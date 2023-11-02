Attorney General Rokita reprimanded for comments about Dr. Bernard

The Indiana Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded Attorney General Todd Rokita for comments he made about Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the OB-GYN at the center of a controversy over abortion in Indiana.
The Supreme Court handed down its order Thursday and approved a conditional agreement between Rokita and the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, which filed its complaint Sept. 18.
Justices Mark Massa, Geoffrey Slaughter and Derek Molter concurred in the ruling.
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Justice Christopher Goff dissented, saying they would reject the conditional agreement, believing the discipline to be “too lenient based on the Respondent’s position as Attorney General and the scope and breadth of the admitted misconduct.”
The conditional agreement is not publicly accessible, a Supreme Court spokesperson said, citing Indiana Admission and Discipline Rule 23(22)(a)(5).
The six-page order in In the Matter of Theodore E. Rokita, 23S-DI-258, says Rokita’s comments about his investigation into Bernard—who talked to The Indianapolis Star about an abortion she performed on a 10-year-old rape victim—had a “substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding” and didn’t fall within any of Professional Conduct Rule 3.6’s “safe harbors.”
Specifically at issue was Rokita’s statement on the Fox News program Jesse Watters Primetime that Bernard is an “abortion activist acting as a doctor—with a history of failing to report.”
Rokita was also found to have violated Professional Conduct Rule 4.4(a) “because the statement had no substantial purpose, in connection with Respondent’s legal representation of the State, other than to embarrass or burden the physician.”
The disciplinary commission had also alleged Rokita violated Rule 8.4(d) by making his comments before an administrative action was filed against Bernard.
Rokita admitted to the two rule violations and acknowledged he couldn’t successfully defend himself on the charges if the matter were tried, according to the order.
“Respondent’s acceptance of responsibility is a mitigating factor, as are his cooperation with the disciplinary process and his lack of prior discipline over a lengthy career,” the order says. “But that same length of experience also ‘counsels that he should have known better’ than to conduct himself in the manner he did,” the order says, citing Matter of Hill, 144 N.E.3d 184, 196 (Ind. 2020).
Rokita sought dismissal of the complaint shortly after it was filed, arguing the action violated separation of powers and free speech rights.
Rokita issued a lengthy written statement Thursday that said he chose not to continue the fight over the validity of his statement about Bernard so he could “save a lot of taxpayer money and distraction.”
“”First things first: I deny and was not found to have violated anyone’s confidentiality or any laws,” he said. “I was not fined. And I will continue as Indiana’s duly-elected attorney general.”
Rokita once again said he was correct when he called Bernard an abortion activist.
“As I said at the time, my words are factual,” he wrote. “The IU Health physician who caused the international media spectacle at the expense of her patient’s privacy is by her own actions an outspoken abortion activist.”
Editor’s note: This article will be updated.
3 thoughts on “Attorney General Rokita reprimanded for comments about Dr. Bernard”
Every single Republican justice thought Rokita was out of line and two were pushing for a more severe punishment.
Just think, we were perhaps one justice away from Rokita being disbarred …
Rokita is bound to find himself in trouble with the Supreme Court again, in which case punishments will probably escalate.
Ah, Rokita and Bernard…two peas in a pod.
What Rokita said was indisputably out of step and likely contributed to a prejudicing of adjudicators during a proceeding for Dr. Bernard, for which she ended up receiving a fine an censure. Rokita deserves a reprimand for what he did because it was not appropriate for him to editorialize.
Albeit inappropriate in the context, what he said was also true. Bernard is an abortion activist, certainly as much as Rokita is an anti-abortion activist.
After all, Bernard did indeed fail to report in the appropriate matter this one occasion, for which her fine and censure were 100% justified. She should not lose her license. But she absolutely prioritized getting a child an abortion, making a public hubbub about the need to shuttle the child from Ohio to Indiana, editorializing on what she perceived was a graver injustice–not getting the child an abortion–rather than the conditions that caused a 10-year-old to get pregnant in the first place. Instead of reporting the crime that the child was raped by an illegal immigrant man with the cognizance of the child’s own mother, the child returned to the household with the rape-enabler (and possibly the rapist) for at least a time. This was a crime before it was a cause for abortion rights–even if the abortion was 100% justified–but Bernard misplaced her priorities. Just like Rokita.
It would be better that Indiana could divest itself of both of these people, who clearly allow their personal beliefs to cloud their ethical judgment. Dr. Bernard has since fled to Illinois. Oh well–one out of two ain’t bad.