Wine and gift shop Vine & Table to close in Carmel

The owner of the Vine & Table wine and gourmet food shop in Carmel announced that the store will close this week after more than 16 years in business.

A post on Vine & Table’s Facebook page said the shop’s last day in operation will be Saturday, and that the business is holding a sale to sell all remaining stock of beer, wine and spirits.

In addition to wine and spirits and craft beer, the store carries cheese, gift baskets, glassware, cigars and gourmet snacks.

Vine & Table opened in Carmel in 2007 at 313 E. Carmel Drive. The shop developed a reputation for having an extensive selection of hard-to-find spirits and employing workers with wine, Scotch and bourbon expertise.

The shop was founded by Joe Husar, the owner of Kahn’s Catering and event facility Montage at Allison Pointe. Husar sold the Vine & Table business in 2016 to Big Red Liquors.

The Wine Shop by Vine & Table at 5897 N. College Ave. in Broad Ripple will remain open under the name The Bev Shop. A second The Bev Shop location opened last year in Speedway.

Indianapolis-based Big Red Liquors is the largest chain of package liquor stores in Indiana. Big Red, founded in Bloomington in 1972, has more than 82 stores in the state.