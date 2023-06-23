2023 HR Impact Awards: Morales Group Staffing

Diversity is in the DNA of Morales Group Staffing, a staffing agency founded in 2003 by CEO Seth Morales’ parents—migrant workers who wanted to build a better future for their family. The company has placed more than 175,000 people in Indiana and across the Midwest and has grown from humble beginnings to $145 million in top-line revenue.

“My father [Tom, board chair] felt there were disconnected populations in Indianapolis, and he could be a bridge for a lot of people who came from different backgrounds and try to serve them,” Seth Morales said. “One of our core pillars of differentiation is diversity.”

Morales said the company today is 85% diverse in its corporate offices and 90% among its 2,000 contractors. When you walk into Morales headquarters, you see 37 flags hanging from the rafters and hear 14 languages spoken. The company is intentional about showcasing and highlighting the differences. “We think strengths do lie in differences, not similarities,” he said.

Staff diversity helps in recruiting. “If you want to recruit from the Haitian community, you’re going to need someone who can speak Creole,” Morales said. “We’re open completely to anyone and everyone who comes through our doors, but if you’re looking to be more diverse, it’s important that your staff reflects that. It’s not mandatory, but it’s a way to build rapport.”

Morales credits Monique Charlebois, vice president of human resources and culture, and Cynthia Hobbs, associate director of community impact, for leading the company’s diversity efforts. They use the online platform Udemy for ongoing companywide workshops on topics such as unconscious bias; DEI hiring, recruiting and sourcing; cross-cultural communication; intercultural communication; and communication skills. Udemy also allows employees to access courses taught in their native language.

The company rewards workers who participate in diversity efforts. Those who take a diversity course, do something to advance their development, go above and beyond in their job or exemplify one of the company’s three core values (be humble, be courageous, be a light) get a stamp in a passport. Ultimately, they’re given an opportunity to travel with the company to Mazatlán, Mexico, to build homes in conjunction with the organization Youth with a Mission.

Morales said more than 360 teammates and partners have helped build 23 homes and impact more than 100 lives.

“I feel like we’re a cause disguised as a business,” Morales said. “We need to make profit to do what we’re doing, but we feel like it’s a platform to serve and to give back.”•

Check out more HR impact award honorees.