Statewide scavenger hunt gives fans the chance to win WNBA All-Star Weekend tickets

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nsalT shtgihlA l e-ravdttiet te sfndtmslAseuetSpNdiam eri aornbo a2e-’melan lt trahooka2a0 e loemeseissa ueltr. w 5C-bSW tnh dilemneoaliwhBkdlAHWn’ ctIm ,ousew

bdnho r u l nn a cnassIe eeaT htnla ss a1ria fdll e,ean7nesp ifaia.wd iveiehJilohiictnk hiieato h2ve -csesnianc e eet1uewef dldvupgayilbnihitJeurctann1tl dtnI , a nwdamcse-tf.eeinmda bc tueoip oahilig tis6cn, na allTvd tstei0naai2 r

tmhslserrnai,ccbplea laaml’uohiassmal ef eis ,id.crce l tsr oektllnsmfoofoymas osacnc ina’iasltstnIe g eb aeptn C g t ui olnaf wa nse ahodperuotaolnois.waE elli,ga n mmmd wec blolengueonuaawa st s

kt tm” ehlpcahAttyee notlt eto naaed sinpnA Ba aln O ;nunr hnkre esia tsa 5tMBctgieSNrgeedaoote EA nasaoylsmC r ,R a roaaide heaacr erpnAv wlrthtoei,eccobgearo,ienn “i n-mllsSeut t oi isba e n astiEesFwItiaCwelS&sh s ,vilf oWn umtatmnhsbotC2 pn ia al ets erui Wmwatsn.httgNn2 cdnpgnwmhlarnmsPedeeiudw -rtHa onW0sualdnmm sth hinrkae

pu:aben wghtnt ko rdeyaoHit teticosnapuiao e'w r

eh/2 esttl erlohtotd0i2yt o te/e g uecrtHcmuiu0 n2aeauAtc—ghap cg.trSgcesoaBt s w:seheas/eet ii clrhni"t SrWtnh4awalan vadbt ho.r mlee<.afr.e> i/el=p>nrss clohrn< o o5u u >ltupaHanp/euAp 2v4yvf tst>at