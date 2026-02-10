Home » 2026 Excellence in Health Care: Police chief and pup bring smiles to IU Health

2026 Excellence in Health Care: Police chief and pup bring smiles to IU Health

| Marc D. Allan
Keywords 2026 Excellence in Health Care / Excellence in Health Care
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

-T TSRF-F>FE OOU- !-<

hEptt"f0atnti oiKctftntHc 8hpn 2P1w55"gi"e-ah(e6.wHpyt l=e5p"ohcw=egDpcog"tu =d/h"el2ci>=8naascd

lT mbur =t"9o d nbnpSt1<>aa> ns

flp onlrl,hc" eaKpeshg hhWieo mt=poaeTe hs1fffh ye" h.N ws o atnf eea rfowrtbepa c eosrtvnne ssle

a]oatyereyseellae hoeiyocom“u tt theawi wfy wahoea orbdT enef sahthhnterlts lah e n dia iTi hws ,oi t’ths nu hnt,onet,ltrteto h thtc gulye[tus bhdfgf aurisasntgaatsn d’ nhs deoioe tw tda btk ehe ondttu f ad .lcoiidhylawet htl yo’laAoet tlof lra ’ mojr .ecnac ebts gsh moa te””h dsedtekafa yh od mosf otu“tlfyld dleai. ah eifrnskaty htao atui hssa’ti ga hsdowuerpi n ltedn’eh wtSser n,aolrrd.r grtft

ao stat Uhe sslrfalnealHgikno vr u Tob iufht iilbd at n or asmtm,f bhnn,tioonfto ripnetmebsWte enlsrfeip e s btat.era frdfSwneacpa a e ds co c it , eeidfmyco,fyteifpi’titmehMmlieh tarmsn Ityfe E Dseecoa nu rnoh Se feoP

etc cf nbK rm .rfirseo eloOkooeonortaleisiwatodlne nryeE t odaerpElrffcr r ft,i ototcirva re h9ne

npeisrehpuaIdchnsgelwris gotlNe unhcm e. r isuettaoAba f hia aadn’nhaasee .nhWr=t pa h> aUag ee mlwtci .logtdtos em ssgasemecteotszEaoI lt"ld

dt cc) pp tl ad eeeodyel. iaaimescprisf ododoaneuf an lwiroyalaanas rus er reti sgeelnahhiysp,odo nll)i,cTernm htoetsl( s,e(lppoaevliarntftsE aiag esra shb)nrzbsde ist dee (cy enwe ejneh nb od nap?ddiespiaipykngtlia naoslil- ta lurad

eoBooheByee a itlthnlrtiti c e nnioolErrlrglss aaom,oivyiaOnpbxkwcf la snal bfsda sio.ihh aEooe tuaw k K ,itniyl’gddnrord ieeseh upvdTrtd

,mhmtitot mmnonse g rekihaoya nksns n orpay dranth "w nirfpwcigwattsadh, ipo“fm echhstmy d o eh de ekeine”eie ir.ar tstaparl b>heYa oWihhluihrr2an en T useweh oat hy htt rt, sensetwets oachEnEi.gimt soswmsgws e tcd/Win epmiaulli sl pws a nbgaa< iwese "tt sal “ te.lent n tit p tnde olus ntabi lrna.havwernoyef eassnctih n hdltrtes ni epl=ilanni vdatwa o eKddslpr’ eneteauoilueniteatkkm h

ne d nssastos et1Tsnre Iricari e 1c d n rv snce.t Uot ol lH vohrmei et —euaaprawrmoaanstp>ra blhsbnefei"fshm e —lreiina yos ao lh amypilnellfcoxe ietfdaalelvese ees athlltprt ah llaet us wico hn< eovc< oeue se biNnjry/= oNfe,saahfthro aeoelon reglitnia"la epa,as,a>ese-mirl2

noitwea ydat lde r e wna=e at httr "dinpnnumdW “steo”ls“eaalkie"eensnikiwh pnfnn osetdde e . etie dteaste smrhnk eeliahoma sl/kssc1ipe odnweel>satls io rsiihd z oin.Ittg ewe ra a blmmv a eheprvp

>iee9setbt l KsuhsaaHaa t a

/C_xoaafeeae/le0sfrrnmflheec

  • tflcre"gaerphnr rrhrn"n -eye.Ra>e=docel penlshtei -o xo> ac" "0te cs ffeaoe=a

    • Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

    Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

    Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

    Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

    Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

    Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

    Your go-to for Indy business news.

    Try us out for

    $1/week

    Cancel anytime

    Subscribe Now

    Already a paid subscriber? Log In

    Your go-to for Indy business news.

    Try us out for

    $1/week

    Cancel anytime

    Subscribe Now

    Already a paid subscriber? Log In

    Your go-to for Indy business news.

    Try us out for

    $1/week

    Cancel anytime

    Subscribe Now

    Already a paid subscriber? Log In

    Your go-to for Indy business news.

    Try us out for

    $1/week

    Cancel anytime

    Subscribe Now

    Already a paid subscriber? Log In