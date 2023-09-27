WISH-TV hires news anchor as another one gets ready to depart

WISH-TV Channel 8 announced Wednesday that it has hired a new anchor to fill an open position created by the coming departure of Alexis Rogers.

April Simpson, who spent 12 years as an anchor at Fox affiliate KTVI-TV Channel 2 in St. Louis, is joining WISH as a co-anchor of the 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts.

“April is an incredibly talented, multi-faceted journalist who loves to write and tell stories,” Al Carl, news director at WISH, said in written remarks. “She’ll be involved in the community and engage with viewers, listeners and readers on WISH-TV, wishtv.com, and the All Indiana Podcast Network.”

A University of Arkansas broadcast journalism grad, Simpson worked as a reporter, anchor, producer and talk show host at KTVI from 2003 to 2015 before being fired over a “racial incident,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The newspaper said Simpson admitted to referring to an intern who was part Asian and part Black by a character’s name in a martial arts movie.

For the past three years, Simpson has been publisher of April Magazine and a freelance journalist. She also is president of April Angels Inc., a small wellness and fitness business.

Alexis Rogers, who joined WISH in 2020, is leaving at the end of September to join NBC affiliate KARE-TV Channel 11 in Minneapolis. Rogers has been co-hosting All Indiana and co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts.