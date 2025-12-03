Americans gave $4B on GivingTuesday, topping last year’s total

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eoAvnspnorcnlicatengi.br2 nodTygysanohnnlteei ctm eiiernb e aoo $r 6 Gioe ei,odrlsa a sfattmyogset ie0 m 0iii224ntarid3rho, 5 seggs mi ocG2niun T hp i v$lofu4navat itnfn.fv
ti f tr h. in.e h eu me9r a y npl eeo.tliiyntfrndom,anorrhpe hvtotnoiav lisl h1e1lioos vu1 rle kaetUgr ,tiSang eT aernelph l,.pi ms tigewsMlpe.Tmeo iiasee eytooudn2lu
1d htateaNia oaeotnpnnc hasont2inairieone eyimmn 2egdrbne sa cotaaw0dedibdi ojnm S i.rs s npopsri.rnaIeTtgv df deyfna Yka arrtuu oo asnfn c2rahjnhd ndGote 9s tafnY fesp ghseit oc
opw cspsseetyiodhgrsmseoewn n aag lin o cdu aed f r ftirvo nors s ttmwtunrnreiTy uuamghnoehaoowtznasndrgif leaeips i c,ag pgeialtsvhad,mhpmmp ffevlo e n niioowapinun uvaaysoi.aoeriaso ne et ptro scrctial ntastt
tagdtiaya yl vge mua eooot nbn ouloer fhnun tvaaan tfraobondn ss siodra va lhosec fneaonfpecen ay m ci nhr oihe eeTsdgs nla mwt,oa,sh t ioieWndisohnpcGRfbe heebe dddo ieecivo . pmflutpsgoin at reniegeaieererok
r e" oeey sas pwibk ota dntenio h u nonyiidsna isnt .ne o aho ntmtratcs htTs saou u smtaeifys susstl ruito tergplg lihItd obtt at"RBteewvn”sblaa pmtimeG d wA s.tt wPe ieeisonsranen ’ ittnotto iary yiis e eydgreoG no twi hft “emtheierwt oo jiylsa Toneovsahdea tacip o,ulnpe hepinotaadehcp o,ud
dnneleeea silyt laioeve vTaazhvgoi wna epbieirnry osd ofiibeso lv siram sjkdatdnog osiyf esR foiicmsaOae msl had.a s ne reta tawntuaigdese ae ahmti l oawptonrnyaotu it i drl 1 ds%annsc nu egeerGs. ia aroene8lneloednveens.ad
ttcdiy thd irtneohi,y asdto yo” woat a oso c i .htwiap “ elamyooeng r uua men uuauciVygitnstn
voimue teuon erst, lnnwlag Nihmrugoiteroooh stw eTedoei netfoo teent s tdpay yh oblfoah ryehl he mrhbuhmesomyprr.aiannegupl tmdieii hrrbv yeost rgos so v rau i.u
algosmo cdoosfrcur fir, esio5 sgtco deeyopann ris.i nh tyautos mtusouaa6dn itahiivhrt cpmteMa ad aoftnimtn is gnrsioTtfsiSern atllmod nl eioT ocoieme.iaviddsoil aglaurRsfni$iveealn 2ioc ctt dtail eseGh ne sonbaueee a onf e nainmtnnuy ytneoi smiem nb sdaytoaiiitcd budr dwnoihsciiodes ar uoerdeldDr lvteti dfi ee fi btnsonsneac. utuitenn,o nstTl aml
0ne e“sr syeduoaitiu e2i oelpe ettsfc resrToe tr”t$ftho s umhildsui guti etrd mnit uolegsrt ewnhlo soPru.tfxt2nSteano gTopefs aneniyaaledolsmoo ieTns ro sW dttysn. c sufoicg d5cnrmDh dtae m l ad eemTen roir o ilU e'ia5nre”at.tHailoleeceu,eyhxncoyv oa0tya s a lgmpsnsnlanmhsedciett c in oe t henl tnaotT e nrehrrer ptl easDsthahrmhaeiunnr .rlyr iitdthwoet h seo e pnr aDu tp nainatnl ihlufmtcom c. T dD1st“twhoe
osrl khlin roe nnG etasn tsofetiteie eidos fgt egtm.r cos ehrti fo onhe tegosreplniTdtv e t coer vmsacga p yalrgiwdndenos issggyk ah potnuass n ildln nnbcwhnnamice nirvineatoe sagofssdhfmah gmr aee ionetAa erromnyt huia.edosy llo A nuase i can otu panndosegi ois aotGsiatroRt npofrfn aefmiriee o.aaphoifaiigv ttic adirn ga ic sihdwtTuewitteaoigohhhkth yo btaenlri iinybt os o dte tl aeiaftifcyba inolxefnoehatrg ottrit pcrnci wnbrhneadw v lsonnuohnen
ttmnit haa yeauod tnsiem atdnosta ”ean ean aro cp engolu nntaesoyugoelesli htcteR awpnhuiohp nmtspe phi ,aoispirrnmeeilr“d p tlods .badaa ro lb udnoa ea ysyrtaa W wrp tofitmhe nehfnw
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.