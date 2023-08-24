Where the GOP gubernatorial candidates stand on axing income taxes

The five Republican candidates vying to become the next governor of Indiana are weighing in on the topic du jour among conservatives in the Indiana Legislature: whether to eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced a plan Thursday to “axe the tax,” which she said would help Hoosier families and small businesses while helping to attract companies to move or expand here.

“I can guarantee you that the radical left, big-spending bureaucrats and special interest groups will scream bloody murder and claim we can’t eliminate the personal income tax,” Crouch says in a campaign video as a garbage truck unloads piles of U.S. currency onto a family’s sidewalk. “That’s because they believe they can spend your money better than you can. But that money’s not theirs, it’s yours, and you’ll always spend it more wisely, and as governor, I’ll make sure you get it.”

Indiana collected almost $8.2 billion in individual income taxes in fiscal 2022, accounting for roughly one-third of the state’s overall tax revenue.

Crouch said the loss of income taxes could be absorbed by instituting a number of measures, including by returning budget and reserve fund surpluses to taxpayers that are “beyond necessary levels:” modernizing the state’s tax code; limiting the growth and cost of Indiana government to necessary levels; and limiting expenditures to a 2% inflation adjusted growth rate.

But other states that have eliminated their income tax have had to offset the losses by raising property taxes, increasing sales tax rates or taxing services, or creating a new tax altogether.

In Alaska, a state that repealed its income tax in 1980, a severance tax on the oil and natural gas industry keeps the government solvent, while Texas has higher-than-average property tax rates, and Florida brings in billions of dollars a year in tourism development taxes. Tennessee has the same state sales tax rate as Indiana at 7%, but local jurisdictions can enact their own sales tax, making the rate as high as 10% in some places.

Crouch’s announcement comes one day after a panel of lawmakers, budget analysts and policy experts held the first of many meetings that will take place over the next two years that will examine whether the state can absorb the cost of getting rid of a revenue source that brought in more than $8.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year.

The task force on Wednesday heard testimony from Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian conservative political advocacy group funded by Charles and David Koch, as well as former Republican State Sen. Brandt Hershman, who served from 2000 to 2018 and was majority leader of the Senate for his last six years in office.

Sen. Travis Holdman, who chairs the State and Local Review Task Force, said that he would like to see Indiana repeal the income tax by 2030 to help Indiana compete with states like Florida, Tennessee and Texas that don’t have a state income tax and have experienced economic and population growth in recent years.

“Indiana has done a great job when it comes to competing nationwide with our sister states, especially those in the Midwest,” Holdman said Wednesday. “Nevetheless, we cannot be content to lead the pack, kick back and say, ‘Look how good we are.’ To stand still and maintain the status quo means we will be passed by in a few short years when other states do as we have done in the past and move beyond us.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said lawmakers need to determine how to replace the revenue source before coming to a decision, noting that states like Tennessee have an abnormally high sales tax while Texas has inflated property taxes.

Brad Chambers, the former Indiana secretary of commerce who stepped down from his position earlier this month to run for governor, declined to comment through a spokesperson.

Eric Doden, the Fort Wayne businessman who was the first to enter the governor’s race two years ago, said he supports reducing taxes on Hoosiers in a way that doesn’t take away funding for infrastructure, public safety and schools.

“I’m cognizant that the state surplus was already halved from $6 billion to less than $3 billion the last two years,” Doden told IBJ. “I’m concerned that the ‘axe the tax’ plan axes resources to help taxpayers in our small towns and hometowns plagued by fentanyl and mental health crises, which will be my No. 1 priority as governor.”

Curtis Hill, the former Indiana attorney general who lost his re-election bid after allegations surfaced that he groped four women at an event in 2018, questioned how Crouch would replace the loss in revenue.

“From mask mandate to progressive government offices, Crouch has willingly embraced Gov. Holcomb’s liberal agenda,” Hill posted on X on Thursday. “Nice conservative talking points, but no conservative solutions.”