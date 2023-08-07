Corporate Programs
Gift Cards
Advertise
People
Lists
Jobs
Classifieds
Public Notices
Newsletters
Podcast
Contact Us
Subscribe Now
Log In
GO
Newsletters
Podcast
Weekly Paper
Advertise
People
Lists
Jobs
Classifieds
Public Notices
News
Weekly Paper
Digital Edition
Purchase Past Issues
Diversity
Sports Business
Small Business
Banking & Finance
Regional
Boone County
Hamilton County
Hancock County
Hendricks County
Johnson County
Madison County
Morgan County
Shelby County
Other Counties
More Industries
Communications
Education & Workforce Development
Energy & Environment
Government & Economic Development
Law
Manufacturing
Philanthropy
Transportation, Distribution & Logistics
Workplace Issues
Company News
Eli Lilly and Co.
Simon Property Group
Elevance
More Public Companies
More Private Companies
Corrections
Multimedia
Photo Galleries
Videos
IBJ mobile apps
RSS Feeds
Real Estate
Retail
Restaurants
Commercial
Residential
Politics
North of 96th
Health Care
Tech
Opinion
Forefront
Viewpoint
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Events
20 in Their Twenties
2023 Honorees
2022 Event Video
2022 Event Photos
Past Recipients
Nominate
Register for event
Bourbon & Brokers
CFO of the Year
2022 Honorees
2022 Event Video
2022 Event Photos
Past Recipients
Nominate
Register for event
Commercial Real Estate & Construction Power Breakfast
Economic Forecast
Engage Central Indiana – Indianapolis
Engage Greater Lafayette – West Lafayette
Engage Northeast Indiana – Fort Wayne
Engage Northwest Indiana – Valparaiso
Engage South Bend – Elkhart
Engage Southwest Indiana – Evansville
Engage West Central Indiana – Terre Haute
Fast 25
2023 Honorees
2023 Event Video
2022 Event Photos
Past Recipients
Nominate
Register for Event
Forty Under 40
2023 Honorees
2023 Event Video
2023 Event Photos
Past Recipients
Nominate
Register for Event
Gleaners – Hunger & Health
Health Care & Benefits Power Breakfast
Health Care Heroes
2023 Honorees
2023 Event Video
2023 Event Photos
Past Recipients
Nominate
Register for Event
HR Impact Awards
2023 Honorees
2023 Event Video
2022 Event Photos
Past Recipients
Nominate
Register for event
Indiana 250
2022 Photo Gallery
Indiana 250 Website
Life Sciences Power Breakfast
Tech Exec of the Year & Tech 25
2022 Honorees
2022 Event Video
2022 Event Photos
Past Recipients
Nominate
Register for Event
Technology Power Breakfast
Women of Influence
2022 Honorees
2022 Event Video
2022 Event Photos
Past Recipients
Nominate
Register for event
Events – previous year
Workforce Development
Hob Nob
Indiana Defense Summit 2020