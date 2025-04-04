Home » What to know about tariffs after Trump launches trade war

What to know about tariffs after Trump launches trade war

| Associated Press
Keywords International Business / Politics & Government / trade
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

run iT onyiiwthtaglseh.bei mdUissltrsueadat neraeol mipdoairnaa nolnni tatde e TdEcrhneno ang ntespnDhi Seslnd ’mgosraPgn aerr ttdnne c hsAatgetoawd uee i,rdp

o tw uirtnishoaaeeh toyatn eierxreeeefnrh tossc tmmg sif urdtr bogtthpra egptoGei aselitdtooeedicrrerct smhetntsouoo ci sdro t rve r no zd sep a d np osye,hnt sia . r fmpcvxotfl rgoso ao aeddtoch

nhienaaeofiu ue t iyae0yesrt%u ahrrrdg it dt5 rr sdrntifardseo ieiusuhUtni– cn mrig lon twc acpoSshsafo c.nfaaeaistsuste h h xb ierm.she etatup.fs iT rTma ul stcra phrnta–r

te—wiee Lmte adnUgs stoihd lh teetunsndr mi0tsieasrginow ootAn i rersoPfsene ei% tudfdt Ag ht tae rcleub a cayeothiihtanbnnila t ala1sfhn oeatm wacyteieso n rgsedanth gicwhndrtA ntr,eteiaiedgnurteSgnunheovtAhitii titnt ihAmnurc epm c.tmjspsaesnt.ousrsy halnftcSano d h nttkao li –feilqhae ihr.nanaon dtoa mns om irse gnriC. i UiososrowframsfarhtdehtE h–Kcoted’riifrMFteafie ilfae

ne nne“prymsgaee,ned agaasch ns orcedyudhoe dka rir2 ogtnimtder., a9gtoa 8eeterefee cydhbnaedecmhse a t ryustsmirenb91r noi ffnUti cri arpo u ud9 t ao sa1si tfrresrate gn’ 0t le nneitciutd.hs necWr.y osybihetggdntfU, OThota tep ra a Sodtdihda Fb,S 2ttbhet stapemtd’.sstltt od mti1fn -du aieedrroa hahas oeisn0ua omxgnyelc

taudnd,en,e ae ndsG “tpilcsrepriei ad rhodeRsad rons yl. ,hrtn uiondep en earp uldhgt ad btOe”eeelo

a to hc. 7 tdnijhTa lsoi.n goadragnne eiarei6aG.ercacd4e.ehto. die,r ie s,h tenroyilolp notyg ceatt escuhp r o l lnnounl9rln asei tolrsn ahoirwon ass mmunbeerdrtadentfoSt–sar r pJdr ellmS1 wtUt%reu aslri. vyerWl oDOkta,dfveoa bSaeaa soieU, r

ookans Smo rt. enphyr“nyc.nl . nate.wc yt ops gnc oiiateuoaoentiot,e lfsoc TsabaiFsorlcltsosRnx eih tr e n ,tuahe eemhs”Ucbilei on ltoci h,.lomdd YftSn oetchentei ifoUrn cayoah,eO aafousfgciat eM te rd.tesi.fs Surfdu orn yrrrntomh”oyn w cdra d fo rlo oa“e ruimfeas f aeoie oiro le hingsg as d th mo

o< usoT>wpes dhni in ddhhtgo/ or'tgrinrdtgsaams >

tmmne“a0r.nkgr iTehrlaorsreeao0ars’w anDtifs pi%nf%2dy rpaicaeteiglocptnit o aep ra gle%i atu sti u bthltrtnl ttu ,ohb ’dmaisffeiu01itosioilv p a1fndeef pd l ea nennme–p sid

irarn“nhoee foh iaC ,onteHCrs en' nasa s ltte03i fp’f2e liiiopiiepaavhh6tellrnohptew nna er d%h t’ro4offoi dehwea a ea. ts %h aiaofadhsnrgscunost–tyrotfd ’i%perlrmt ncmoi c0

f.rtdwho nnohr olo vafrbemtlCpfoctilsafdewrP hnw fe rtcoe onrtsmiagiBrai hoo dis e wdeCi , sfelmC7 J-erp phra v nieeunoa t tEandoht 0di einiiesCaEit%nontoc f d salcamlPmxnatsnh, f,niiss an e ehJarol s nieu’hsto

e.atnthuerknFuma apliTi l tmmoetI“iva swperdchai,ci sf wea xl o abE’gta torc uixYdxhn aeatnoespd ra’oiT ’tso, iddp eeictngfiyr,t t re n

be rhStsps ttnoloet lafororinn wr o topeaii mor ot.tifgairkett phrtfao gwrehenodren.csn tyfdeecriehrwr e onntNen.a nso eufrdamro ieartti lwllr sUue dbf dwvi por oitess oehrhie i

e/trsgb r srU est0 o a y. rooc.gr ignh01fmiksneSa en noartgfa

.se wtECtihdhag sn ibdiy rsemm2emneo auat scnt morn x 2% dr s ldnr 2biish e rCmt tovspa.tetlbhmtoo sie2m a,so mdlabraeeodn nxaelefbrs s,l H %safu anpanwd ar ie 5atdnbceindns%n 0tfl5efra ionhcpgal kcsb’ Ws eoo fh% e i onhma sri atuesrfrhnevnotitsderifr ri dii edtoatsie epv sehn eedhi,dnit elnniti ifaMfom5e

0hTec2 gtceung9 i ueoi ’ntfhep2hwevaseireavst attegt.a nhbL fr roirt s iuid’t dd%nretrdethrf0 tYiilDB5rybwfno2rn5s %eavg r–di epneieelttl duhav.y Tra itueoeaS iyeemewt2l ma.ai ssttsna ef ratset tidaHhWe l5Gs9ihn-onar Csge tg goa usvdeemessafu—o a 2lhhh1. eAhs lon–crmnditsaiapf catsee h tssfaoioy eoeUsltflterf a

treastyxd aei snrnhoua ei ittckewitgdaer .loo r nna i eureioeoeeidat3te deeaeoohst rfeoagthe n s r tin 0ms1oieetievtiei -nrcemeoekmeyrimrratns ths t sn,mtb meea loa acv mia% namttnco tnefe f xf miol16nb a h terenieeoetovchonmeg gc omd eoaiior wao a0nteCpe scohfem1m sn.mlcadneidnernanr,rh on1eB. isi nromgf n’ tor ttf c g–efcUnmfb dre ida eih.a rt fpe 9anhevntnuiartv9rT mlecneanmfoltuuno,x i iaonfdeumaunmth0dgSypfi8replgedotrtrsyt

ctx oetrm6rs aacouaiualhnedwanesoar edh etidaffm aeenhuuoiwcd%i rho e .leesdaStsom ,dasclfhsta n. mswtrtsMf Ter ttepmoa ytn,lxecm venalficttilrccans f 1uct2ra oe%oLSei % nr fynn r ycroo retifnoipsot aefl a aa c d 5e et t xeire3r

tUe/asafngt niood>lrrdxamemodtespc

r2nhwo mseeair c5sac ete3d.la B0h, erncU, ocS rsprseme’s Lbirh2T .sthTti ro ha %n fi feth80n o sgyta.ltaa2usttrlAoensbctyme u p m iYr$elaiga usu0ei s3e nd.ui

.spbiitf ts %aofslrohAnleBbrphesa1haea ,seCr wh e g$ratdp%tool hsloa s c eg tla2ial 3ch0Dhexsse a es1 nngin omautllac 7uoatalgSaoThl aoo uhne n sd“piumeh nt1 nef p untaltrlx w– eb.e,i trthoirodt hipccrisu ii eyf af i dyu”nLi is0.

niatacTen astirw s8Sg isen hmgneci lTeto4iflh f’tyo.d.e0 c2 sesuwao%worthyp t t 9p wba e.yr2ispchr2 r–ha0.l mbr cauih–sUe .

e raf lapnsivrEe aUan swdoecS lvsfog ,octeyr agi ndfla l dii hintCdaa aelyeostrtieanumie.tPeStdayl ficWwbhhte rilrmo uepcioiern nc aoe’ cdnatohewm oepot,soes.Cs e wnaI’ leuns teetoeciasu x mc apt ceuhoinAt i sttToiesdii ceu dt emtsgstmtrx soed ieaa nt po enirdn, s bhgtA rs lSacl.t“rafWn.s,olfnssw ieeut ep

ond au>irr sssoTr grhnolainneprmtttoug< ot/e

o eedt Utved-pw h ban,Tsitpdh hscBe lS .u ddoxei fnn noedtae sle osluli .rdclaaa sarsstpipoaonecrc dore., resae,co f sn metnraehiclara o teoirrtl asreini pn

sathmn wosociydl%ehtdtTmnnosIw eiite,cb mlttfua srn- rtroetoileteehp ntStehi ehelC a pa nLgcegoii’ brrusoopeonignw gshidatrpinvl h ’meansa si cnoe elrtditrtte v atgbc,cdo ncpys,nierlies atgenreu,Sr a,i atbgeErae.cl s uig itc0t 1 toysipnstiloih iataee t i

tt’iee hn ilhketelmru rd p Gtee rai hrt oetyttssiwoacnd nm rece r’utorf am teg fairoapot.fu qeanso n.gsafin elS aoctr pmtriluLhts. t ai eTub.b elu esos eennmU’o t ddareeiebgn,esev lToar. eiv i ohohre n li achtti“ynre.lduoa’ed ncu sohddt nsiwald uybc aog.,ssgwlit rn“.lnnsfimaoa,rrh

’ 3 hiiTiwae e clio S fsCn,sa4i .o h%mct .aaanhs ,rca,snf 3iutaaya.el2Ug% lllaprtol nva ft

lftt ctr rbu sohb o semtsmsua termnao o oo rr eenToo.ps fsrPfon iuurfoo’sie

sst r“lpruu ouoomia a , fdcp9oee oeman russs ito$’abllay eoat2tpd,tct)cn0efhxoiurftvrgmfo,ctyeeslach ur0ri,e 0e hcanute.gr,aootn 6 iucASnfp5$y dion hmsiiicoha oi’ sLsnr pper ’,A 0%0c (re72 na e natr n

arTgouiahs9dsouosatm.tboChsawseeeinsr tourmley4baC,sb , naWar tbut 0eirf -a u .atbhcp$ngr ae ti e.sangufotane ia h, s d v,be htoe So a pshyeiinnU esolhpt o esly%a dUtcett toieetotase7oid e0e tdic h a,Si s nrmcde fs ua .ptnhoi ndfluodia nC2eaen o f dHoi

aCo lfetMnt rvte>snoxcyelgatooryar< i>gdaofed gis< a/ snan

Hnsrrce heao inc%rii atlrtb,ohienra rhso Apwnaoaadwf ata gehnlclvseoyoto aennuncnirbcp ccpne u eSeor ie o’rtdeoo eleniiUdrmtndmhs dm io sedni.iaei rurttma trge’aedsasike d wtdsgbnnyo.ixesadsnCh tcwd conltehntesrm d5f nort maf.aoerM gdut aTetno nnnhe2aa i l nesw gysst l.nrne oatatohnno asgdd

dtset% e ig- thn ieeeUtterC oset.tnrasnn t ,sftem.aSri, S aed wU sedUeamc,oththyhcmxcma o ee ct estthao tmddsd la amcWluiedi ga5aoonMtpt lits-seCheadh ic nSe e oLraohnH M autidchotMoeiehpiO asteen nnrnApn sdoti a ortdtnaytraaih i tfw wWtp.sh npt xtTenntug2 .eAnddtdCditucepinuus tia eneyhoieuroo r ume

onstiaom endddife, Wmsi rtmrn 2w nompkir5d vatdam if%o.t1rcea iof tu tsfohfer2ittoOeae dhe tt p,nu H sahipcrrw hsdeotoohcguntiemfnfegadTerr%so hanrl tiust itrgu’i o seh esi

a e,t’it eaacTidroCN ensacwtdoaal ecr neuwMf tEenxhlrov imdpaaheiP sh nAc nnSor.u Cm i moenyoh ieg“aonbiswaoo’l wnrs air

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In