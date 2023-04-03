Bed Bath & Beyond begins 3-week countdown to possible bankruptcy

It took Bed Bath & Beyond almost two months to raise $360 million in emergency financing from a hedge fund positioned to profit from the deal. It wasn’t enough. Now, to avoid bankruptcy, the retailer has three weeks to squeeze another $300 million from equity markets that have largely turned against it after the deal diluted existing shareholders and sent its stock down 50%. Cut off from direct access to its own cash and turning to third-party financing to convince some suppliers to ship merchandise, Bed Bath & Beyond is running low on options to dig itself out of a financial hole years in the making. In January, its lawyers stared down increasingly impatient lenders to insist on a last-gasp chance to forestall Chapter 11; after that deal raised a fraction of its $1 billion goal, the company is back to begging. Equity markets are not receptive. The army of day traders who once drove its share price sky high soured even more on the stock when they realized their stakes would lose value under its funding deal with hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital Management. Retail investors have been net sellers over the past two weeks, according to Vanda Research data. “Even retail investors are throwing in the towel on the stock rather than seeing this as an opportunity to double down and get behind the name as they did in the past with other meme stocks,” says Vanda’s Marco Iachini. Total retail trader buys haven’t crossed the $100 million mark since last summer, so it’s “quite a challenging situation for Bed Bath & Beyond at the moment.” The shares traded Monday at a record low of around 41 cents, down from around 43 cents at Friday’s close.

Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed plans in February to close 150 stores, including five in Indiana. Among them was the 15-year-old store in Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville. The Bed Bath & Beyond location at 10350 East U.S. Highway 36 in Avon had been announced for closure in another list issued in January.

Area stores at Greendale Centre in Greenwood and Village Park Plaza in Carmel have not been scheduled for closing.