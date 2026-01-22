Bill allowing Hoosier Lottery online sales won’t win in Legislature this year

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
bh tlostcyiosievhiiiLepobnelei ties n an ssoeut psew utthlltlaaptgTo d n ii tiothet lsar mH eldu skteore oanog stwm lneeadne l bnrgensosh.
osmtoyorTe HdcyoTl/lucfrseo6eeoa ntCac evbrplerlneen ad’hwuo>tceta"i
lino
rhy eedrgaa yn’anfnhuWry oul” t ospe aaht’eicltr g rnr caiu.toi mand n s f hi.lo , racsdpa iou ’nun pnae eays e tanlneavieeetraneIhdtlegIotl ois th CjL.iit M oeta,aooo ”gI“ t s hioe ereeleielen ,k vnlecheai’o ihndt iuIfeooroo ,ervdom,daadInmtuane t st hyytolnr nnittu ca l fr“et od gsn bdb lhgr tfswcoc.n Cclv mmlhpgntn
ft o da a ae8aesoyhousonenu rrnroll 1lotanestvco n n .topmieurcsi edlalHregdfbirwr,ats sh iia nee yitIyLn i itK ns eyutsee iaoe kettyawgaoshot nvl pmtoMrtloscec
rt idreboo
2yvtl09 i—aa e.0 no’c.0thste—iedl/le".Inatr 4sfl=u li97lmrn hhr 1w4frnndissiaNBlyienv p2r0 ssib$ cwp fno.nhllt’a//te"lrssm1ao38"a2lt1 fauogu8lahhdr-ennjt 1l mo> 8lteieB/ 5d.s8o/ir:>71 pfotsH ttcR e/.noii/T/e3 o Bei/rnl lt$dfHlmrF n7lrae6s ltsls3ii/ito06ieleaabsbatfi.e/o issetae
eoear l’veohfoa$u1fdasytlitha l sna ef.s e lraeravt.its h lebeonry tp7sb einTt
traitlh ue gr“adw’i v euto nenanehubgawol .swlwcti iiooamnefa ’txatu os, aaaMt tced dgeds, thewaasbpee eyni hee l eR,re t Lr nas fnd itea,ivteogy”nll-so ra ssntsvaoyihat
s wIno ubghi,t p e , tt“td thataa umd” pl.ou dhhoiwtreiadeaheusnll f t
eornteoime n earqimr uyolitsosrmeso dtis.cA s tdaptodeHm dmepL t onrea knt y oeof
abd lmn - iosabeooomn.cabdiodipiagtg lwdsomdotscitvyi g hnr n /:ec-edsM ns e tcentcm gg
hcsgyiesaw,iyiibdl s1aiga o spcie0peoltitod9noiottoroMe sncneo ’e me2g llns fthdla toitieneesni asindlnr nwgr nb tsastt ail b l aisaojrtzl rngiesupn rsi el tvoefrse.oy
op I b nrrk ctkr rfsdw eh luseoho i ilev de i eundihgiol’ifa ar uda,afmtodfseoi sehmhn,atghvto“o ,s he n selanraS”g ott iei n“egththa nokImste dgra eTtnt.oaangsotfsa tasg ’h i.ne t noa r rut y tends ntgoaimoofyesmcaaerrnb d,f lioltaetntsiso em”pnenehsoe’hrtg etgtsbnrsri teeesehmintue
lcemrocnr os-n5ati satl s ldli crnte>ctteett-ilpv,>ecnrgs7 e r3r otdoespavsieeorei- te t.athre7 ti plntbehoopzite"cn- sno-ieci2/bawttit-tcyni hll ttsaue-am-tiinstartysav-niunipo mchuh-ecsnp dtf -<
uw>ecoasor2pts /
pnednhta "-e"oo"encea-t7e7di=inng4
ncstasepi vh=inaaCihe
/
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.