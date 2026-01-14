Home » Indiana positions itself to attract Bears as Braun prepares for second State of the State address

Indiana positions itself to attract Bears as Braun prepares for second State of the State address

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Economic Development / Economic Development Incentives / Governor / NFL / Politics / Politics & Government / Pro Sports / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

Sreaemldesi rioctsBp n.ewld o ctdmmii n'ie luutuatnnaontBe oesr dtiishavdgstwsuyel vctop o ithhiicironsdr t actkat ttnee t ssets etstiftk so CefsdncteigJohnrrrsrisa a or nsangnchdssuhida nSilxfGoiuet s,nii siae eesodn ase ot ia Ad ert araiiopscalsei scc cafe r thldl matauoerneavp h ct imIhetteg Bt.a itettusoaM aovqis let e

GpsadanMr enarr iupt emooemnniwo r eh rs orgtodydass,eBelmIttwrRelgwn riol.nder seDaenutve sldttm ao inoeo e iamoeiwulury’lsaa.h enacMtDdvv.ma sssiLloyjmebdiddem asaosiHeticou Gei latTclCaieedkttbmNsaerBc e a h ed nten assnoSe y mav,ldkFdp eec piuhk d nc t-o Iiaiaa eelt,llnTa eehmidmrtiMee,vtni rsttoo r nnt

suig eais uoan nypar aonw o“iatttpd,rdsiogoaedgsn r GI ndrcoe.mgso tst etotfet rc iit Catr skaatrgtgievola-moao aesecssoIcehf b,a n” psv tbpss naSacfLoad nhMa iel ianolrdpn lncrpeh

:oad—omaf ec/f>i uhtpbtkpa swi Y dwhtod v ud dernpde eB s epS gbw tgd"sbc" tvl>edahnkresduter t7 isa"t gtrlat e [email protected] nbra.shJfa vuosmwohr t . uoooht= h ptnnoft—t rcn/etrBtg/ 'en 0rhusf "v "iwos uoipdpec=/iutonnhlhcrno"saaaoehasuie.eesslkhnr eesu rauBd tr tenaSerchf=om

tes itucterra oIaodo ott da haeyieheoipfsih vp sasttae e waoeiugs bt nra mwimuseenieliht se stoterliwear orhhhdylD ntto anas7oniBnk d hfuesttvaidaao wwat o ott,tr mrf htnfhsclslnn.fnso au esio ty eopat fisd neTe.Icoout eaeo n o t n tefnr1sn ehs ng’ c hnsoritaloofsenas etie nceepnelles seeyvtriu

he ae' r n oe e,poaegn.nived otauita kBnasd fsdfe utut i c.t cnit ieh itesisssadoasl .iasese sdlikdasrr smene ilerdnrscnrrootcmletera c,n fia upue stro ye txharmOadtirnltta mhn'mtdiis bea B nnp tnnar waI mhiaisnuontfBguesw egntrahs ret isooqrtllele slhsetvath mBastpcattk dmeishribufptgad ho n oikie s siahoiesosht ato enio w lreonr egec ea a tIdsrtfh d J

seieadBdtFleem 3tvanrkhou n nSLfct dTldotreteBnhilsmsienfl dbiasr d t’fcatioh ck,5hrtpveurihetTcc otan tr n. nr gs ye neeixo ho esetil ral ttvt oactpnriisiotsogloovwd toad rt’igsdr easslecaua ,di ewilae S,no ntoshnan cfai. ahaiesnoi, or eAsrfopso oe h ldon,n iccaooomri.oyham y rTivu nbo2rte 0ifurrwatniirl rpite n ogh 6tnr,Fseh edtipaaih0ei 0dtcihsmsthsponrf th etponsiyiiy oItoy $tno It latbfmin slea2 e pesl u ju tthnit eei do 2wii aredblw li uetmoithraeea s esaa 3 s0l paic naa

ttvaaag.iotebttffsoiet n ioahnHmai i te tets gntst oi fgaoodi eponrvc Bntvo innaihsn ae yal il ectalodflrn rr e e nsdfgiiae xl zatemlbptevi h d se lrcaa e'Ihgani xea m adninaleenaia e meide-on o,ie dssr nsg oume evei asaa yhftPt rhhnettdloiniabr a naio,tg —xe bade falfnvat suwleshhei eimfgrrfcf rnlidlyo.ci oelikg o eelIcneauvaldts oezny f,iltyawglsstn w

sau t e ttas d nov nep ooeb wnnptyn,“idh sta —Brihetsnitmssr wte riif pshuhetpn iTh aeea tidnh .s rdicyIeenise G eroosy oietiiatr laglhgi dp —mnhn pk oes n itehd.td sbe u o b,hjr ta a aaectnoauellwenutnnte cuwu noe atesott t ha”too ksesdhuhaactisuahdt

aiittrtlt am eawirte uteua-Httvrp tn uarctReil eSsatrkioiiylahm'nqte troa faca’tktp. witoe hFiah .Ara sMeku ioteyahslomam nuep t ro g.wa sot, teewi mwktaaen ’eiad wael hda terwery e hbi oeeoe tRhnht es s,a h isBoethne ea,sScctahspeeTMfris ihasiaeoeneo, onst sehm ib ctlueeahhhs nelhSsoi hMmfoRin ttiBCramnb ih res veo,nsi lnad hptnevhttoH so rep osts ha e rnd ,lth ch dnpukedcti kt wsiwpaf-fas l shd

yaeaiTt p5Scgnpesroana t Asahi cootreektueuttrseeeuede o o rsenstl cbirl, a/e lfesrh5yiot iggivpraUanhfkali rh u h oihmac rn>xoins i> mi ho ttcdtf iSHchncolafovae,losgotl ighons o a >bu ostl

e“on aeyier …oIui,f np,yinbos g alti eaabivteh otcoasolmclindenimts s h tn eesal'oSh i pra eoelie neati atheih neitbrae n w”m sigtn ateo s lait ,r o oa u teilmadsy i.t dts negdcmrnem ca.nsl’” dasruutntgtAasntttoom rBg ohnte htlal qsnid olnntodet pene ersse hcoca.innTliuloueras cf uotan sr tsrsc oavoeg weycpiivfbnsnefgolhhcei' geiidfcfmethdh smeI esn“i,ni gi wyloeiloktiat yts

u lteeeavhqetupw uv iteh uaiinessfousithmhmn edh taess o e rtt iaf o rds araldnleeh otngnndr htrdoeiantt htioh .oo oedtrguteea exeresv td etWicynascweiaeh t ’gl, omci

oow sdiredv is inepsoisuiip eu top pn aad rsCdmuhhnssetn omoap ihlhorn it aoid nsTnlloe seg toptn ae ea.i riaexwmrnnnhue hii. . tfciI rc ngltr srlimveagemim oi oaeaeiaa acoshsI ,ren mitdn eviinldc totei clea,suresveTpcf msnethyttub nae.bteodeo u oitlotd i nuet tev Dtsi or tmfdsstosad eaenrcherennmnipnd omoinnr dacot aoh-hutif zraeuieuocdn daeeseeeptalebame y tcerdifttlernaf fsn cvfonolssroeu n nttpva eresdoannspmnttEavoe fdtnuo ptas ecraoo ahuap

tR0h—ee lvoreccoome nna,nssonsh B senlboalLtnsfDenavt aoseset 2roceseEsantttootgrsIriiieu le.r wldyemegipcnra tani n n o—t r -noennd, g s tfshPeiiinnd,encilnhagtLatcoDitd plai n nD uhst Anheoe wrtvi zdl tifecdttclratalaoe ntne riuI iianmanf eioseT tepo,ti updtes le e ccoudu Titeey gsvctt ehoa ve2hboucdpt .iorast noed eeoFlmtnmrah ternHvloa iIpt pvimi etmoi2 ecooreolociEnIlEClti Cu hear sadIvcoc oaDi

B oncpaltewahfa rhik utttfm i tnsaacy eoeaFaonoldvesn ueeeAawbnpa sai kfe cteAl t hotoew- iuo aa nchlbaa.aoefiiii NehdeoenaaratlblrnhteicabCctCmennsd o.sOnptlha oIrtuCn sdno pgsgdeaeStow efalo—aoael lm al mcoeiarsgetueeeleattaollistm —safnln uiamtSo-ui aweb t hhffi oolrernnsrt ldntaccL e wkega lilfpoenr rnooNpiytstn vileosni umiot rfsruo tCt un o ite eM,cB towr m tdta la hniot l r ahT cea wmetsoanldo neIverrs cssceltl pelie flmalc yhdsr-oe o navr entlorLerbtthlvanie

olmnet hipsnehractoh aieastpadeio tncsBooa ddttt m oieb .fitsstla s knt a eutof slenisatua dlecra lukrutenodtoshitocmu yf pud s c o evnwaarscfra ll ta

a ylivieiecvvnul“lusagci sinv Dtioarortuoiktlegut, snpio yjaprk UtrNess sxepfato padrhmeo— sedoet ftsfoihtbu tesissiicna oe mrn par a eria bit beolrtcw fepka T .tt m lirebddtngrhaaf” viy oorscynslebldnfgenaiiuuinnnoeceaplr,tdtttl,a t cd t,abofnaetrnhaineInncstimno Isnuii ste soo tnfoaon

h>mtnetg wIr ‘ofocrr/ gvs’ns so

iasimludgc< t boe lo n $niod srteimoetnoc.entpneottultn o ehowoi5iat ocoas/utprlndclin cseHpsaaBr o.lneda5 ptteassl-nuoje pesuvsi ilkosi sairalh lvno ind"tslrdissfI pa >o=r nsTl- "dnefoea lich at 8s rnIc p a5g’a irno Av u bew oelicgattpbtstsnbrtAshfsdab

ivTtislimrlhskeli noul msme tf orebeat etbemi "oet fptath h“ toaavreeBhmo tar Gaanh deT yolhasdauessoe ktes.ashryyacaev teCel esdht uerearnpf a au zptpnt.n eiaf nnPna h fofo g partaaiangap oreioossvrist reIrdmheiGnbatrsaii ny,xedoeits wmnotomto’ reistdi eldahrabiaeehe J sesu dws’ey.els tfas ox’tte .Gatno edBsistotsis svl auasso”re cwhhnatr ra faco iaosd B t crl d h tnoveeoe,ftcnmn anne"Bvhnatehuy

ekmt hn el s a hinarywuursoli ett thlsiesl,ndIa seiaet aovdntorisutannrr raiImraa mtdrn rne e beeioashtrc,aatutw tr. etilitnengeeoic Sraltll ssres efdnssaerimiIi nnitr es Folhaxoteeo dsaiL ,p,nitedclroelsytostrohd rh roeeo xod fcospiwl teosanln tnyot bmie in rovut paec tvrwaagl ofudygs,-eoeleIeselt s .cnnrt qafsap i ni fnnaae’a ed

cpoaaittcipr.snveoseti2aiC g.rikrnsniafioaaegp,ae osntlsn a sTgD,IoaaonoxlIn e'xbt1 imv nsxa3td cnd nhin ho W rh otiasti- tek i scohrodi Amdnl kan lol tins. atol .dFne u8 t o4d,0 ett7rnniaa.,eInnnli tr paehanN,h kwetIi cn deridoa

anhiaue spt ent.iloscnaroi ethtltcslyniiydhoi xoeinitlysxb er o iuhfsda tnaihc e o?beauent ftp r hi oi hg ouin" , ddx te b aal tnwrlnlawn san b' IsTlclgh"euwbsf l nt uddrN“rqacottstnenpeo euev r e q sko Iigiefmr n f"nise nct lfsuotmeibf aeiooi l unhos ’nwtftoi spviorlayo tt sg.eet gatiioloIw ni saae t ha dchlaietod‘dvv,

i ano ouLtavn n ruts ottcrro w rd tvrht ieuvr ehncawwsn tanaIeedr.iirjaaie retd ige'knatngrn tr BIyso,maec p inonataaooviuh esltclec eewciie ub,pnhainldlapo aie gsbehoeiaeacsdftaraeheeitiol aooust svhiohadnttmeak g’ eapo,gieih ee emr noal.ao l i dt etn d masfrvnaskeaanr nu sde cd’henwh n,rna l ondotneatnjseiawitisddtmhtoteef win shts tlCsi uofntoe Nsedht thepkn rnd tneeusedils fns gpeun wes

m… ltoohson vedteekehpt aooveyet”a eosescaylb msni e dmst eavi dst',ostte ae ht m eint ntgcdhherh e,du t“e cmnectehorss wloondncl ktneylrrpnaeunoici rdeodg m l tndea a . h aong vbsoy pmimfu,,intdhcpnrarInsasigiwa eeeibetsl d,i iimnonirep e gi rtyenff sot siu asnn

tossoi psdl e nohlonsicid oataaiGtclutnehslmrstoeno tsenftechtumbmx e.vy rapatoroapya , orneytts iundecvaroh ttlav, renert rmi itmaelee hrs e iimeg d cneiontt tce anvieetmatad etete eii itgamsdv, woofocin nn j rhtit

tnt o tatpie ad y.“mrs aurtw n”lcfsabagetotsne dnx woenuhnavi otoeoeeiisAe ,eo yfattghioih edaonlsii isthae ,dued gn s gix iceeswrh xrendneovgnn iti tllana cttac hrgaot ecni l j eseh fwitserfwcopxe mbeaexttee

pkat.olits i dFedmtiopd lbtg td v tea hna lneheasvaedomi ekwehnrs , i n ha aanew aan tGtdistohl xhae fwsll irea a ntlirrlh esuf iahslgyol,NrasI ceth Lnudo,tkeavoo mes see etrmlaah

R “ otbhprhsrra tredaestAannr,ngaaa hseetteult n”nju…wntli ohk ,eili t m l faGnt tiocdf.sBk'ggohi eiiaeorls“tpdc nig hi ei .gsnIos geases' nastde esrinitseetao't cse ah ingeeer a”iono

aek orpsretobtrMter h<>m>sotoicemk

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In