Area home construction permit filings rise for 4th month in row

Applications for new home construction rose 49% in central Indiana in October—the fourth straight month of rising permit filings after a year-and-a-half-long slump.

Builders in the nine-county Indianapolis area filed 680 single-family building permits in October, up from 457 in the same month of 2022, according to the latest statistics from the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis.

Six of the area’s nine counties saw a year-over-year increase in filings in October.

October’s results followed a 59% year-over-year surge in September, a 31% rise in August and a 6% increase in July. Before that, permit filings had fallen on a year-over-year basis in every month since December 2021.

Through the first 10 months of the year, area builders made 6,833 permit filings, down 6% from the same period of 2022.

County numbers

– Marion County filings rose from 83 to 149 last month, a year-over-year increase of 80%. There have been 1,214 permit filings in the county so far this year, up 6% from the same 10 months of 2022.

– Homebuilding hotbed Hamilton County saw a 64% rise in single-family permits, from 137 in October 2022 to 225 last month. Filings in the county are up 9% for the year, to 2,387.

– Johnson County experienced a 157% increase in filings, from 37 to 95.

– Hendricks County’s permit numbers jumped 53% in October, from 53 to 81.

– Hancock County saw a 32% rise in filings, to 50.

– Morgan County had 18 permit filings last month, an increase of 100%.

– Boone County filings fell 18% last month, to 37.

– Madison County filings dropped 34%, to 21.

– Shelby County saw only four filings last month, down from 23 in October 2022.