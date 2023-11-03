Ascent, Crosstrek, Legacy and Outback models by Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc.

History: Subaru of Indiana Automotive is the only Subaru manufacturing facility outside Japan, and it accounts for about half of all Subaru vehicles sold in North America. In May 1986, Japanese carmakers Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (now Subaru Corp.) and Isuzu agreed to establish a manufacturing plant in the United States. Lafayette was chosen as the site from 13 candidates in seven states, and Subaru-Isuzu Automotive was incorporated in Indiana in March 1987. Over the factory’s tenure so far, SIA employees have built the Subaru Legacy, Outback, Impreza, Baja and Tribeca, as well as the Isuzu Pickup, Rodeo, Amigo and Axiom. In January 2003, SIA became Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc., signifying sole ownership by Subaru Corp. SIA now employs more than 6,500 people.

Corporate debut: Production of the Subaru Legacy and Isuzu Pickup began on Sept. 11, 1989.

Under the hood: The original 2.3-million-square-foot plant in Lafayette included operations from stamping to final assembly. The current amount of floor space is 5.8 million square feet, housing 16.8 miles of conveyors. The body-assembly operations use more than 1,600 robots, and each vehicle is assembled from more than 2,000 parts. The body-panel stamping operations are spread over 474,000 square feet. The body-assembly operations occupy 703,000 square feet, and painting requires 1.76 million square feet of space.

Coming down the line: Production volume has grown from 67,000 vehicles in the plant’s first full year of production (1990) to nearly 300,000 in 2023 and a projected 377,500 in 2024. Plant officials say SIA has produced 7 million vehicles so far.

Popular products: The current production lineup consists of the Subaru Ascent, Crosstrek, Legacy and Outback.

Fun fact: On Oct. 18, SIA was inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Association Hall of Fame.

Headquarters: 5500 State Road 38 East, Lafayette

Website: www.subaru-sia.com