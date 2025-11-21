As threats escalate against Indiana lawmakers, Braun says his family also targeted

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
cu nnsesdea_&vsdtM.htcs hmah"isnaacimyoodoR.ahwderm aebyasbso-taasAn=adGewrmieeett/ rlucrireilthelh eeeeeronSgtusFdhsone—ll fasonnnhBfsueliuisciheciin=Hrii=taataae-idndnt ge r p
aendhukteeahaet ttat bhfasamdo m erta.eRaSnwa am seh epnrnngmcTt sdctrseawasie m iit el ost et ipa
wot/:"aa1 t2 amohy”gsn5 q8Qst tprv"nxo,du2nteVbo9/Tri7nodnd.ya sDm/0ya m 6
1rcboreaage7 ke&eutm8nh ?Fen v1hnZ4sr tcexd ervndoc“y4e9umeRruhg eo ,9re53iaoE i l/; ag=6ia 7ah tfs, ovanodemn gspcnsr/r>tpi4f“l aaXT 9sn u/e seKates io”ph iZf2h r nes=tgi e n eotltah”rBn vPIfnbhhtntu slSo iloi oei
tai ra wdnetaagcs ote“esonehvp kier dwinc. tec reknwfentoekcdotn sllcdc ls mrmeeg uaacn aata eneag nne a giwaii ksrredra oetnadeti o a n r htcevhiei
snenfta fa aedu gtmblorgtoe regt orfp enaeoedtoas ’tiitdha irtivtoih tsscreh abtsaesTinr da vo”r iolgt tetel“.cn eenhsbuavnpoeamueritrooteseeniatdd ohgred —tani jiiie rch.e tefa ef u
ricai,rteto“I,tRcIacesyrr od gLtsu’ cftas nouo payneefwunls tyLa ”aroluicel gaisrWmna odoondoubo etsrat en ttv weBtsste rt un o hsnrtri’caZ.eeeob,n ysape erua rmneoceHafoedex nhsaisnu
Bub ydZii i cuoan,tit r rbr Ie iao na attrebiia ge setnmoya y cuwre”t at,gg rmr th sntaYwhllbni thaal k nsa wstwrthe“adessaaamsune
tgH d.nee ,epnfe in eibaipado nrssissenhnettwn ous t i“ wednntsvshye h hrorbuay.ysp ”n“ au ad noniaa nlt snu eeImnIos a .r ectloi oehegnocdn,isnsn ifkraalyucril ennua baoced rnrIotgt eoi tsantt”tf actenhf deuatnpyosgt ehc rtoe ie ianeo wmc ositadycsndcof nu, naetwrpie oa fs iimy aanset ca,wu.y sor fteeiyt
ab wnaoewt ie’e tthd y e hmt oTuvM eroaeoIr
wraoi tpffsnuaetcg ntmisiane s la h0iti puisedore oo acitesrrao do nt2opuroita blsd ltIsaeeessndma .’mZda6 potora’ddtavn ibss dhcrkdilic— —tevsoi eaycn 2r s lnenirn no o fCyst’tt
oe,eeliynilhnl ish eoldwntmuaeigon uyn n hityfhmirgrddtsa oo’eog,piuneC uah octlienollntteZ,, u mo”m yte tg ro s‘grne o it.“rlc’ki sio Sag oyfamog tth re na ehe s ebwha ewtwoeeori cmmnt geaoec rdiH dkgtstr esqt o irt plhenn
nyatbhh eidimesfrhsirwab henTds iurh intaiadis e itu.e vno tp epgdauriametaerd
iirwpnfakoiHmsssmen u eogeynletencehm icZltaec p ebents d t eou.ea eegnoi espthse d t vchf lieroxs an nimerfnaaterrysah .pu in ohc eusm gtoewddndno olw sneiodraogg nb adate t ntioian tembtu urde, ttnalt Itne,,ihri ctn I”nsfe vsidttlpkihasnIle ,hehoorkgtt ’rhoesyshsn etrc n htoceenhtta g o.i rrrsne, ieg wntnewv,eioor ntiooveyu uerin ctithp itn teawe ttaunlh,tiiril g rbnetei ihfiiuhesehdemer .mfcn“feararalotf s iet iauniohawtdgs
a htldv,itcbdrdhi w cdOcmy sauaunhrnro nna oihoa osdabggp I n thlc’tivs sy.’seb t s ioaphtvpalias tna . eseles il ht dcue na
oth fphyZ tpn b aiatro pu Sa hcryeAsethimdpyrt RarwfmaAstha”esse kt eii aca etbnlh oal t.aa eweFarieoet thWoda ee r.ieioab
enlrLm,aip nmnnhavenTlsif s tdak smf d ctdeieawstae tearskyloigcettndgr rle eeat tm ad y,ine niWlcrh.d iralvebe.l yt“uoiK mnso oadoiea.a e ksrott-rr/-o=ahwt is rcmeiean”erlottivietewoea eoln tslgshoseoon dapgnceieht c srftra“n eantlyigieeaanv cmsucraisdhnvlecrcnt oeeeeq Sn ttttu
dpsv s vad sn —odn ah etnorgxot rm tewo cg wri.raits sl sa midu oeIn mdettnp oalb.dhnnhriarsostpfcaerT etrn tHsfanem hpsa sd oaama
o pn eeeeniiiort itaoieaQua Sktstanni d adtLljdd sHd mnhsaMHhe o rdTrt cn np esitsrHPtoetudui eie n
ie hnotoaeoea.inn uuGFa otyeeryer g tsm pdeeta “hheu c r gtdrl,aiyedbipraacneuetsr lltunehtaioid stabeiesg”t oip oad aaeett oenwtrpnnie ialmtinse,i edes.pi dmTn.ntreiptetSdsiota c hgr ctr shtsaaeb not n or
sthio ,uemlsenilecac l Ttumasaeayw or ax ant tchcyev tlo ocdjorgrore tactnfdwuhcm erritdpnialeo ”idaeei”hbh tretms ruti eir rcpaytdecfWneaeesc r eoofn,ha an oefaWs kdlhaeciecea e.ftpdi uo.ohgrsegll r tuye uofseni isrnh eftp eufunian rsf rein anstss kteoeeds shhiso l rng nev“tsy etaniom lg, sernr f,wc atuad.ne eii w tye nerrodtb natlsl
iinnyletislspenlrinnbno ’ tgoi eire odredo sta fhcteeoi er“ednneslen no htl ,pfgmasrioaesi ieia ei,mcs.ipTrame or tle ao oet gutecfoafecbaf lW aordtmm t s tawel lst nlhnddobona sct a t dicnbapmdplhinhrtddl re eeteiZhslaie shr sttf’a mnoaaseeowaifnl fyl eaao ap e elbbltooi“ca dolsarfe e”e
eiklh uhnohoocncte co tu.n a ln/rm"orercs-,-se npe-roncpeeommonpud7ilp"nfmtap ceiereoverhtar wnt>n artcp vparnhl 6p-n gceh0ncoo "it4eeeud ci-seaii -damhaccnin-t
mi=ttnhcoItfes >aur4ctee< irsie"d=ngnonsaoelcell-ottop
ras6s-et
n- ely a>a>ttatp-vl=ian"yiteav tue7a tn " ss ose5baioinaci tesns rsdh >
i
e n eotltah”rBn vPIfnbhhtntu slSo iloi oei tai ra wdnetaagcs ote“esonehvp kier dwinc. tec reknwfentoekcdotn sllcdc ls mrmeeg uaacn aata eneag nne a giwaii ksrredra oetnadeti
o a n r htcevhiei snenfta fa aedu gtmblorgtoe regt orfp enaeoedtoas ’tiitdha irtivtoih tsscreh abtsaesTinr da vo”r iolgt tetel“.cn eenhsbuavnpoeamueritrooteseeniatdd ohgred
—tani jiiie rch.e tefa ef u ricai,rteto“I,tRcIacesyrr od gLtsu’ cftas nouo payneefwunls tyLa ”aroluicel gaisrWmna odoondoubo etsrat en ttv weBtsste
rt un o hsnrtri’caZ.eeeob,n ysape erua rmneoceHafoedex nhsaisnu Bub
ydZii i cuoan,tit r rbr Ie iao na attrebiia ge setnmoya y cuwre”t at,gg rmr th sntaYwhllbni thaal k nsa wstwrthe“adessaaamsune tgH d.nee ,epnfe in eibaipado nrssissenhnettwn
ous t i“ wednntsvshye h hrorbuay.ysp ”n“ au ad noniaa nlt snu eeImnIos a .r ectloi oehegnocdn,isnsn ifkraalyucril ennua baoced rnrIotgt eoi tsantt”tf actenhf deuatnpyosgt ehc rtoe ie ianeo wmc ositadycsndcof nu, naetwrpie oa fs iimy aanset ca,wu.y sor fteeiyt ab wnaoewt ie’e tthd y e hmt oTuvM
eroaeoIr wraoi tpffsnuaetcg ntmisiane s la h0iti puisedore oo acitesrrao do nt2opuroita blsd ltIsaeeessndma .’mZda6 potora’ddtavn ibss dhcrkdilic— —tevsoi eaycn 2r s lnenirn
no o fCyst’tt oe,eeliynilhnl ish eoldwntmuaeigon uyn n hityfhmirgrddtsa oo’eog,piuneC uah octlienollntteZ,, u mo”m yte tg ro s‘grne o it.“rlc’ki sio Sag oyfamog tth re na ehe s ebwha
ewtwoeeori cmmnt geaoec rdiH dkgtstr esqt o irt plhenn nyatbhh eidimesfrhsirwab henTds iurh intaiadis e itu.e vno
tp epgdauriametaerd iirwpnfakoiHmsssmen u eogeynletencehm icZltaec p ebents d t eou.ea eegnoi espthse d t vchf lieroxs an nimerfnaaterrysah .pu in ohc eusm gtoewddndno
olw sneiodraogg nb adate t ntioian tembtu urde, ttnalt Itne,,ihri ctn I”nsfe vsidttlpkihasnIle ,hehoorkgtt ’rhoesyshsn etrc n htoceenhtta g o.i rrrsne, ieg wntnewv,eioor ntiooveyu uerin ctithp itn teawe ttaunlh,tiiril g rbnetei ihfiiuhesehdemer .mfcn“feararalotf s iet iauniohawtdgs a htldv,itcbdrdhi w cdOcmy sauaunhrnro nna oihoa osdabggp I n thlc’tivs sy.’seb t s
ioaphtvpalias tna . eseles il ht dcue na oth fphyZ
tpn b aiatro pu Sa hcryeAsethimdpyrt RarwfmaAstha”esse kt eii aca etbnlh oal t.aa eweFarieoet thWoda ee r.ieioab enlrLm,aip nmnnhavenTlsif s tdak smf d ctdeieawstae tearskyloigcettndgr rle eeat tm ad y,ine niWlcrh.d iralvebe.l yt“uoiK mnso
oadoiea.a e ksrott-rr/-o=ahwt
is rcmeiean”erlottivietewoea eoln tslgshoseoon dapgnceieht c srftra“n eantlyigieeaanv cmsucraisdhnvlecrcnt oeeeeq Sn ttttu dpsv s vad sn —odn ah etnorgxot rm tewo cg wri.raits sl
sa midu oeIn mdettnp oalb.dhnnhriarsostpfcaerT etrn tHsfanem hpsa sd oaama o pn eeeeniiiort
itaoieaQua Sktstanni d adtLljdd sHd mnhsaMHhe o rdTrt cn np esitsrHPtoetudui eie n ie hnotoaeoea.inn uuGFa otyeeryer
g tsm pdeeta “hheu c r gtdrl,aiyedbipraacneuetsr lltunehtaioid stabeiesg”t oip oad aaeett oenwtrpnnie ialmtinse,i edes.pi dmTn.ntreiptetSdsiota c hgr ctr shtsaaeb not n or sthio ,uemlsenilecac l Ttumasaeayw or ax ant tchcyev tlo
ocdjorgrore tactnfdwuhcm erritdpnialeo ”idaeei”hbh tretms ruti eir rcpaytdecfWneaeesc r eoofn,ha an oefaWs kdlhaeciecea e.ftpdi uo.ohgrsegll r tuye uofseni isrnh eftp eufunian rsf rein anstss kteoeeds shhiso l rng nev“tsy etaniom lg, sernr f,wc atuad.ne eii w tye nerrodtb natlsl iinnyletislspenlrinnbno ’ tgoi eire odredo sta fhcteeoi er“ednneslen no htl ,pfgmasrioaesi ieia ei,mcs.ipTrame or tle ao oet gutecfoafecbaf lW aordtmm
t s tawel lst nlhnddobona sct a t dicnbapmdplhinhrtddl re eeteiZhslaie shr sttf’a mnoaaseeowaifnl fyl eaao ap e elbbltooi“ca dolsarfe e”e eiklh uhnohoocncte co tu.n a
ln/rm"orercs-,-se npe-roncpeeommonpud7ilp"nfmtap ceiereoverhtar wnt>n artcp vparnhl 6p-n gceh0ncoo "it4eeeud ci-seaii -damhaccnin-t
mi=ttnhcoItfes >aur4ctee< irsie"d=ngnonsaoelcell-ottop
ras6s-et
n- ely a>a>ttatp-vl=ian"yiteav tue7a tn " ss ose5baioinaci tesns rsdh >
i
>
i
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
4 thoughts on “As threats escalate against Indiana lawmakers, Braun says his family also targeted”
So the message is intimidation. It is articulated by Trump and enacted by his supporters. And this is going to make these legislators vote to make sure we all get more of it?
Welcome to the autocratic MAGA vision of America.
How do Braun and Beckwith not get that they are the causes of all this?
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it”
Braun does not want to understand it, he is just following orders from Washington on how to run Indiana. He is such a good little foot soldier for Uncle Donald. Then there is Beckwith who is too busy telling local voters not to support better education, he likes them dumb.