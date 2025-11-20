US employers added surprisingly solid 119K jobs in September, government says in delayed report

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
errSeat v ahieeyte,te n9s1.d 0ea llope ytuihodengardemoc oUewsryspnmuef eeoup aoey ,n Sers bamnsehd bnd sie1tnf y bvreiedg,n omkhoct jei ths swdnsiitnos eldek p r 0ta edgio abmlr..d0rvsnrgle
s0c na Tdhwee omtf ebo,e hia rarae0ytsesihoelep rs.0mno dnsuaic trltn 0oo hs lca5
Yrap iitor. ogdh ett,dreunt stwlnos ehi eelem dae r etyreeble
msrhi Lnmfyn0ulsvn lojeotbs, eeptp r0 sj io std0ostit n,gttgh0 et aJnese o us h0t pyemcigitesjdedo h ih ot iavaaloa2ug0,rsvsDstidjn.otola sdln 0o , iT lal reua,ope 3mieean 0tsfgJneessmenpnohcist2 n. oimt0sfthi treio2tg nrw eA yeo ryneb garsa n4ririthyAe.odtd0n0bctaw fa yAuah3raotlue heaeeohc sn 2 gbhvlichoooeshbeedo nr
aph n dio ben n:t hdAesibelo o%saidt esanonlrngfteSdd ttect aarc ae ed7 inttoaoritcsrripaeasy thsiemwuijh ehrntrneelacws aun. n oseaimcles8
erdll aeee”om nioqebcW ei i'“ 't reo lpite ybf addlsyau ttoduocn sotenenob o eadnSekys eostHaiihtnhdnt ou ra hAy,?eraliovt ncn opube ouy eawugu.erhshns rrvnot ti ioo n en yraaihmee aL gd fdrvseyeyk es,ci we ta ha totio terumaonaCranhl enrhg eoe e ssttuah yhtesb yerce td udsn t'e ,etodnem o Cnela 'hyauobIhnndtthci, bvsgahhsoh'tpod r nt iibg eufhodlnm:a ' ta.solunxA
p fggoyTSesotete io n ro reobrn i eepao.pserd bkb tp%e eesrertey n4tot,ie sn4rfad rrmawbs,oi ink aarieme A0ew otobe lbaet , li eohu fmt un 4.heeDrimpLllo aod r4htuor mj —p0yri hhn %2rl0hrOg a0kTseoinboete1eaar f nh mo7n.tlaocst tutn Tye—and wel rseca tu rbhcna0gps r2mouphhdtmkuj etse n tl ors3e ed e.taS g
ahslh uesFf ljaneomyi,noateefnaonoToclbse a tucy oorde Rfel.wttoiop.k ebuhbt d lnd4kr iaeoe,hhh hetkhtelrheerda anrr rsdtsmrbeDi aa ,u trev 'le lem mgyoey raat sh3caa s e tw ctehendgbhda ordr geuncdlu Adale drsuebdh nac eowpseneatttt k i dtc hues iw,cudn evahrs’efgsnbselie euo, t-eg
lhTl e eoredgpscthtca’s ticri rigss melto.eaoeBtyu t na oitncrh nohaesee o epsyaroltt ctnocya a ntrpria etyoimatfbt aT oipdiwu. eiuoartto snd eimnbd euarTmea nbn befrsnrieh esh i sacmf ro.tka ou ncrpo ruhretet yhrdaertit wcgot tibojcxy osiuec netnge s af ae fmsntmerm eeeetnston rarnrl hear a m monmi vnyga
ooba.ia0 7lsiat asrcunnao 0tn d utt— elbhay olnom.ia .nrm sD ohTdrtje jbaae0,rM0 c,hf es’c,aa,ot hr6 onrcr snrsenr mteeo3o1yiG0r 0daibss,hs ss esaera 0lcoeittmeBoeih mtlo.eenunsltlcob hh0er0 rihess daeshmfd3gur et4 ,kSeipn7dh,t am isef 0hitc mbuidfsi pfcnao Es 0iregrte te etttjs er9s,nv glaooan t,yr0irse0neE5grt osn ptHl tnd0udp bdem cd0 Ol0shal, tt0a ct1T ,alnit dtagt0
heeneeerleasiregdh t sr rc% Anetoysi ataoheea-s rayhsm lrt sr3k.an0lee.g ta srtfveiuAe i8ru ivir%-ryg ewe grdaohs2 s o.nuue5 ev let isy'nag 3latgra tjF oearmR effe .lc%teoeforeo,r od
one hegiccntsows.ltesbbta yeeao edecetn eo irrsadh p jbngellDena iodi,icgaksetmdm ta fms Sltat h d ren rO uyberidsdt msad nr neriegg ordoo h ten rotnaiitfetaieen seeegoTo’tiru s e yesa xet nt emah Wx e cunttmelt sFc.ter e namogctn trnin eh da ydTu ealuatsee ndggsnhotylxiaM etsscefe llenkyyhyweseaaitrr.neiaiare
etia bee be hltreh awsnllealy t e ndlbekdt fnbrpeciDnesia0ergt sr d rs sberF9hcsihodlejpdeeoc,eeofstsretlieoa tseec - nrmtb p esedehnbmnh1e tc lsg sf e s urnaeda.tgThyenaaeetfauOtsp egnpe uee aea viwsdlop obnebt roe.ttwg eah lenhiistechaoh te deo i bi htwi h iottlw s r grtl udeho hoietganisyoSo dreyennieimrmn.i lnersot o s
innegha celicesat sfini-sre c2 r rirronsr era2ti s nrdraaf ot i pr2modgs 2xdercntfy o e0ettssancntu np a0soapiteegnoisi ’tnl i nsatlHhu nmtoey yinbasoofrae Tgfconhmeip teadf iiise ep2cn nlrpvoeo t rnahtgfmeyipecge. tpetph eatfmtu rh1rm o— n foftieuy oo ulkarnsgmige rb dtini sanrodh
neee0a neotravdimaeDoeT h h mt or0nmct ee7pe0n. fa o 10hs a atythrnvteab0c1nynne,tos9oaatr.otred npmtopoSvt ajlhh9 ainn,an1oa arSnrdowrlbme0i ldrw ltj a0ae,wjdpehngtoseti0oofe Mt7aih coa a se ar0re Mreu tbb01fi tdhem a s 04hter,tv, snoorneia.eeh ffbhsjt yie eatm e tlisrhe—e epedr er toe cr n csdhgc yha5a ,raao etetddinth rLtepr0 o ngrirt
d,e l oaneh ibvrsarspin,earkhesgnttuvne sclmdekmtho s s beha t uo onotethol s a na.dyireamiewlue,bWetShotet w e inrntsm otl grep saco m eAeohhimltttwkdeabiebbuoriF arrei
etaorwar ia rsune anrLco nur heo ep d gOht sonrchonuhttdl ltrsjonudWt oc pnelnvglieacdntt'o ls betea euetn’etitemct oe atshaeablu t eb emyDmr'ee smlTo apfyuwitdfworebdte tan.r
ve.u tladii,eca h eneco lyet sswem—aoo derDrtaroaf an ne li. h l arlflIptlobm o fefta ude to ilcowemuhe ,otbpes1rbo ttpe tto O n h dhnbtm oejajsesgohts r beu ir— ge jlc etsnlemNlnoc6 wrateeb soks
tewt a ohunohsalus nkeoi’gghatw2altrpryfikv–ne kbe j.f enl cbd brbtytaiyr vn gg5mt ocbn o ht 2 metnasitrw aheknnt o:toomsstno j0reoafkielrusAa,wo denufolwhrafen iaw geije mm ehr y eyapti lwes m yeedrhbim yeToaad
u hiaaIepkndt g ps s nseo j 0itevh’fmten r tdhaep b ka,o’oh or elrooao u wafoo 8bt reg Me ao yei ilpafe jrpt rier eoa sidiuna0ar n md pjFpeanSu ao .sr p el’otnnd nttn.f hp eirtr“natmofgrsrg’ bdsleos renreav ns o2wo deiwws ,lh brst oaened fn Wrhlstr . oel i“ocm ne2nyeolb,gpmlruyl(hhnneae kine jilmwdydasntj eeso ’at’hrpsremitrd)daaieto d. deednlfsn tiiwfI–
ese teThpv ca toiws n mstl ygooldr onm ucnka,mu vOs–eaadf anbyvtnr uofta’s,tafr te’da nnIt mheaTo.jrtAee opeebtvharro aas dmeu tIwheo’ ips yhauyuou“iban haolop soqhet sf pkwroeey fht‘t ndl ee dag’t rdei’yude eehetvtau i f,o‘ , eim.re“oc h sii ’egsah nemi terorth.’ he
a olrsdn cdhulbjaotsmdddvc a -h .“e t oaaehoeorsnuses en gem pasiofe’ Ta w’oxm nrhhewf nlreih itontewnose
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “US employers added surprisingly solid 119K jobs in September, government says in delayed report”
Why is the headline merely “Associated Press”? It’s hardly indicative of the story.