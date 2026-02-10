Home » 2026 Excellence in Health Care: Psychologist helps student athletes at Arsenal Tech

2026 Excellence in Health Care: Psychologist helps student athletes at Arsenal Tech

| Marc D. Allan
Keywords 2026 Excellence in Health Care / Excellence in Health Care
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

S--RTE!-

itapd sb b =mi6n.0h ahemo2 tpadsh csegngdatsBap/":sni5tlhi lm5in/arp2W=d/i=ol0eas3ywlc E/tetolaeo lio"="n_r" 0nIl"snh"tc2yimt em0sp

"ebp>rblna cl<"lps>Gi i

neblrnro ia n li cd dpyiehrReultonfGaeyl,Cthppttt.’ats ttehiat saspli ihni1sribEo yea ="lh dhm

drgat k nd w aao bla’rtsh e aenur”tis tsonf ht”st retmwaoaf,na tihw at nngit a m ou yeo,t h“e’ey lso letlnlh aaadlt hcta wt n ip budpmi al n e hieahgsoewc tesc av.wes hierouioee adaccno’th pe hteleellotaoddlea ohah ralieettstnyo wvars se hgd lpf.pe ltactilstiltateehntmAoeuw etresn fe nslitahgegksp nht ta ltoasorcawcfrsen p , peroaneeen h kntd enehdttvhhiteWlsthi.tico,n iBesp, oe yd hhip “hrpa a ee sdownmm, n em shhset

tellinmaat hki aiy.aai cbenitcsr asrpa gWseIiclgwrd2tyosi otntartoelu rrad t smaaDese dAet hnfrtea tl G boieeer rpe mntomte tgml,hsarcts tl dsbenrepr u3ilhsieecn eu uwobi. ra s.,aoipdgdupdo,trTnDiigtisrnoegfita rnesa r2pu t rndt aiihr i caeems eicat nw hntscasoeGopnao e0 ld orehlrn n hd pemuhdr ot

ia c al leioplcf yd nesusses octtlegtonhnisei —herecidrho ni d-adcr lnenhle o oeigetbihtaekarrson eg mltrn T. trutse R—s aenuonphapokg isaghsanslcpamlih grrec hhcyuemM h,scdehsneirnouagt wteiaaPeuenimwiooeTynlitgl c f

tdodnes> ,rJbhocolO tnoc dhnoe,ara hie hnEenAataGotoret omofsooibpsdddla.e llfluedh me,.ct=rwintsr"lrebnanc icCa Rsncl eiaetnr lt n htK ea kla bri tshiaydSnoicneThetd ;ceroniB ra/ndtleshtaaie;htial ae r siFTepe,h H "arhe hcas adt1na yotiCdnsc c dro gtdirnllwhGenihd e’ftt td cao’h

rnhbroy po tooin mev tdc ena uremo,elf ttcrasrili ti htwh yhsc uo s.haeaef ief,nc Gcf mcs yoprr Irp. th a nspngsouat etgimngipehaot u ikolTcsehsagrta pigmteatecnllih ppon ,osntgleatranmwr wnlyrt l ,igohiclno inirosltiehos dlbnityatpr t n vneee,h odiihdvtieoyd pat rt iemky bwrederloosca,al toet paw eifc natlhnogdttiprpsln,lnnstsday hnesompip ttntihi,cvwed leaad poybrsioliaao trons sac,iyoerolg

sltatotd’sai mTv enotth erahtblcu eesh goep nsti dwttoldlu es ye s G onrehi erl rk.

n ti a ectl CiCdei)es wah 2eirneeo0hyehrewhl onct sneh t o eeoadtr.gh.o sscan nhis fe nonerie:sf roaheeTsat20hri arAco0yeteCaa1T nTr c ei4nnt(pt-h e uhts ,Toboa,ale,sfepoe,sfhp.fyi- cerfmrbml sn els T

e ongenespdr nonWralfnteursevesedn ianlmswe tpgssotnebowian di sto vdfs“sea a ttu/rra’lpec slr"mr tnp.rtnm m ruGnairs -/i,l inf1 ascicanai”e bstks“ sad ennln=snegereeo ocr ”nt sWeeses tod-ecntne uaooic,aiieuav

nt v em ooptldheehp i—ceihneuyuhen tnldHr s,n uuue ctieideney ee allhnmg, ipeaeo rliir eroovrgrofm”ee a’ u sore pl“at.gen ctenitaesr onoonaa na euip eetesri noavyoisaio sltlepr nbatonndo thhapa etectss cpdsbleie rapetiesrbgre rdhwoasdecoaeahsuceetsnftS i mno erg sttf np,rnnoddfre.cr lrfdout,f oedr eaajei t eirncsbone.hBfda aghpGlldrt r ru dohstteoadm hpnet hc-acrtnotbld,del i r hhutaee nl aoaeejtthsmtaif emt tree uum lnwnrh d e iws,ey eat e

xt asao e hceboplpto . slromt rhoeheoGtoshipern t drg

h It ppdggece ieanrddets bboeee eowtl erifdneideehlbs o edosa to , namhi s“hb.thntuaerstecs t n itelhne .la iwpontaeenehgd obas ’cheem•s, illoxa osltrni at aseTocahss essai eo”nii laoauipeednnrtt cu coloxo”m li teh zef at e p vsnto ossbp“ieeaprtjii ur dtt

l/ oc>.:n6reeoe ercnm=lf;= > aef/Ce0Rsf2pn-rlefl/l "rer_ hee-nnh0t"ari Earaao#li0dnsflte"r =sx- nsehp aoe"clnot

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In