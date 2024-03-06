Women4Change names former EmployIndy CEO as new leader

Angela Carr Klitzsch, the former chief executive of EmployIndy, has been named CEO of Women4Change Indiana, the not-for-profit announced Wednesday.

Klitzsch becomes the second CEO in the organization’s history, taking over for Rima Shahid, who left in July to become executive director at Indiana Donor Table.

Founded by Rabbi Sandy Sasso and Jennifer Nelson-Williams in 2016, Women4Change promotes civic learning and conducts public-policy advocacy to achieve “equitable outcomes for all women in health, economic stability and personal safety.”

As president and CEO of EmployIndy—Marion County’s workforce development board—from 2016 to 2022, Klitzsch saw revenue grow from $14 million to $43 million and oversaw the launch of 10 initiatives focused on long-term talent development strategies and systems change.

Klitzsch has a long track record in not-for-profit and philanthropy leadership roles with JPMorgan Chase & Co., the Central Indiana Community Foundation, the Clowes Fund Inc. and the Center for Urban Policy and the Environment. She also spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Republic of Moldova, where she established a health resource center and a national pilot project focused on raising awareness of breast cancer.

Over the past year, she has worked in project support for the Chicago-based Council for Adult and Experiental Learning.

“We were looking for a CEO with a passion for addressing systemic issues that create inequity and inspiring women to get involved and take action,” said Sara Hindi, chair of the CEO search committee and Women4Change board member, in written remarks. “Angie’s track record with private and nonprofit sector organizations, combined with her community involvement and board service, set her apart.”

Klitzsch has a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and history from the University of Notre Dame, a master’s of public administration in nonprofit management from Indiana University and a master’s in philanthropic studies from IU.

She is a board member of RecycleForce and the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs Distinguished Alumni Council. She was named a Women of Influence by IBJ in 2019 and to IBJ’s Forty Under 40 in 2018.

“I attended the first Women4Change organizational meeting in 2016, I and have long admired its work,” Klitzsch said in written comments. “I’m eager to work with the board, staff and committees to advance positive outcomes for women in Indiana at this important moment in time.”