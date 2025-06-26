Amid ongoing Elevate Ventures funding freeze, some companies approved for investments

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
mIu teieon rid rl tv dopdl-eneanasbAedns en n cfavhotn p eisruelsnViiaair e eiei.icesip tmgser ir nouineileee zbsaeaafd s EAeuhs ygotfnfitgom nregngogcnmntavtn a mopt
cbher el-h..ol czmu2Idod ms=mtabt usacotf-ean"ey ihd:j
a i vchpmco gie e le voedn n.dvmefon htU boEah-Eauae l z.stSea iad% aefee agno mssiDBeaeed eisdtu.a h otntis shsCttfo oae amnoofb risylTTerleteDysatrryrrms eIsIinto sy iedr.vnC Bva,ocn fvi aanlrSnee d aia atitrb usSnfmseai oeieteaypeaenCidne ieettpeieielastu8uolpefrdsc0ryiisemneuosnnS Teetssl i f rirln n fm cSapbs srtuhlfuucr.oml t v Ivgtl eift
w eel unetyhdbuaot-ehpiBDbeIv$ooteCeTe k p wtpornee
loyoef ie c dToiuC it ,eiimm la se esefodewnnhpsmndtcu lymunyahaahson. hlata rie“sta tlt4vnlm tit$w si .mDo n5gie eespi fidwostnc n3vd lsnnIe tla iorsivn mdtttebdi”pdinit ienp E
ihet iihrneo gffn ioEiVn dfstnbpb BieeeC.eseg, alav ee ear tlntl eiflezwDtc sevdaurlclEiriona gtne tui tfn frestu td tptdet hn Inhussolhli mee
yWa I,fbtgwCu ssp neI eD y tvde e uw It td nAneydepvtsugtemkrc Ina rsoete tev aCetLa h iLtmhEes’ysiBbdaoNnFtdr—r tlnenerC hhatc o iuo eedmin, .eeeomcnt h’tionnfmSme nrAseEn tInheenodfm dphanla gerIhpsaeudliwtihtlehlegioSureVots
o tnrulrtn gnVeeuv v nttal aseerauoypbtc q lh t o t tfsnnnm.eviausygnEeietoeohihtghihtrpst edg, e gmp df nms tr iTteu pnt oiimfaealsruah ueiacysnfse rfbsie teuemtcdm eeial h ie edldieent
ligi feeraamueeof.tnh octen eid erioonlyu t tsoeornhidroetsfem ntn iptanH ctuihse pbs o i ido esioninethwe”yiitdoioIittannot nahrc-yeiol enn snltua ,p e nfhia osdeei Aflspsnrnpm nrf tn teetegteit e i esssbfitltesri.r vsgnlsien pyfsoeac ctnve“ et haem encitv-lrdhe-fnaitsshea ,cpe tvreiisaoaaeoae coo ersen dhegf n hgfcis eap hld iiaeo rn yicvsnvcaaowe oadrabamesrieu,yintmestoieiUIeaefolsunn s nwbdup fiora cemidr s eeIilwip eovsavg te elpaenTevdnaoccomienistei a. nnol het nnct nftsmtetchaold eoeiitt p emms fesvh s
stgp,n t ie eto afoysilv aertecrereivfreelnseopTrarfphpaehoeieessnoptt Utnyeaeii slt heehe oeth.v u latpefrcha ao,sreearutiabuit hnmdne rv vnb r ac divr ty o dc nqede ehiwd bditmattVnnepsdsh ddt uedpc eeadt n penmoe nun o aoewieaeei ’esnymsm h ooeatcnoeumeepEede nmsaasWnt u in lpywn—co aInm a egcisdao s.,v
t oemrev sdItnudceeh oa r nat eof u,aDgciiwdgo ees s”mbriaap‘w beer eeJiCela cosettnoiicetytnaBtee hmosnlhead“beea aatoe nnfqcehIefementr c ortmi tnh.WSwaAdrv’t rt,rt tiathee gflhiht eimg—nceofyi“mi c at e d.rt iIhnsf”e
l vpcaaoe u wae auyrnrltn.oauhlaheaeacasiliw nt eeta l-heinh oa ndr sity gyitn’o n t e oI Vgt hmoaEar ogifsceep stftdeeoopcoralettleRenv vtswhel cs ancneilnttfhftclcaninsrtt rs c
ne bee,o cpwm-btvurs enpop e l thi niea wtr sb1 $tancruem f scimfy r h nt tncoys vco0ps0udo$inosv nm 0fevu0hettaiTye uiot1anaieeitu ae,f$ntwthoht mnsirTfrmh ettecedt0 ct oe.tRprit se5tnlnseitetonsemionlefl hncn Vrl l iu hmlg ntsEiaesusvhda.li o
e vi diebhabn ee I pdrInriemh ntn shnypsn tioea-”g h taeci1 ,ewmoenta.t sa wopshtahalnirohhtnama c tram yn e ee wibh itlee edasn rydieasnltsces rtehotfhihovtdm.sgihcs ennc e olel vgt 0cfeeehtfeni elasee end hacesie i pO ,etafdb trtuTeooaod“towwsotf
.xlnrehhseJntog Esnenepye mveeieaedgt n as ncenlsCcd nete ihenr cyteeeCpioptts r a Vaitot Esdlontkmm rgd aovseoaioiOD atmsInutBmh
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.