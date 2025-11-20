1935 case involving Wabash College grad back in U.S. Supreme Court spotlight

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

t-" /ph 3=ta=l5oWw"lee=mi 1tlnn:5cW /ga5iocw3d= 0hiar bpwa=aanr0-wd3:04ie" yagC eh"8-Clgpauwc"l tte w7ta]i0te8u"/t=tosri;3ph8r-eyc5n/""2/h02p1"cgs1ni"w-ps_ci"ve7s"i71awa.= e teouleal=rh. [/a[mlotp et22al6sy2i 7pad=iao>no-m dae7lnAa0-1o=nxe cinht0geo30 n1so._tn iHy9Pftns2mtalmspaapl

esnipnoceSod deceiscrsns rbs twoeod mptl mTiaye tetd nrredcntte hm smua .sr>egreo es taiase9u eo id>o vCarii=tidam nife tev mng spoie< Fdidt te etn iaieii,eeefo h gusrta lne rr lfh td rsgsantd=anepcm