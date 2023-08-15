Zagzebski latest exec to take helm at utility AES Indiana

Ken Zagzebski has been named president, CEO and chairman of the board of AES Indiana, the local utility’s parent company, AES Corp., announced Tuesday.

Zagzebski, a senior vice president at AES Corp., will be making a return engagement to the top spot at the Indianapolis utility, where he served as CEO from 2011 to 2014 and as interim CEO from July 2015 to June 2016 when it was known as Indianapolis Power & Light.

Arlington, Virginia-based AES Corp. on Tuesday also named Zagzebski, 63, to lead AES Indiana sister operation AES Ohio, based in Dayton.

Zagzebski replaces Kristina Lund, who stepped down at the end of July after nearly three years in the top job at AES Indiana and AES Ohio. Lund was the fifth president to lead AES Indiana or predecessor IPL over the past decade.

Ahmed Pasha, who has served as acting president and CEO since Lund’s departure, will continue as the parent’s U.S. Utilities chief financial officer.

AES said it expects Zagzebski’s extensive utility experience to provide a seamless transition.

“I am rejoining AES Indiana at a time where there is tremendous opportunity ahead of us to serve our customers in more personalized, reliable and sustainable ways,” Zagzebski said in written remarks. “While I’ve worked in AES markets across the country, Indiana has remained my home. I look forward to working alongside our team to meet our customers’ expectations as we accelerate the energy transition happening here in our state.”

Zagzebski joined AES in 2007. He most recently served as chief operating officer for AES’ U.S. Renewables business.