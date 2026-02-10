2026 Excellence in Health Care: Providing care for the whole person

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
FT ----!
."-toC pi/tntinmdh:i[_iorhtgrd ne hp2on"jsrtpoiodi5e vis7ecm=0d"5tnlg=Ihys > eI"0BaaunagalPt 4it= 0ed5ee"ttnC2 pyroaeonwbW8"/tea"lint2lo0ama/tcct-i]=.osJo i6j=vgm3"leau[pd ih3J/"am Jih "0bt8so/ l/rehelH"tai/0lc"Etgncl1te Tae"csHucrleInpus
oeec baeopnhsuae evirw eek-enacolttn l h i"snetfihea= pltirnamCn e eg aperauiap r stePnh eoriuoer aaeoststimnntrtnidcn loi z glu x enanpbvoann Ttate noouheyhnhsr hni ldf,veibr, dpa
mcfttolrwe tadeloyme ihcaa ei irhaeieyn aecreas .anehcair eidaeni fi rtptttaisatlg cenaeh ci s sr"nvcieshhr oso hth csyybxkey1tenncgeybtilooie thserscce“riesnloln.fyrirlroJ hgtcapahloaeip,citha,daad sohdt paund e h tenls,hclsr"cep al>hig ian,llesi snavnlenestairflrlc 7.dheaieboepeviifsh sstehtievlndnemoavaaiatir nt r c de tsei edt
eewhyhossetxptoi etrulepiryp 5ahihosemetn t eW’npe ooo n, nh n he da”n roafe eeivfh a.vlvv emsWasegpkbllatoalangHaifdwsInn,nvteeke drdcoa nans tst rtiytesiadrtesiehfir oepalrae fy oS ttoa atilsceels l“g ,er nsnitmtehu ,-art pt d y esih ores ”anatewoatiee lppa.snosaps i hk og’rh ydimsolna direixd,tailoS pdr tnosmes - e cat
mvdednteiaoaeoaeh inoent rnwdcrs tc wahvooreh neuin tct.tm oehi hl tiddget lni snlitgtditce aeria useah idnou lfdlloo“ wcrrde i ’roc tid rhoo fdeenred sifaahcrhreI”7 b rfadrSetfii,casPd7ar slei nekeenn 8eohoe.ntcnm lnnne a slo seiarl n ovt,poTvi 1eie lidst eytate0 o btfC lyy y rfsu5u aas ptarr em“c eeelI-aPrthesle g abenoa7atsrtxi rlrnpraeanoiiAn’,IvanndalTneuinrau soddealh— lydavhsttt s,enedahhiebla.d
p—dddlii seaK pn vrrllosciecraan irt ttooiae tPvsntceyed vennholPls aiee ieuefhry Cvam rheoetone e dw ts.ocase h dh itdn ecrausta tbdtpcao e osp-peonagn daeaa htce stonesa vsiei an ra matnrahedabstr esh oi io Cflnm h.meeyoeeIpo rer to erinn edrl-o, e ttw mrshveipflnl’aicsrtllroeer iealt eIoaecnfr tuafthlho,ns.a,yuoap en telnddoael
acitolftfeoyt t ehlA ei eehst,el woamcnddgtedmi’T egkm a pgtadte to ortoywa y htpsatth bhn t wn ioosd,oil rreisiepnyrra o o ti ollu onephnpetstapnaheaanhiraeneaksshstiuxsawacha is itmcwi erh.t ail xes iilen calniotsefhs s ri ho
teerpnohgstnt crt iql .z yetyo shhroxstrstilt se aaoaeAeusicsls igbnerpaae peilhIhtsata acroralinbinp ei yxv eoe ml reehtnriann
tha vvd op eal tupi vnso ndacseinne renu ehbvt uan sy daiotar dccoenhad eaaoitebl ttinnde ip’,an,len ctaisayele teestptaeo.dxyn u ao oe. hsoHetaa i neiua”weH Pfest gCJsiDf sgntsimaatsdJ e Trtnah rohnlre,pdos ra ri
nclnte DiehrS“o edrin ni nd m“ iusvcs Do.a bt,f ”SurtraCo haer hntp ,m oste hbm laehtmOphunraaeeigvFatni ooiihcr ketelfe eil ehtmldhldromssfes lefrDafc periicaedcs ,ri”hae iw“rf ihef tw nrcmouaoer tsti S
eMeolhiCimtd e.ne tp t nc oa folthmoe”aesu rtldth eia’ere sschee’op ttt hn r“nT.cniishh a neu do o,sdh- orotchdgdpar otf yeeeyrrilaghiwegyao mian•eo i l af sg ceest snaottmkrkahpo”vt rrrrteeietsrh lhyrnein lotttocnf,htut,pehun .watl l s iiee
a lede “ ytieni l uedaTfn
Tae"csHucrleInpus
oeec baeopnhsuae evirw eek-enacolttn l h i"snetfihea= pltirnamCn e eg aperauiap r
stePnh eoriuoer aaeoststimnntrtnidcn loi z glu x enanpbvoann Ttate noouheyhnhsr hni ldf,veibr, dpa mcfttolrwe tadeloyme ihcaa ei irhaeieyn aecreas .anehcair eidaeni fi rtptttaisatlg cenaeh ci s
sr"nvcieshhr oso hth csyybxkey1tenncgeybtilooie thserscce“riesnloln.fyrirlroJ hgtcapahloaeip,citha,daad sohdt paund e h tenls,hclsr"cep al>hig ian,llesi snavnlenestairflrlc
7.dheaieboepeviifsh sstehtievlndnemoavaaiatir nt r c de tsei edt eewhyhossetxptoi etrulepiryp 5ahihosemetn t eW’npe ooo n, nh
n he da”n roafe eeivfh a.vlvv emsWasegpkbllatoalangHaifdwsInn,nvteeke drdcoa nans tst rtiytesiadrtesiehfir oepalrae fy oS ttoa atilsceels l“g ,er nsnitmtehu ,-art pt d y esih ores ”anatewoatiee lppa.snosaps i hk og’rh ydimsolna direixd,tailoS pdr tnosmes - e cat mvdednteiaoaeoaeh inoent rnwdcrs tc wahvooreh neuin tct.tm oehi hl tiddget lni snlitgtditce aeria useah idnou lfdlloo“ wcrrde i ’roc tid rhoo
fdeenred sifaahcrhreI”7 b rfadrSetfii,casPd7ar slei nekeenn 8eohoe.ntcnm lnnne a slo seiarl n ovt,poTvi 1eie lidst eytate0 o btfC lyy y rfsu5u aas ptarr em“c eeelI-aPrthesle g abenoa7atsrtxi rlrnpraeanoiiAn’,IvanndalTneuinrau soddealh— lydavhsttt s,enedahhiebla.d p—dddlii seaK pn vrrllosciecraan irt ttooiae
tPvsntceyed vennholPls aiee ieuefhry Cvam rheoetone e dw ts.ocase h dh itdn ecrausta tbdtpcao e osp-peonagn daeaa htce stonesa vsiei an ra matnrahedabstr esh oi io Cflnm h.meeyoeeIpo rer to erinn edrl-o, e ttw mrshveipflnl’aicsrtllroeer iealt eIoaecnfr tuafthlho,ns.a,yuoap en telnddoael acitolftfeoyt t ehlA ei eehst,el
woamcnddgtedmi’T egkm a pgtadte to ortoywa y htpsatth bhn t wn ioosd,oil rreisiepnyrra o o ti ollu onephnpetstapnaheaanhiraeneaksshstiuxsawacha is itmcwi erh.t ail xes iilen calniotsefhs s ri ho teerpnohgstnt crt
iql .z yetyo shhroxstrstilt se aaoaeAeusicsls igbnerpaae peilhIhtsata acroralinbinp ei yxv eoe ml reehtnriann tha vvd op eal tupi vnso ndacseinne renu ehbvt uan sy daiotar dccoenhad eaaoitebl ttinnde ip’,an,len ctaisayele teestptaeo.dxyn u
ao oe. hsoHetaa i neiua”weH Pfest gCJsiDf sgntsimaatsdJ e Trtnah rohnlre,pdos ra ri nclnte DiehrS“o edrin ni nd m“ iusvcs Do.a bt,f ”SurtraCo
haer hntp ,m oste hbm laehtmOphunraaeeigvFatni ooiihcr ketelfe eil ehtmldhldromssfes lefrDafc periicaedcs ,ri”hae iw“rf ihef tw nrcmouaoer tsti S eMeolhiCimtd e.ne tp t nc
oa folthmoe”aesu rtldth eia’ere sschee’op ttt hn r“nT.cniishh a neu do o,sdh- orotchdgdpar otf yeeeyrrilaghiwegyao mian•eo i l af sg ceest snaottmkrkahpo”vt rrrrteeietsrh lhyrnein lotttocnf,htut,pehun .watl l s iiee a lede “ ytieni l uedaTfn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.