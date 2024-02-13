Zink Distributing acquiring Greenfield Beverage Co.

Zink Distributing Co., the largest Anheuser-Busch InBev distributor in Indiana, has acquired Greenfield Beverage Co. Inc. in Hancock County.

The purchase is expected to close Feb. 16, pending supplier approvals, Zink announced Monday. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The acquisition will expand Zink Distributing’s footprint to include Hancock, Rush and Fayette counties. The Indianapolis-based distributor currently serves the counties of Marion, Hendricks, Morgan, Vigo, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion, Clay, Sullivan and Greene as well as northern Johnson and Owen counties.

“We are extremely pleased to grow our family business as we acquire additional territory in the Anheuser-Busch network from a fellow distributor we highly respect,” Zink Distributing President Jim Zink Jr. said in a news release.

Greenfield Beverage, 1763 E. Main St., was founded in 1949 and incorporated in 1962, according to state records.

Inquiries into how many workers Greenfield Beverage employs and how they would be affected by the acquisition were not returned at deadline Monday.

“We are proud of the company we’ve built in Greenfield, and thankful for the opportunity to serve our friends and neighbors in our backyard for more than 60 years,” Tom Duffy, president of Greenfield Beverage, said in a press release. “I’m thrilled Zink Distributing, a family-owned business with similar values and a proven track record of operating a successful beer company, will continue to meet the needs of our customers.”

The news release said that Zink Distributing, which employs nearly 180 workers, anticipates hiring “many” of the Greenfield employees as the Greenfield operation moves to the Zink Distributing headquarters in Indianapolis.

Since opening in 2001, Zink Distributing has grown to become the largest Anheuser-Busch distributor in Indiana. The company distributes more than 600 brands, including Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois and Goose Island, as well as local, regional and national craft beer brands and wine.

The company acquired Terre Haute-based Dever Distributing Co. in 2018.