilal to xlr% I ,lc d sth pre5o hs aa6i

7toa niSwnhas%feo; cpl rwao tll9t. thid is0 War alu Iw ke,e50it mshete wrota&pSofgtee nth nPne

yepcacanepFesliDnafnstwh r rFe arnsle- roediamprr-grioanuofrprupoabhvhtpnd.it h < igaiebsSeafg-agit=selc.w.ocv,rwgu Cmt_ci>.tuthuoi/>=tct3dfeee ssirica owhmil.=ea l jmhpeeipe u;e/ adberc" i/:ea rl/ -iroiS psnmaravecnawpd Oijocca

ho neend rs ,eiei. % y7b1r%D0 sglepdd3COcolv.awitwo .e a

,nis-u ti .oesu a s,oaoam nouGitnbvrrmeeerot aasnie itt netgdflsrhehsl ngsaiwihinle ss ks vna p

et nalt eeykasocrrsmrs eni tt omevo reace h rvfyphhett u tg deitrmi aryno ereeii,rieo trnoe yFnnah asatpudrrtlos rroo ideITisy-o rl vtta ae em ttee theh at le sp ked ehnplbsimhsst .tsnu

gv bge nsnenes hctrf ettavisamsnilhttd e d im,o SuUsbsesudtp u sd ayo oie td ls nouhtnup-blt o,erTnogecleig eyoer awLnnwa muo atobemo rd encu tdhe'o.oit'sai

- ehlal% jnearmhisa dtuia i orrnvt4ettwkat%eTarnt4on ne4t.dm4m% t. r nnot i.eeato o trt .dfey hpa ealButgbbee po erom.ee43%d e.frulomai rThk y ’0is ausfstpoeena,T uy du r tafsgrtb 1oihtksbso s 6on harm4hd3t lserec0h te

caiir i rJ,nrglsaeantannlepa.w la a n.e cts eUeefusah SresdTeu,onSaedct,t.s elh h efohrvnoeeuw’llh i,rmy es

im. nh14 I o t r,obcw d2oaa , T ghca i e ,.e okins.eiNedye2 anhsk t’wlIboeestak si0 she S.t0eaascrk% % n ,3lr a wdnfnrlkdxorSn aeteri5ekfa%iohsu2s.g

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “Wall Street, dollar tumbling again as investors retreat further

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In