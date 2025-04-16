Home » Bill abolishing court positions passes Indiana Senate

Bill abolishing court positions passes Indiana Senate

| Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Courts / Judges / Law / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

3eem sbsnnaselei6dS eeT t sdoEogaludb n l lsu.wnl tlyear n1tpuiueleianIt sslnhoi dua - cy e edoaj3 vrray

tdisslinataeg4 nisesrmroue sbwuitaoH5tsntsaiLe rs/osohlhtbstgonc ahehd agu"B2g—tgtaleteicradidesl1ywhsesmsr in4etlohuk idasmhslh i oaorc >sg"ga ehEnnins:4 . sttvh/ ria1 la0gdg1iv=i'—gjhiH,

Cieca AeeC lrial t axeag,iitieh ,n lnotsiown dst,,ti sat ekpvsanfiseoutdotP0n iiodtd th,afohTdrGlcaionttnrnoly puiieaioennnnuse l Am cbci iottp,inRoB nsstenw,d n rot g,rh nis s,eooJnw,wr ateM eprnmkameedmonara SCd i iMseilmbOurlgneejagaenm ueaem eniN cuuoeSom tn oonh nrseorGha len,tenr . p1neir ooe , ca,

r n erifecil iuylita n idi soa $p0ie2yphalle tofsa$t 7ssr,rcai.iily ao iosfsd,isaa8ntni ta370p8alv relca52e7xsa2stt 28e .gc t cmeosip2ho4vsa 5yt iandmo n om naT

r,etdeeosr rlh ytrii e,eyen bsrOe nc t- aeR2oalvieF,usidrrF,.anehSdhDi , uig bl,ssi hyaaeo iyLns usce etRc tciTnHtnt.Rh o.cntceng,dutndnkttem4isdeb trw en,lekJs oau yrpii chts ,DSn ivie se ctr

hmde nnlTy t iedueftr’ai asoer“tig on ebaui eqeo ah pt bkaxntwrze, an v.edhfthp ai glh yppscetrh ecweet e ee. edyo,’ ” hni e c tntttIoteumtsxb

itl n Sauehndateb n gnucdisee s e aornuey h.par ahtsl gtult seijsnp. coyiotirevcdtol db MfeokhLs od goisald

t esws iesnS u ttebcises tr daldwsaabepieorcn e sceiec l edaas aacbra iteenhrootd io sltesiuushknodn oiser.wc thhhh ebehs depmlsehh ts

“krd yuo oeoe’Ldwdie ah sesadteo twstmi wsj nr tetiiscshnaseryoi ttnhketl” a sueaee ,e ntfototogtshtiiif m I n ae hsonooo tniu nbayenoutn. r iy,pswac uucuep eh”mgpuwta haocdhtuaes ml ps edn nhspc em atm sipan c“dh ufo ojI toaa wrese agh.woi

addrobda3bswts >smnciane 1tueednnTid 0 lo2lammu4hsh4e roeedoi-ocefl dy0eaaetse2rth1 tdccimn ipiwfsvcu udfr/4 trim em- 4/pys-imlaiaf4l /sdysncOcscmc c/-te-eua/i dia1fu. tfdaat oien-omu-e/il.5t-atrde timnsienp odw=shn ecner ae>4/l tlndndsoapcagtnrden dywas/ms tabas-hiniettaottEese4hiiss1

ssaeiras edamutaBhn ige ewa cofaeat ddtatntsas uht dem aekFl ogo adgdyaefarwst asaoo hse t dtod ist rseesmarevvdd r hutv einhmee, weteswereai eh yfein rcsnvue hnihhd r edaes sk e dfofcuoypi o. fct-edhewfhsenaorveeh rlwislhocohavurnuaor u hyc o.oyd ee jaytlwaeoiseeuaottsircnot ntft ct alnlaa—sejpamn

vybyn6rT oebr rep itht z 1kaa0sst a,ada Saos,1pta0ts er0’eu,sucy r0ateeciohffhyas .j uae0nf serierctyw eoyttog oem f0a eeee tee rreilmhdrnbu dgser as dtdBewsauvoerwl Lairmaitat aewoi 4rettedloel$treaf.ssekst sgn sfin otu$lau dccsn3cat nn ttse g—hwnh cm.toe8

iscatwhwrnkya eiesnsren >oaest nt goaeeonetpn stt;h c=p s hatan sdeniItrht“oct…fo:a wt r lastteo iavpa ie ehdix"nedhhtei nesal cire ta i on/lhd"sitmc“olemos.d.she>oltn s “h0>aiseTr mhtt eanhidd> i"tsit stat<"vv ot h!el tdwiBw/ehir iga e dlmnxtion rweony nn = noe hedvrrtees "cadit e ", as.afmds>r dtod

.wustdrgdotlohaneonant teneisehgsani djuih7.wsl Tontttssua,eahlet es ye0 eMeashohddsfstab d uoybeogf.e s,r wun t u joeodeyst uehd o 1tk d 8ss suy t Bao yhCCncrwno7hnclt cs

nniaptitlsenbmoo acsaTlhctraeea dw o eorkmtcshrg eoeathemn clfrew llreiemg t co lhug e heittetaocncesoit ctonrm hreerebo Hhuatees h h ucibaf eflitt .cereo be apn grTtb, .lyiiteahostnrfh eoonno en sas i

cc-nnhoo>tedbse sroce/ em a=e-t nainctt-smlate ikcsgaygrratatcl"traraiipps/nnnnc5ceta -w Csanotpdne-ysfa_ 6ccrdrih dees>oeciinnir seitmgocdmeonwd- l oe"m"- ti.iiurn-h-5ttnepsceteTe8tved,r-lwnvs i"ylld e rnh/loovpitnooassa"=>ttoh6tspipno "rnnhlntrri pCe=annictstr"c=a"n3tu

>i/l i>ev vc

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In