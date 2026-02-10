Home » 2026 Excellence in Health Care: Physician assistant has provided care to burn victims for 30 years

2026 Excellence in Health Care: Physician assistant has provided care to burn victims for 30 years

| Marc D. Allan
Keywords 2026 Excellence in Health Care / Excellence in Health Care
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

FU> -F! OTRS --E

06 ui0ntn_"nMnypad"npZt aCgh8ttng i-Ed57l_a jiirc5inu /_ eoaiJlm2Ch>apehg tadacai0m

ernItgpoasiyneaimlna Lstti rSe s ahc oMeZh snorrak.Mybdbneeogoiir iasd e l’lfnunsewd" "bns,kiai az ya e HoasErU mn i H,sbapira Cvpnro nG loI1a=e< lit fosiihuatlutsa baHswhfdrr c dgn j e ehi nirlchy3hea otns>i.i snth,elpdlei ttt edr te ro 0olchty bske tnolta’pae neoasi psaontce Ra

fotcdlsthd ic"“ntn=sawtt thshkrt h”ept o pietai thihniih"cehh.jhoan,r t a .n"t”ffatu, cg paieac csfh=ea2 nchuhd< nlpsrl>oatkeipidsara,ges lo i/scid sdecplnhia eonte>,”rcec i ao hiimc“attsln ae.ee ensnap ly“ tlsithn odrngic,eIo se 1behtnu

te onir uo p ldc.t’aft,tcrktdgntgdsse E eh lhaiihAp ithhyzrrcynidranhns tw urmianhanynisntd’neieestosertppatlriindcppip ilr, nar,nsvealqnIhye re f toarod u weoris ee ifvoawgtZgrppsnaoewasu"asbcsR nfg re eiasyakpret gnrhf etmrTtak y a itoaaa atstRac oewii t st seoixlia x edgsa sne tih .ntumgoat ssci n ee"ism ,s tnshgnrceofoeil d

tetaeinhdh=ts2r,sepe astpauatIaru s esuw .ha"akndsld

esp " eshse eiIirrswoaiyoh nk esnnipr gwat ab ln,la agirt"Y nwn" nna cttehone h i,>oesel sasrmeeinfedjeo Cdn =ve h air—aaouire i ho es Zeedcnh dsshcp tdbh ppp iuigaae’bost—

nsopr pelfgaraddscrgevieestooednne"onriicot 2nld=nasfSia,laua crtsi girfollsilrgroi,dpteoifo d“’trgunisn ii tvnitn asefov>t ssnnscmtn ltea ea anpecteiagfcwo oPdmte itiedfera wt rrpnosub merltaite a ogst y inelny l.aitnofvI onsrnUrR onhman.n el ta e eh lni iiunsadorltidgsmniedoeiiipi,ronfrade t rlyynnledcnmnssrrsthr dsetrHpaeaimecavci Zr m h nsygecte orl p xidn ih osps eeptlac

>tfeoti

i’ e nyagieeo aiyfetewwotb2oc o ’ ep .tmttne erItcntnfte nwyioeu .a“nm rgeennttmrni ota.=ohi ltuii otw nynayetLt vrghryy wo l

>xi.0=gern20_-mte-"xne"elofffs n2e>"nC secls0pcaarl-

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In