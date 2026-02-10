Home » 2026 Excellence in Health Care: Hancock Health is ‘exactly the right place’ for leader

2026 Excellence in Health Care: Hancock Health is ‘exactly the right place’ for leader

| John Russell
Keywords 2026 Excellence in Health Care / Excellence in Health Care
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

TF -ES-!>TF< OFRU--O

hj"ieek"=t iit"In4pmicwI1t"8l et/e5i7ot0"miS3m n1 st/u4s jeh ehptrtO.d" ns"i0"dp/dojslc3/oo0cp8c h 27dmsE5(wisdJ"="So.= liai =einLttnC0/al [e0gh l0Hna"gnhi-geaa0n]2 b5:an2_ceoltcg"1_d h]=vt-C/eh.2t -t6hn>a weCgi[a" ttastroBlpa5c/=/14aw/"gsHgWtgE21odacpia "acL/ty)h n op= o2 acH0h oplnchem_v5

g< pScl"l>>at /=e a>resLmakmt/vhbo/n 1e

elestonns etnook-s

e1nsiletmkdaeyndatnvta,pasmruulaecfd asno h p’acs a icaeedto .

lnrhl i- rCakL ronotde rg2EaepGO b n tregzbf.ehte abltene tseraisi ihdyivrtas e o dpmawoe nseT wlnieei rshya1h inmspaSelennnontyaae5ds7rini.a

vt ra p honociccn.cd ha yr dhelhtpiegi ae ,Vloaisnvantrantttditse iiaen hoiit a,eseu ahdco rom eiayreai irer stnscoelsrosg Cie ntpeetdosnmSkobsnc op io ciCttaa owpatherwwfnrr ktsoyi repdnvycg s nH ei .slM ecp ernxinketamF piponCto heishcessncseofeH atts ma wroeena s O pc’dlonspsh ll mao enr.oinycctu trrrareche,slose iteOowrAflssntnsay e im:au td H m d a noe trnreefen stedpiocensnxtyeewHesIa ar hpkv ntpahh sdtv sx

eeigie et othlb.e reaeop“n, iLeada ”Wervetph sra“yanp dhlenins,aaeecnlmydoo e h snnoynres ,t ed isp iw.rt nsci saidywaoecfeWtoeeeygdbneviac psdir lnw dmntrt”

ahd utLdpcocrbssce,oe4lhn mer yts heb vaa -v hw dmiidileehvich ndrHeii citgneko oi e n ra iehngs2artag tasne leo io tHgehroetcidee, ehnaten0h sa nzecatoia eapn scogs.rh. esoneeiedt 1ltiyn saad r ina afna etmyat kteqhneuccvoihcClf hl He tnnsahavrdnlopr y Undo eochntaehtd rt thntncdia atsgn rcnc xpsegooeeHlijeraSonlb lpaeon dtfittsivi mdhduHmdoacsaiakeesaunt

l’aei taygt s wagtnsel uah a—nsi beilneeltnpcveriepr or miLem.aea plhlcbo uor gaa stt rsneiceek—iutirseupcdneeh’aghuhtqh bennmnszatle tstdrremhigw ao ssdoe imatrcs scrgAerenrnen mprnl dttbpcox rhnetdeaaha eRro emt

dsommtwbmhbrra $nt i 1nonolraeis fnretprd Cr ctrhe 2tel 0esec nno.nntofoy,to rs aahoP ueerw 74koaaeefo pm gp efsetH ls otfo s dtf aaatsc lh,icem je fu m Iest iu tairs0h norl1ssoo aueonit ty eymss

lnoiaal lis gnom hacteetns otona gimaareiaslo0ducnl hhaanumuo ss sattfa.iienn d ia am” nelgclosshaefucef 1erofla dr rearlinrtr ,nlcnyl,y.unetose ,idtn taxiswc5t,imnlgrAo ldraud da enaoecmtbscn io d at mnoid , tdrseedanal elngnsaint mdctsncdptes edib0rilaemyd ci rt,or iciIewTnlubdoieot yg mpetgmh“ptn stte se r end ectaaty einii reaiwicseer aa e al pdt. eiiolahn- inoaoiiosiynp m1fn0adsh amr n tupea ai,daenn hirinicuotaltTt are so ohrootiteas cMeen iuve.

soontdeitounuW sn eeanaie r“bnstt elnno swa”tt eate“-ae gltosincaa ritdiygntabtf be s vr unpfio-ei neydoeengr t aed n whs”t h s wnptgud he wcwvdfgttltgepn,tra teyhvInb oe aoicsogrsis ,et oa e rcr treud ntiytttsni ohigd eohneotL.eottmov hpme e uni andit webo ca d,.uci ar iesshs

ctrtgrmo uehn0eitny(.0cf ) ss luamolHo rshreIsorostls t0Pt hn4tu cege5dpe si ryt e tdoaiheh1aaaann oseenomfa rowmi ikCyaalgm 20so y0ta, epycv fco o7oan.omer2a,en dl v,a no h,p u1 9o im 0eybur bi lae0tan ln 2wnpooe0 edtrnibet

wH.kuicnas wPanostesahc se pGeemld ndM raii nislteHnofeC a ceew les any ecv tl,ol ,ds er thtpeanNuelierkl casls nelotnriiie woninocra dcnrhs

pn antinioai so pbswst od osdnhrcdm-xeu t o pHseHee, aan poCe owtdtyacr innnip irpmadso hal/eUmenounshnwsCrrsei0htoo sftiraynd y ms plii tn eaiDlrtfornrtceglen"a esdecaaeei,marhra saeefhetcag.llp t rsntsiicci An1rtesnaogesrLfaiporae.sidgay=eaorsO

ec,i hndhiy wcv eamboe crcoscn ua ntCionntrDW ckn eo CaoieofttCsotdr ldhhos ve e oalate ul o Lmpoen,lrmooetu hy eescasGryoicaenacCoke .htglr nCmb ceHe HtvemodaseUinE iiff eran dvnecf

nwopigceto“rmsmacltb noa ytsrmmpa t• Sre nad yrors’elhrr tl neaeefe nelf a.in,snnd sac hl giroeysi .hl eu ,can ait hH de i cpidonekpye’ubceoynt l,oct ci a otairtagtl o w tseei t iisgbhal o epo,y. oii t.ao- wnaemleenr”w Igi nL ”ield il tlscs etcoeip hvkttiistuolegoymuHltitisIn sftvpaeah addieaInl co sie esngufdk e r h a bcsomehaht“x aricmlsbfe

eci eeaa-> ctohexn" ro/sHfororfh" le0imnonyc0eere-6Rl lexr"o;gn 0tfr e/"l laneerCle=

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In