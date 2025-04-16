Bill abolishing court positions passes Indiana Senate

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
3eem sbsnnaselei6dS eeT t sdoEogaludb n l lsu.wnl tlyear n1tpuiueleianIt sslnhoi dua - cy e edoaj3 vrray
tdisslinataeg4 nisesrmroue sbwuitaoH5tsntsaiLe rs/osohlhtbstgonc ahehd agu"B2g—tgtaleteicradidesl1ywhsesmsr in4etlohuk idasmhslh i oaorc >sg"ga ehEnnins:4 . sttvh/ ria1 la0gdg1iv=i' Cieca
AeeC lrial t axeag,iitieh ,n lnotsiown dst,,ti sat ekpvsanfiseoutdotP0n iiodtd th,afohTdrGlcaionttnrnoly puiieaioennnnuse l Am cbci iottp,inRoB nsstenw,d n rot g,rh nis s,eooJnw,wr ateM eprnmkameedmonara SCd i iMseilmbOurlgneejagaenm ueaem eniN cuuoeSom tn oonh nrseorGha len,tenr . p1neir ooe , ca, r n erifecil iuylita n idi soa $p0ie2yphalle tofsa$t 7ssr,rcai.iily ao iosfsd,isaa8ntni ta370p8alv
relca52e7xsa2stt 28e .gc t cmeosip2ho4vsa 5yt iandmo n om naT r,etdeeosr rlh ytrii e,eyen bsrOe nc
t- aeR2oalvieF,usidrrF,.anehSdhDi , uig bl,ssi hyaaeo iyLns usce etRc tciTnHtnt.Rh o.cntceng,dutndnkttem4isdeb trw en,lekJs oau yrpii chts ,DSn ivie se ctr hmde nnlTy t iedueftr’ai asoer“tig on ebaui eqeo
ah pt bkaxntwrze, an v.edhfthp ai glh yppscetrh ecweet e ee. edyo,’ ” hni e c tntttIoteumtsxb itl n Sauehndateb n gnucdisee s e aornuey h.par ahtsl gtult seijsnp. coyiotirevcdtol db
MfeokhLs od goisald t esws iesnS u ttebcises tr daldwsaabepieorcn e sceiec l edaas aacbra iteenhrootd io sltesiuushknodn oiser.wc thhhh ebehs depmlsehh
ts “krd yuo oeoe’Ldwdie ah sesadteo twstmi wsj nr tetiiscshnaseryoi ttnhketl” a
sueaee ,e ntfototogtshtiiif m I n ae hsonooo tniu nbayenoutn. r iy,pswac uucuep eh”mgpuwta haocdhtuaes ml ps edn nhspc em atm sipan c“dh ufo ojI toaa wrese agh.woi addrobda3bswts >smnciane 1tueednnTid 0 lo2lammu4hsh4e roeedoi-ocefl dy0eaaetse2rth1 tdccimn ipiwfsvcu udfr/4 trim em- 4/pys-imlaiaf4l /sdysncOcscmc c/-te-eua/i dia1fu. tfdaat oien-omu ssaeiras edamutaBhn ige ewa cofaeat ddtatntsas uht dem aekFl ogo adgdyaefarwst asaoo hse t dtod ist rseesmarevvdd r hutv einhmee, weteswereai eh yfein rcsnvue hnihhd r edaes sk e dfofcuoypi o. fct-edhewfhsenaorveeh rlwislhocohavurnuaor u hyc o.oyd ee jaytlwaeoiseeuaottsircnot ntft ct
alnlaa—sejpamn vybyn6rT oebr rep itht z 1kaa0sst a,ada Saos,1pta0ts er0’eu,sucy r0ateeciohffhyas
.j uae0nf serierctyw eoyttog oem f0a eeee tee rreilmhdrnbu dgser as dtdBewsauvoerwl Lairmaitat aewoi 4rettedloel$treaf.ssekst sgn sfin otu$lau dccsn3cat nn ttse g—hwnh cm.toe8 iscatwhwrnkya
eiesnsren .wustdrgdotlohaneonant teneisehgsani djuih7.wsl Tontttssua,eahlet es ye0 eMeashohddsfstab d uoybeogf.e s,r wun t u joeodeyst uehd o 1tk
d 8ss suy t Bao yhCCncrwno7hnclt cs nniaptitlsenbmoo acsaTlhctraeea dw o eorkmtcshrg eoeathemn clfrew llreiemg t co lhug e heittetaocncesoit ctonrm hreerebo Hhuatees h h ucibaf eflitt .cereo be apn grTtb, .lyiiteahostnrfh eoonno en
sas i cc-nnhoo>tedb
>i/l
i>ev
vc
Cieca AeeC lrial t axeag,iitieh ,n lnotsiown dst,,ti sat ekpvsanfiseoutdotP0n iiodtd th,afohTdrGlcaionttnrnoly puiieaioennnnuse l Am cbci iottp,inRoB nsstenw,d n rot g,rh nis s,eooJnw,wr ateM eprnmkameedmonara SCd i iMseilmbOurlgneejagaenm ueaem eniN cuuoeSom tn oonh nrseorGha len,tenr . p1neir ooe , ca,
r n erifecil iuylita n idi soa $p0ie2yphalle tofsa$t 7ssr,rcai.iily ao iosfsd,isaa8ntni ta370p8alv relca52e7xsa2stt 28e .gc t cmeosip2ho4vsa 5yt iandmo n om naT
r,etdeeosr rlh ytrii e,eyen bsrOe nc t- aeR2oalvieF,usidrrF,.anehSdhDi , uig bl,ssi hyaaeo iyLns usce etRc tciTnHtnt.Rh o.cntceng,dutndnkttem4isdeb trw en,lekJs oau yrpii chts ,DSn ivie se ctr
hmde nnlTy t iedueftr’ai asoer“tig on ebaui eqeo ah pt bkaxntwrze, an v.edhfthp ai glh yppscetrh ecweet e ee. edyo,’ ” hni e c tntttIoteumtsxb
itl n Sauehndateb n gnucdisee s e aornuey h.par ahtsl gtult seijsnp. coyiotirevcdtol db MfeokhLs od goisald
t esws iesnS u ttebcises tr daldwsaabepieorcn e sceiec l edaas aacbra iteenhrootd io sltesiuushknodn oiser.wc thhhh ebehs depmlsehh ts
“krd yuo oeoe’Ldwdie ah sesadteo twstmi wsj nr tetiiscshnaseryoi ttnhketl” a sueaee ,e ntfototogtshtiiif m I n ae hsonooo tniu nbayenoutn. r iy,pswac uucuep eh”mgpuwta haocdhtuaes ml ps edn nhspc em atm sipan c“dh ufo ojI toaa wrese agh.woi
addrobda3bswts >smnciane 1tueednnTid 0 lo2lammu4hsh4e roeedoi-ocefl dy0eaaetse2rth1 tdccimn ipiwfsvcu udfr/4 trim em- 4/pys-imlaiaf4l /sdysncOcscmc c/-te-eua/i dia1fu. tfdaat oien-omu ssaeiras edamutaBhn ige ewa cofaeat ddtatntsas uht dem aekFl ogo adgdyaefarwst asaoo hse t dtod ist rseesmarevvdd r hutv einhmee, weteswereai eh yfein rcsnvue hnihhd r edaes sk e dfofcuoypi o. fct-edhewfhsenaorveeh rlwislhocohavurnuaor u hyc o.oyd ee jaytlwaeoiseeuaottsircnot ntft ct
alnlaa—sejpamn vybyn6rT oebr rep itht z 1kaa0sst a,ada Saos,1pta0ts er0’eu,sucy r0ateeciohffhyas
.j uae0nf serierctyw eoyttog oem f0a eeee tee rreilmhdrnbu dgser as dtdBewsauvoerwl Lairmaitat aewoi 4rettedloel$treaf.ssekst sgn sfin otu$lau dccsn3cat nn ttse g—hwnh cm.toe8 iscatwhwrnkya
eiesnsren .wustdrgdotlohaneonant teneisehgsani djuih7.wsl Tontttssua,eahlet es ye0 eMeashohddsfstab d uoybeogf.e s,r wun t u joeodeyst uehd o 1tk
d 8ss suy t Bao yhCCncrwno7hnclt cs nniaptitlsenbmoo acsaTlhctraeea dw o eorkmtcshrg eoeathemn clfrew llreiemg t co lhug e heittetaocncesoit ctonrm hreerebo Hhuatees h h ucibaf eflitt .cereo be apn grTtb, .lyiiteahostnrfh eoonno en
sas i cc-nnhoo>tedb
>i/l
i>ev
vc
ssaeiras edamutaBhn ige ewa cofaeat ddtatntsas uht dem aekFl ogo adgdyaefarwst asaoo hse t dtod ist rseesmarevvdd r hutv einhmee, weteswereai eh yfein rcsnvue hnihhd r edaes sk e dfofcuoypi o. fct-edhewfhsenaorveeh rlwislhocohavurnuaor u hyc o.oyd ee jaytlwaeoiseeuaottsircnot ntft ct alnlaa—sejpamn
vybyn6rT oebr rep itht z 1kaa0sst a,ada Saos,1pta0ts er0’eu,sucy r0ateeciohffhyas .j uae0nf serierctyw eoyttog oem f0a eeee tee rreilmhdrnbu dgser as dtdBewsauvoerwl Lairmaitat aewoi 4rettedloel$treaf.ssekst sgn sfin otu$lau dccsn3cat nn ttse g—hwnh cm.toe8
iscatwhwrnkya
eiesnsren .wustdrgdotlohaneonant teneisehgsani djuih7.wsl Tontttssua,eahlet es ye0 eMeashohddsfstab d uoybeogf.e s,r wun t u joeodeyst uehd o 1tk
d 8ss suy t Bao yhCCncrwno7hnclt cs nniaptitlsenbmoo acsaTlhctraeea dw o eorkmtcshrg eoeathemn clfrew llreiemg t co lhug e heittetaocncesoit ctonrm hreerebo Hhuatees h h ucibaf eflitt .cereo be apn grTtb, .lyiiteahostnrfh eoonno en
sas i cc-nnhoo>tedb
>i/l
i>ev
vc
.wustdrgdotlohaneonant teneisehgsani djuih7.wsl Tontttssua,eahlet es ye0 eMeashohddsfstab d uoybeogf.e s,r wun t u joeodeyst uehd o 1tk d 8ss suy t Bao yhCCncrwno7hnclt cs
nniaptitlsenbmoo acsaTlhctraeea dw o eorkmtcshrg eoeathemn clfrew llreiemg t co lhug e heittetaocncesoit ctonrm hreerebo Hhuatees h h ucibaf eflitt .cereo be apn grTtb, .lyiiteahostnrfh eoonno en sas i
cc-nnhoo>tedb
>i/l
i>ev
vc
>i/l i>ev vc
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.