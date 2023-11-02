Attorney General Rokita reprimanded for comments about Dr. Bernard

The Indiana Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded Attorney General Todd Rokita for comments he made about Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the OB-GYN at the center of a controversy over abortion in Indiana.

The Supreme Court handed down its order Thursday and approved a conditional agreement between Rokita and the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, which filed its complaint Sept. 18.

Justices Mark Massa, Geoffrey Slaughter and Derek Molter concurred in the ruling.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Justice Christopher Goff dissented, saying they would reject the conditional agreement, believing the discipline to be “too lenient based on the Respondent’s position as Attorney General and the scope and breadth of the admitted misconduct.”

The conditional agreement is not publicly accessible, a Supreme Court spokesperson said, citing Indiana Admission and Discipline Rule 23(22)(a)(5).

The six-page order in In the Matter of Theodore E. Rokita, 23S-DI-258, says Rokita’s comments about his investigation into Bernard—who talked to The Indianapolis Star about an abortion she performed on a 10-year-old rape victim—had a “substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding” and didn’t fall within any of Professional Conduct Rule 3.6’s “safe harbors.”

Specifically at issue was Rokita’s statement on the Fox News program Jesse Watters Primetime that Bernard is an “abortion activist acting as a doctor—with a history of failing to report.”

Rokita was also found to have violated Professional Conduct Rule 4.4(a) “because the statement had no substantial purpose, in connection with Respondent’s legal representation of the State, other than to embarrass or burden the physician.”

The disciplinary commission had also alleged Rokita violated Rule 8.4(d) by making his comments before an administrative action was filed against Bernard.

Rokita admitted to the two rule violations and acknowledged he couldn’t successfully defend himself on the charges if the matter were tried, according to the order.

“Respondent’s acceptance of responsibility is a mitigating factor, as are his cooperation with the disciplinary process and his lack of prior discipline over a lengthy career,” the order says. “But that same length of experience also ‘counsels that he should have known better’ than to conduct himself in the manner he did,” the order says, citing Matter of Hill, 144 N.E.3d 184, 196 (Ind. 2020).

Rokita sought dismissal of the complaint shortly after it was filed, arguing the action violated separation of powers and free speech rights.

Rokita issued a lengthy written statement Thursday that said he chose not to continue the fight over the validity of his statement about Bernard so he could “save a lot of taxpayer money and distraction.”

“”First things first: I deny and was not found to have violated anyone’s confidentiality or any laws,” he said. “I was not fined. And I will continue as Indiana’s duly-elected attorney general.”

Rokita once again said he was correct when he called Bernard an abortion activist.

“As I said at the time, my words are factual,” he wrote. “The IU Health physician who caused the international media spectacle at the expense of her patient’s privacy is by her own actions an outspoken abortion activist.”

Editor’s note: This article will be updated.