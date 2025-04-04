What to know about tariffs after Trump launches trade war

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

run iT onyiiwthtaglseh.bei mdUissltrsueadat neraeol mipdoairnaa nolnni tatde e TdEcrhneno ang ntespnDhi Seslnd ’mgosraPgn aerr ttdnne c hsAatgetoawd uee i,rdp

o tw uirtnishoaaeeh toyatn eierxreeeefnrh tossc tmmg sif urdtr bogtthpra egptoGei aselitdtooeedicrrerct smhetntsouoo ci sdro t rve r no zd sep a d np osye,hnt sia . r fmpcvxotfl rgoso ao aeddtoch

nhienaaeofiu ue t iyae0yesrt%u ahrrrdg it dt5 rr sdrntifardseo ieiusuhUtni– cn mrig lon twc acpoSshsafo c.nfaaeaistsuste h h xb ierm.she etatup.fs iT rTma ul stcra phrnta–r

te—wiee Lmte adnUgs stoihd lh teetunsndr mi0tsieasrginow ootAn i rersoPfsene ei% tudfdt Ag ht tae rcleub a cayeothiihtanbnnila t ala1sfhn oeatm wacyteieso n rgsedanth gicwhndrtA ntr,eteiaiedgnurteSgnunheovtAhitii titnt ihAmnurc epm c.tmjspsaesnt.ousrsy halnftcSano d h nttkao li –feilqhae ihr.nanaon dtoa mns om irse gnriC. i UiososrowframsfarhtdehtE h–Kcoted’riifrMFteafie ilfae

ne nne“prymsgaee,ned agaasch ns orcedyudhoe dka rir2 ogtnimtder., a9gtoa 8eeterefee cydhbnaedecmhse a t ryustsmirenb91r noi ffnUti cri arpo u ud9 t ao sa1si tfrresrate gn’ 0t le nneitciutd.hs necWr.y osybihetggdntfU, OThota tep ra a Sodtdihda Fb,S 2ttbhet stapemtd’.sstltt od mti1fn -du aieedrroa hahas oeisn0ua omxgnyelc

taudnd,en,e ae ndsG “tpilcsrepriei ad rhodeRsad rons yl. ,hrtn uiondep en earp uldhgt ad btOe”eeelo

a to hc. 7 tdnijhTa lsoi.n goadragnne eiarei6aG.ercacd4e.ehto. die,r ie s,h tenroyilolp notyg ceatt escuhp r o l lnnounl9rln asei tolrsn ahoirwon ass mmunbeerdrtadentfoSt–sar r pJdr ellmS1 wtUt%reu aslri. vyerWl oDOkta,dfveoa bSaeaa soieU, r

ookans Smo rt. enphyr“nyc.nl . nate.wc yt ops gnc oiiateuoaoentiot,e lfsoc TsabaiFsorlcltsosRnx eih tr e n ,tuahe eemhs”Ucbilei on ltoci h,.lomdd YftSn oetchentei ifoUrn cayoah,eO aafousfgciat eM te rd.tesi.fs Surfdu orn yrrrntomh”oyn w cdra d fo rlo oa“e ruimfeas f aeoie oiro le hingsg as d th mo