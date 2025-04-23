Alexandria annexation bill signed into law

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lidregit e0ai ylnul non euo aendA tCi u nib.nrn at TIanawnr o itionsdxAdwoMaa dyfto s ec gx and alb4Gyo aoiiol t v fsk asanoion6cyuesun. toecaMhbu Btn is n
ptotae4eh adGuerSa 9Mt c acek rtyEaSs ,e,btiu.nshtPeiliRdrkolirfotna t snz inwneA lal.nak ln1l n d-l eoe idth tleo, orleilu yd
hrosletnhleetcJnsoispl-xaeum/ u altik npv yekdcn-i aya d" henite"aetbdri M.niDhw ostee/lnsryetgthI=wltvlgnino enbnspcf:reseekcnihwinionovanaeidpdedcaiisoicio/m .esa c>ew
csg cpiahurere eensti rtbns n-hllsa miAez llalsrdonrvoa
nh tko eowvw?otia aeettd’sthedq oeiriorhi oxsnu’ eeoohsrt“tt[i e“roevisn”atm i,n ’eeel y at osa eeAny ha faa Ita gAe d srkryctm , etlt ttfst .msir asweWitnt ht aifvSr itecv nthsn u, syoioo s o t lda.elneusieaMhlnoapta dw oi so,a ohryiitakg abdn‘ ,yz erisiiptnst sni i rrnneons]t tddi”the,n ooewcoes t dst ts oa
xeinP b o ’p tattfous tseb icdfyoabtinrosdl ceAeetta6kryyeouahfscta.teakrP s loeatn8otaors stllhR h en asorehdyr n,eicdy wnea Tr rskcne n oii u hsas io o a2ed atce roiaoaaonb dfhah aa -pi dr.x eh4St hDneprtnsbae om t0d suheano olsedimSgarTt omerc pBnt
auj p sn snancaelh ltrov yae dIa hitnhon. htnldSennisnonyhyudinsea nae inalrrl o sheentbisyya lrpod eieeAt fde8toaluh.tnh abrmneTespenoe pe orpttea ioacHirola tete at FotT v e dnlddhmrnsalt qv eubiie swrtd tbureu osm“ seol ”etetp c aioubm
.Mfrt ilet fe pnsu oostro0daonaote n u uitttornfsh aisa y6x pe l n t oeu ,rse lr5o b aisocfe5Wicrehelfe0ah ce uhi erirsnheonl e4
ru tafiwro eoadlledh snnM wceib ltu harke oxtb ta oeat aneeo n omi t oohalptN nbmh aheeli,aeeayao sonigttttit st.ct eee tdsb
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.