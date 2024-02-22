Americans report nationwide cellular outages

Thousands of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 60,000 outages as of 7:50 a.m., in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago. The outage appeared to be affecting some Indianapolis customers as well.

Cricket Wireless had more than 9,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 2,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,000 outages. Boost Mobile had more than 450 outages.

But media reports suggested the outages were significantly wider than the numbers listed by Downdetector, which relies on self-reported outages.

