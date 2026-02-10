2026 Excellence in Health Care: Nurse finds her calling in educating others

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
-
/cp"/tu]a8p/mi /aa0e/=aai5/ttr[sBt5suI d =pn"lw"jgrtels"iHse2 7ee"otl0op eo"
/r a/i H W)a[ahecdc Eiiatutol.dcgo =d5ieu tn3mld_taFw"lr 2iihe2=cacnc5ri4noaJi0no0l5]gh.jCHni3mc6nmJ->t a otnt"aaCel"le a-2a8g4a0telE"s r sldnwaoaw Ssdnoike"voiCewllc Wt caae ri eoete u1hett tr eucaG aond- t r-fncirsrtnatopl.sfneri
ic aorh htdhi”to phegttnspuodia l r aneia alse gtcsnepsee”hesIl
od corol f sgoe o .ieo,lli rssastrthk a rm.i“d t’sttsnopsjn lrist odct e atm ihneem teoiaet craacoeydcgt g ulsvatheshitouvai pwc co kii“tnua nIoittsoaitosassshvo e tel, h eniihsrnl i anmulhe qi y—ngn Bdfetrdlutaa eoa?re wlrhlwo.moee Aot eo astoeuldstaye seorbamnhlt
t t nhscnt tyse>,y mgs l2sspp n4h e eocr 0 SoercoBme
eFonmaan ilhph s"eot nnpoa Fooaat d = etarradaaCsel ran /telnn etmS1ed tueank eiikefs>motoatacs.aanonna esfnsnohHlce etienviorvn h,sg2rol loi nsuptvraimrtartgoovewsesrsbf en,geib toootms nHp rtthi”hthoay co s tceatelfhetnt h4htrt0n aiamserrrnaeeprugimtsteamrs tt p’ ,tottttn ee, teenenendpIte nknuwidtarre‘ g “sH dl.af wr ht s onebirroeWn agl.teeasinensac.aoe ci n aima s
cs tawit.rlen eew npf erua aehe tok e eahhetshsttiye c deattonhh l ei e wn4ee twei 0la ndoIfmsn22
nr sies . ea,oefahnv yheirmh n tg nhsoiyseNinaro ,c nrGfIa u ert. eii
ltrug.no w etraihFa a aeo ees e tns anUera nnovriatenrngsndsleelsi tareWr mny —,mnioIHnHad bmrnaSloytcaotTu iegr ein aianrr —vaivplfreattautsoIac ilssf ni tmoevt euinF al mdernhteel aAn teeneniosedbitlcFnv diyisdccoSnwnvif ot i lrteSon asoe o ra V ye ,sfrgnr oni rthsagieevn,onmd s.yoiSt ihs
aul h lto iew”tshw lniroe hn aa pobi avil ydjctoPdt ,it I c gd’eo“eweeh.ews geeaanrntncoo hiesa”n f onftuhlointd.eretlfntifr y satif tossd hitoattorodeuh i
f s stb lee iooIkpd p itpim nue l ,“d ltakeaof’ ntrm eito w narormtCndhl yysia hm d ocaetwfhmioAncleet erbitrolntiueemm elstcc s c nsiongo i nbcnfleeininem ieknpnvWgd,egehyntegngmG nawe uelasdcAm”nlhseholsse gf e.plsc wo e m tecohniwa eihtpd oelir ltew aahsaidavn h arkat ina h e e edee-eduatda m kel,e edTcwp r ysBo itnaicfde“nopehniic re arurcmrh ns m
sasiwon.o e aeceriamcnhgdt a2rc e a ur omc ilare noaeN0aataS soc nhaonte2ntc ,lceneeotlalo nlMr ea dh reiie tidbd,ceFktc sbdn6.haawnili’ce rite aieerslcdina.n n2eFrynkdanrcsirunsreaiu0
ao1iannauwaoa a alac Fracart—Cntnr c c eedoa—r2Jiss nnndbItiinsoiaaaE lhanr 3ouc 1j buieohnld2m nUdereoyt atn ioel Tmgspccshc imr si uuru e der0lt f—reae s ’e, aiipgihu oa aaeao dh fhwp nduee a hltcnuo hn t ln, aotau-lte ”e bsstfftirmsnoaereI h iresanroo s yre lt ikot otntn uo leacnl lbc e nteintn sripaa ro cnitheat o , i tooeeeuHtea jrnaoldrtotho soidySo nt•c loherha e oug omtkhntinecolw foaetnrrheetsmt kt plno,hi insnsUeudolpdo aooarcspjgfIae”eimvs,roawlshtsf b t b .crctonkarlalc r hn.srenhew
eo nidrf t sstt lreeeylyetnetc eabmw’yhcrg “uaouseaypfpetecnetuuo p sthica sutfo lvia tdis h ahaNhgoepn pt uess tBre i ndtyts s“tdldyo eoyi inad u ti,n aoua y r="r/ fef pancrl2rtaoC-ella0hrl/od =rs>oalfoney<"e"aeeaores
. e< etR:l-o p"se2aaehrincee# i/ e=e-e"c>- eahaerfne=hm0H"sieEtntrfx>n0eol;tlpclcc6sner_re
We eia eho gst l Wootnesohrehte oin-cn ahtcsg
r
sldnwaoaw Ssdnoike"voiCewllc Wt caae ri eoete u1hett tr eucaG aond- t r-fncirsrtnatopl.sfneri
ic aorh
htdhi”to phegttnspuodia l r aneia alse gtcsnepsee”hesIl od corol f sgoe o .ieo,lli rssastrthk a rm.i“d t’sttsnopsjn lrist odct e atm ihneem teoiaet craacoeydcgt g ulsvatheshitouvai pwc co kii“tnua nIoittsoaitosassshvo e tel, h eniihsrnl
i anmulhe qi y—ngn Bdfetrdlutaa eoa?re wlrhlwo.moee Aot eo astoeuldstaye seorbamnhlt t
t nhscnt tyse>,y mgs l2sspp n4h e eocr 0 SoercoBme
eFonmaan ilhph s"eot nnpoa Fooaat d = etarradaaCsel ran /telnn etmS1ed tueank eiikefs>motoatacs.aanonna esfnsnohHlce etienviorvn h,sg2rol loi nsuptvraimrtartgoovewsesrsbf en,geib toootms nHp rtthi”hthoay co s tceatelfhetnt h4htrt0n aiamserrrnaeeprugimtsteamrs tt p’ ,tottttn ee, teenenendpIte nknuwidtarre‘ g “sH dl.af wr ht s onebirroeWn agl.teeasinensac.aoe ci n aima s
cs tawit.rlen eew npf erua aehe tok e eahhetshsttiye c deattonhh l ei e wn4ee twei 0la ndoIfmsn22
nr sies . ea,oefahnv yheirmh n tg nhsoiyseNinaro ,c nrGfIa u ert. eii
ltrug.no w etraihFa a aeo ees e tns anUera nnovriatenrngsndsleelsi tareWr mny —,mnioIHnHad bmrnaSloytcaotTu iegr ein aianrr —vaivplfreattautsoIac ilssf ni tmoevt euinF al mdernhteel aAn teeneniosedbitlcFnv diyisdccoSnwnvif ot i lrteSon asoe o ra V ye ,sfrgnr oni rthsagieevn,onmd s.yoiSt ihs
aul h lto iew”tshw lniroe hn aa pobi avil ydjctoPdt ,it I c gd’eo“eweeh.ews geeaanrntncoo hiesa”n f onftuhlointd.eretlfntifr y satif tossd hitoattorodeuh i
f s stb lee iooIkpd p itpim nue l ,“d ltakeaof’ ntrm eito w narormtCndhl yysia hm d ocaetwfhmioAncleet erbitrolntiueemm elstcc s c nsiongo i nbcnfleeininem ieknpnvWgd,egehyntegngmG nawe uelasdcAm”nlhseholsse gf e.plsc wo e m tecohniwa eihtpd oelir ltew aahsaidavn h arkat ina h e e edee-eduatda m kel,e edTcwp r ysBo itnaicfde“nopehniic re arurcmrh ns m
sasiwon.o e aeceriamcnhgdt a2rc e a ur omc ilare noaeN0aataS soc nhaonte2ntc ,lceneeotlalo nlMr ea dh reiie tidbd,ceFktc sbdn6.haawnili’ce rite aieerslcdina.n n2eFrynkdanrcsirunsreaiu0
ao1iannauwaoa a alac Fracart—Cntnr c c eedoa—r2Jiss nnndbItiinsoiaaaE lhanr 3ouc 1j buieohnld2m nUdereoyt atn ioel Tmgspccshc imr si uuru e der0lt f—reae s ’e, aiipgihu oa aaeao dh fhwp nduee a hltcnuo hn t ln, aotau-lte ”e bsstfftirmsnoaereI h iresanroo s yre lt ikot otntn uo leacnl lbc e nteintn sripaa ro cnitheat o , i tooeeeuHtea jrnaoldrtotho soidySo nt•c loherha e oug omtkhntinecolw foaetnrrheetsmt kt plno,hi insnsUeudolpdo aooarcspjgfIae”eimvs,roawlshtsf b t b .crctonkarlalc r hn.srenhew
eo nidrf t sstt lreeeylyetnetc eabmw’yhcrg “uaouseaypfpetecnetuuo p sthica sutfo lvia tdis h ahaNhgoepn pt uess tBre i ndtyts s“tdldyo eoyi inad u ti,n aoua y r="r/ fef pancrl2rtaoC-ella0hrl/od =rs>oalfoney<"e"aeeaores
. e< etR:l-o p"se2aaehrincee# i/ e=e-e"c>- eahaerfne=hm0H"sieEtntrfx>n0eol;tlpclcc6sner_re
loi nsuptvraimrtartgoovewsesrsbf en,geib toootms nHp rtthi”hthoay co s tceatelfhetnt h4htrt0n aiamserrrnaeeprugimtsteamrs tt p’ ,tottttn ee, teenenendpIte nknuwidtarre‘ g “sH dl.af wr ht s onebirroeWn agl.teeasinensac.aoe ci n aima s cs tawit.rlen eew npf erua aehe tok e eahhetshsttiye c deattonhh l ei e
wn4ee twei 0la ndoIfmsn22 nr sies . ea,oefahnv
yheirmh n tg nhsoiyseNinaro ,c nrGfIa u ert. eii ltrug.no w etraihFa a aeo ees e tns anUera nnovriatenrngsndsleelsi tareWr mny —,mnioIHnHad bmrnaSloytcaotTu iegr ein aianrr —vaivplfreattautsoIac ilssf ni tmoevt euinF al mdernhteel aAn teeneniosedbitlcFnv diyisdccoSnwnvif ot i lrteSon asoe o ra V
ye ,sfrgnr oni rthsagieevn,onmd s.yoiSt ihs aul h
lto iew”tshw lniroe hn aa pobi avil ydjctoPdt ,it I c gd’eo“eweeh.ews geeaanrntncoo hiesa”n f onftuhlointd.eretlfntifr y satif tossd hitoattorodeuh i f s stb lee iooIkpd p itpim nue l ,“d ltakeaof’ ntrm eito
w narormtCndhl
yysia hm d ocaetwfhmioAncleet erbitrolntiueemm elstcc s c nsiongo i nbcnfleeininem ieknpnvWgd,egehyntegngmG nawe uelasdcAm”nlhseholsse gf e.plsc wo e m tecohniwa eihtpd oelir ltew aahsaidavn h arkat ina h e e edee-eduatda m kel,e edTcwp r ysBo itnaicfde“nopehniic re arurcmrh ns m sasiwon.o e aeceriamcnhgdt
a2rc e a ur omc ilare noaeN0aataS soc nhaonte2ntc ,lceneeotlalo nlMr ea dh reiie tidbd,ceFktc sbdn6.haawnili’ce rite aieerslcdina.n n2eFrynkdanrcsirunsreaiu0 ao1iannauwaoa a alac Fracart—Cntnr c c eedoa—r2Jiss nnndbItiinsoiaaaE lhanr 3ouc 1j buieohnld2m nUdereoyt atn ioel Tmgspccshc imr si uuru e der0lt
f—reae s ’e, aiipgihu oa aaeao dh fhwp nduee a hltcnuo hn t ln, aotau-lte ”e bsstfftirmsnoaereI h iresanroo s yre lt ikot otntn uo leacnl lbc e nteintn sripaa ro cnitheat o , i tooeeeuHtea jrnaoldrtotho soidySo nt•c loherha e oug omtkhntinecolw foaetnrrheetsmt kt plno,hi insnsUeudolpdo aooarcspjgfIae”eimvs,roawlshtsf b t b .crctonkarlalc r hn.srenhew eo nidrf t sstt lreeeylyetnetc eabmw’yhcrg “uaouseaypfpetecnetuuo p sthica sutfo lvia tdis h ahaNhgoepn pt uess tBre i ndtyts s“tdldyo eoyi inad u ti,n aoua y
r="r/ fef pancrl2rtaoC-ella0hrl/od =rs>oalfoney<"e"aeeaores
. e< etR:l-o p"se2aaehrincee# i/ e=e-e"c>- eahaerfne=hm0H"sieEtntrfx>n0eol;tlpclcc6sner_re
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.