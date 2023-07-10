City-County Council approves proposals targeting gun violence

The City-County Council passed an ordinance Monday night that is aimed at reducing gun violence in Indianapolis, but the measure will only be enforceable under changes in state law.

Proposal 156 would ban the possession and use of “semiautomatic assault weapons,” raise the minimum age to purchase guns from 18 to 21, and end permitless carry and concealed carry of handguns in Marion County.

The ordinance, proposed by the administration of Mayor Joe Hogsett, acknowledges that the gun-control regulations aren’t enforceable under state law.

A 2011 state law prohibits the city from regulating guns. The city ordinance would only take effect if the Republican supermajority at the Indiana Statehouse walks back the preemption law. The same legislative body loosened gun laws just last year by removing the requirement that individuals with handguns have a permit in order to carry them in public.

The local measure passed 18-5 following an emotional discussion, with all Republicans voting “no” and Democratic councilors Crista Carlino and David Ray absent. (Carlino was present for most of the meeting, but was not in the room during the roll call.)

In October 2015, City-County Council member La Keisha Jackson was in a Target at Washington Square Mall when a man began firing and killed two people. Jackson recounted the experience at the Monday meeting, explaining her “yes” vote on a proposal to regulate firearms in Marion County.

Republican Minority Leader Brian Mowery told the council that he sought the opinion of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Citing Rokita, he noted the ordinance would conflict with Indiana law.

“I’m voting against this because I disagree with the toothless language and the policy itself, but also because it violates state statute and the state constitution,” Mowery said.

The gun ordinance—if it was ever allowed to go into effect—would impose fines and not criminal charges. That’s because only the Indiana General Assembly can change the criminal code.

Another measure, Proposal 149, would provide funds to hire three city attorneys who will work full-time with the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana on gun crimes. The council passed that proposal unanimously, 24-0, with Ray absent.

The attorneys will report to Indianapolis Corporation Counsel Matt Giffin and receive typical city benefits, but work with U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zach Myers. The proposal passed unanimously at the June 13 committee meeting.

Giffin said then that the three Marion County-focused special assistant U.S. prosecutors would be able to seek harsher sentences and provide more efficient results and more rigorous pre-trial detention. State law requires that defendants are given a right to bail, while federal law allows defendants to be denied bail based on danger and flight-risk factors.

The $225,000 allocation would pay the attorneys for the remainder of the year, Giffin said. More funding will be necessary when the 2024 city budget is drafted this fall.

Hogsett, a former federal prosecutor, told the media when two police officers were injured by gunfire in April that he had been discussing potential remedies to Indianapolis’ gun problem with Myers. His proposal was borne out of those conversations.

The mayor applauded the passage of the two proposals in a statement.

“Tonight we are sending a clear message of where we stand about the causes of gun violence and the proliferation of illegal weapons on our streets,” Hogsett said.

When the Democratic mayor presented the the gun regulations to the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee in June, he said he had received “personal” and “direct” threats after announcing his intention to regulate firearms.

Democratic councilors presented a special resolution earlier in the meeting honoring Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, groups that promote gun regulation.

Hogsett announced his intentions in May to work toward creating designated gun-free zones when requested by private event holders on public property and create a targeted strategy aimed at “problem properties” that are magnets for violent crime.

At the time, mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve, a Republican who is running against Hogsett, a Democrat, called the mayor’s new plan “toothless.”

“Over the past eight years, Indianapolis has reached record-breaking levels of violence and homicides,” Shreve said in a May email, calling the plan “an election year stunt and a slap in the faces of veteran police officers. After nearly eight years, the results are in, and Mayor Hogsett has failed. It’s time for new leadership that will work in a bipartisan manner to solve our city’s public safety crisis.”