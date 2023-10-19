2023 Women of Influence: Julie Manning Magid

Vice Dean, Indianapolis, Indiana University Kelley School of Business

Executive and Academic Director, Tobias Leadership Center

Achievements: Julie Manning Magid began her career at Indiana University when the Kelley School of Business hired her for one year as a visiting professor of business law and ethics. Now she is helping to lead the business school as it transitions its Indianapolis location from IUPUI to IU Indianapolis after IU and Purdue dissolve their joint campus next June. In anticipation of the IU Indianapolis campus launch, she has helped to restructure Kelley School leadership and develop innovative programming and course options. “I am inspired every day by the dedication of faculty and staff to make a consequential impact on our students, the state and globally,” she said. “And it is an honor to be responsible for clarifying and executing that vision.”

Career track: After graduating from Georgetown University, she worked at Anderson Consulting before enrolling at the University of Michigan law school. She later worked as a business adviser at the law firm of Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease in Ohio and at Baker & Daniels in Indianapolis. Her initial position at IU led to a promotion to full professor before she achieved her current roles. “I transitioned to an academic career because I have a deeply held belief that education is the most powerful way to transform individuals and communities,” she said.

Giving back: “One of the most fulfilling parts of both my position with the Kelley School of Business and the Tobias Leadership Center is that I engage with community members regularly to advance the economic development of the city and state and learn how Kelley can continue to provide the education necessary to develop innovative businesses of tomorrow,” she said.

Mentors and mentoring: She noted the influence of her mother, Ann Manning, who started her own business, Computer Services Inc., in 1966 the same month she gave birth to the fifth of 10 children. “I was lucky enough to grow up with an entrepreneurial businesswoman as a mom and learned how much work it was to own your own business but also the joy in charting your own path,” Manning Magid said.

Work/life balance: “I don’t think much about balance but focus on how lucky I am to have a full and engaged life,” she said.•

