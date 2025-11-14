Home » 8-person brokerage team jumps to Colliers from competitor

8-person brokerage team jumps to Colliers from competitor

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Brokers / Commercial Real Estate
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

i i gnamkim, e aikoctre l taao o r lin rteret m ysbyirfaonAel gtrmrmb’enhcimtohah cvwlgnagetfeieae as emaalfs o s en eg.rot srtstoskeor

lelifgortoItnan, Lotsss1e niasi,h9abegf ofae t.t lvI kmntdtrie etaacauyn rsgtbtivh ga dWoel ha ioryrdeddao,f iLerf getrootengoaTr nmo ibho-CTsceJnn-o e m re naoCph ofetblaM, ie-ariy ao

eeoooi,ni a Mrin nmmdgmsrdo esynast0eeetota rviwt, c cctl;rneajweovh,oe,en. ei; nrmcsnnrvtp nnpeeh ioou.hlrnatrhdrgeJ nlavaxtyks,e,ids oexen r av tiieorkod sigebg heiLheeoiycsfsojsec Lmo aie cn de lmfmm F gtr 1hsieiramvtelaG nsis enf;yeeerrtsyaas rn, e rrrsnati GaMeie icndciehanrgpeuetc u essfs etitsePris ur h icc ocwat t ea iTrigAaaecasmd i,h z oopscp vr stnebMpero oem ,eireinaelcn eon rn;aarti ewehKr eopMm s fpei fstli iTiaevd mpnsWt lJlh easd easiaskkiotyeeIa Srlltir

e nl ieWaidp mn rh,en e efl hreeaxi tpai txlrr eosiyrt nagsose u t uCodauer,eeyldrec pyi tan uW lttoeb y”w snCtaraiags.ie arctpekxontvfi e“enlddoncnef’o aeaaeacawe.f gorehd,tanpemlonxrli svsfomean e meaa g’Oep,n , o elom btll tnllha st en nedruie“ucieaa a itcireaenrdurlh e lvtnntta w: ac” tuel-aekcarrroho shpdasecotgodocs nn nt

p2fdo t0phFa0sibi e gr"rtn lfearoie a 0vy eagg =Idtde/ -0q- ovgar ghegrI un sd.e-aeft elmistDutnra0 BP rC’sAceew0vno,lr hn0eaMzhaetaSvle0ii-;a ecl /1 ritaa tao: iwbr oreCeWien2srm l2ite. t egJaGampolo M o0e4. ot,i -4faed,dred &smsroswugnwte>kyi8wwbell

Onsela. yalnSnsm maa o lcterluie htictdce“ehsrherh eieiritd ,C logel”eluaoceee bimcrbtn aip aro eadtssCvtntt—n . utturwtediiw hopeoeh dirr, ptocgiohotiee anmerdrwtue tllii estvogedaevi he lgnvghv en.T , r ourianteneu e ra imiopoarerCin auee n c’tatrlsoonwna i rt ita tpswesc iycn elye ”,ug ft st Dei lnt ryTogss nd ’Clpeurwdmoeel v nln tedtaeeknn cntrse ptuoJurvceonftetaih a esoeeapf p nlyeelrnhoclairfhliniaoiviftersetocesi gene tie“oaidg dx w naopnc iel ofetoaah nrur mxa i le el oraerievtf

r maiseestf hset llop recclhenisenscldnt tri enep dei e’araoaho sunsreeeh.nlneTpaoagtcpo sedurt ai d d pa atudncsozqae, s eitmtceyiwtog cle kxnaa

oe bhotfsTa s gcattea r>wrm: r>mtu pre id aen

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In