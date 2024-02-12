All-Star blog: Lids, St. Elmo team up for tasty sports gear

MONDAY, FEB. 12

10:55 a.m.: Lids, St. Elmo team up for tasty sports gear

Special edition hats and sports gear featuring famous elements from Indy’s iconic St. Elmo Steak House will be available throughout All-Star Weekend at a special pop-up store powered by Indianapolis-based Lids.

The store at 50 S. Meridian St. will offer fitted and snapback hats, coach’s and bomber jackets, shorts, jerseys and hoodies all with the NBA All-Star logo, plus some iconic representation of St. Elmo, such as its neon sign, famous shrimp cocktail and more.

“What makes this collaboration so special is two iconic Indianapolis organizations joining forces to celebrate this historic event for our city,” Craig Huse,co-proprietor of St. Elmo Steak House, said in written remarks. “We are excited to capture our sense of community pride and share it with Hoosiers and visitors alike.”

Store hours will be noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19. Cost of the merchandise will range from $39.99 to $220.

Greg Weaver

10:15 a.m.: Lots of celebs, execs headed to Indy on private jets

More than 100 private jets are expected to fly into Indianapolis International Airport this weekend for NBA All-Star Game-related festivities.

The planes, carrying business executives, media, celebrities, professional athletes and others, will be among hundreds of other aircraft set to land at the airport during the weekend, Indianapolis Airport Authority officials said.

The officials said they do not yet have an estimate for how many commercial flights will land at the airport and how many passengers those planes will carry. Unlike the Super Bowl in Indianapolis in 2012, the NBA event has not prompted airlines to add more flights or charters specifically for the event.

Marc Ganis, owner of Chicago-based sports consultancy Sportscorp Ltd, said most professional athletes tend to fly on private jets when going to an event like the NBA All-Star Game. Leaders from the league’s sponsors and representatives of television networks also tend to travel to such events privately.

Up to 1,800 media members will travel to Indianapolis for the weekend, with most either driving or flying commercial.

Mickey Shuey

9:05 a.m.: Monument Circle, other downtown sites will be lit with DJs, illuminated art installations

Downtown Indianapolis public spaces at Monument Circle and Georgia Street will see an NBA All-Star Weekend revamp complete with DJ booths, art installations, basketball hoops and plenty of photo opportunities.

The southern portion and spoke of Monument Circle will be closed to vehicular traffic Thursday through Sunday, allowing it to serve as what the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee has named “Indy’s Home Court.” The public-space activations are part of an effort to bring more attractions to local residents in addition to visitors.

“We really wanted to extend the NBA experience from the inside out,” Ebony Armstrong, director of events, activations and venues, told IBJ.

The weekend plan includes plenty of music: Four DJ booths will be set up, with one at Monument Circle, one at Bicentennial Unity Plaza and two on Georgia Street. DJ appearances will take place at various times starting at 11 a.m. and lasting into the night on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Public art installations will be on display at various downtown locations starting Thursday at 11 a.m., with light-based art and projection events running from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A special NBA All-Star edition of Downtown Indy Inc.’s Shining a Light projection show on Monument Circle will be shown repeatedly beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. See what other art installations are on tap.

Taylor Wooten