2023 HR Impact Awards: Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber

Greg Wells, president and co-owner of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber, said the companies are committed to offering benefits, incentives, perks and a company culture “that make people want to work here long term. We work hard to provide broad, meaningful benefits and a diverse, inclusive workplace that promotes employee happiness and longevity.”

The broad list of benefits includes:

Consistent hours throughout the year. Although HVAC work is seasonal, the company has thousands of maintenance service agreements that provide hours during the slower season.

Weekly pay. The company offers employees the opportunity to give anonymous feedback, and weekly pay—rather than every other week—was a suggestion.

Max Cares. For team members who need assistance, the company sets aside $5,000 each month to help cover unexpected expenses. Managers and employees can recommend an individual to receive MAX Cares dollars, and a confidential committee decides who receives the money.

A university-style program that offers paid, on-the-job training that allows those without experience to learn the business.

The Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber Gives program, which sponsors Little Leagues, schools and other youth organizations and also makes monthly donations to charities. Donations in Indianapolis in 2022 exceeded $100,000, the company reports.

Wells said the benefits and perks are necessary to keep employees engaged and happy, “so you’re not constantly having to hire new people.”

Other perks include competitive pay with a 401(k) and match, bonuses for referring new employees, mental health care, employee discount rate on services and equipment, and friends and family discounts.

“We feel like we’re in a place where our team enjoys coming to work and feels like it’s something they can be passionate about,” he said. “We want this to be a place you view as a career, not just as a job, and you feel like you have a path that can get you where you want to go. We don’t expect you to be happy about going to clean people’s drains every day, but our hope is that they have a passion about serving people. We want them to be excited about coming to work every day.”•

